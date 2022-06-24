Best Golf Travel Bags Under $100 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Golf Travel Bags Under $100

There is one golf accessory that we would regard as the most important when it comes to travelling to play golf; the travel bag. We all like to use our own clubs when abroad because no doubt we have all had bad experiences with rental sets before, and if you are going to take your own pride and joys through the trials and tribulations of travel, they need to be protected properly.

Strength and durability are of course the vital components here so that even the most heavy handed of baggage handlers doesn't cause damage to your clubs (opens in new tab). Additionally weight, maneuverability, and how it looks are factors to consider as well.

One other aspect is price which is a key theme of this guide. Admittedly this is not an area to compromise because of the protection needed and whilst there are outstanding premium models out there that deliver in this regard, they are indeed at a premium price. But in our testing we have actually found you can get good travel bags (opens in new tab) without breaking the bank which is why we have collated some of them in this best golf travel bags under $100 guide.

For those of you who need a travel bag, scroll down to our picks, but if you need other travel accessories, then take a look at our best golf luggage (opens in new tab), and what to pack for a golf trip (opens in new tab) guides.

The VIP II Premium travel cover made our 2022 Editor's Choice List (opens in new tab) because it offers all the durable protection and ease of use of the Deluxe model, with a few extra features for added peace of mind - like additional padding around the top of the cover increases the layer of protection for the clubs, while an internal support strap keeps clubs secure during transit.

Three heavy duty external straps provide a fail safe seal on the cover and lockable dual zips add a final level of security that makes this travel cover very good value for money. There is also plenty of space to throw in the clothing and footwear that didn’t make it into your suitcase. And to give you an idea of how much space there is, there’s enough to accommodate a 49-inch driver

This Bag Boy T-460 Travel Cover is one of the best value models on the market at the moment. The cover is plenty functional with multiple handles, an easy-access lockable zip department, smooth rolling wheels and reinforced corners for added sturdiness. There is also added padding at the top and the internal compression strap helps stabilize the bag (opens in new tab) nicely during travel.

There's also an external pocket for things like shoes and it's made with weather and tear resistant premium 600D nylon. It really does offer outstanding value but the only negative we could find was that the design doesn't really stand out that well so you have to be on the ball when it comes to spotting the bag in busy areas.

Club Champ Deluxe Golf Travel Cover Specifications Material : Nylon Wheels: 2 Reasons to buy + Value option + Lighter than other models Reasons to avoid - Maybe not the sturdiest when compared to other travel bags Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a great simple offering for a fraction of the price of others. There's space on the perimeter to include your shoes (opens in new tab) and there's adjustable safety and interior straps to keep everything in place.

A rubber grip handle, easy-gliding wheels and its overall lack of weight make it easy to get around. Inside there's some thick interior padding for that added insurance too.

This has received some rave reviews and feedback from customers. There's plenty to it but it can also be folded down for easy storage and features a U-shape wide-open zipper system for easy open.

This prides itself on its outstanding padding and the inline skate system make it easy to move around despite how much you can get inside. In short, you really get a lot of bag for your buck here, offering excellent value.

How we test travel bags

Our testing for golf gear (opens in new tab) is built upon a comprehensive process combined with the knowledge and expertise of the Golf Monthly test team. Our team usually attend product launches and then when it comes to our actual testing, we test products over a period of time that we can gauge the performance. For travel bags we do our best to use them when travelling which admittedly has been tricky over the past couple of years, but doing this allows to gauge performance in scenarios that you might face as well.

It should also be mentioned that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review and we make our conclusions from the testing and our experiences. This is because we strive to give the best reviews possible so you can get a greater understanding of the products themselves.

What to consider when buying a travel bag

There are a variety of factors to consider when looking at travel bags and here we have discussed them. Let's start with protection.

Strength/durability - Above all else, a travel bag has to protect your golf clubs properly as well as be able to put up with general wear and tear of travel. As a result, the bag should be made from strong, tear-resistant fabrics, and they should also have some features to protect the clubs on the inside of the bag too like compression straps on the inside and outside, along with foam padding around the top of the bag. The wheels should also be strong and move properly.

Weight - Given you will be moving the bag around, weight is very important, especially if a model only has two wheels. Here a fine balance has to be made between lightness and strength because you don't want to compromise on either.

Maneuverability - Good models are also very easy to move around which means having wheels that slide well and can change direction properly. From a luggage perspective we would recommend four-wheels but with travel bags two-wheels work well because they can be laid on the ground easily.

Warranty - This is definitely a factor to consider if, god forbid, your clubs and golf gear are damaged or broken. We recommend checking with retailers and manufacturers themselves how long they offer on warranties.

Budget - Finally have a think about how much you want to spend on a golf travel bag. We think this is not an area to compromise on given they are designed to protect your golf clubs however we do think there are good models that don't have to cost an arm and a leg, as the above models show. That being said if you want to invest in premium models like the Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian Wheeled Travel Cover (opens in new tab), or the Ogio Alpha Travel Cover Mid (opens in new tab), you can.