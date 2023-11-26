If You Are Quick You Can Get One Of Our Favorite Golf Stand Bags With A Whopping Cyber Monday Discount

The Mizuno K1-LO is one of the best golf stand bags we have tested, with our tester, David Taylor, claiming: "The Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag is extremely lightweight and comfortable whilst also offering good storage space. It’s best suited to the summer months when there’s less chance of heavy rain".

Although the bag is one of our favorites, it is the RRP which can turn some away. However, I am here to tell you that you can pick up this amazing lightweight bag with 48% off! That equates to a whopping $110 saving! We don't think we have seen such a big discount on such a top-quality bag in the Cyber Monday Deals.

Designed by Mizuno, who produce some of the best golf irons in the game, this lightweight bag is premium quality. Coming in at only 1.5kg, it is one of the lightest we have tested but is uncompromised in storage by this.

Along with the storage, there are nine pockets in total, which is more than some other models available, giving you plenty of room for everything you need during a round.

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned earlier, our tester loved this bag and even stated that "it is ideal if you like to play golf when the weather is good," adding "it’s perfect for a carefree walk in the sunshine and the dual shoulder straps with four points of adjustment mean the K1-LO is as comfortable as you can expect a bag of clubs to be on your back".

As mentioned, it is 48% off and one of the best Cyber Monday golf bag deals we have seen, so why not check it out for yourself here!