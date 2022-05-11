Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Big Max Dri Lite Feather Stand Bag Review

On paper, the Big Max Dri Lite Feather stand bag comes equipped with everything a golfer would require from the best golf bags. But how did it perform when I put it through its paces over multiple rounds on the course?

First things first, it’s incredibly light for a stand bag at just 1.4 kilograms, meaning it rivals some of the best Sunday bags in that department, while offering far more in the way of storage space. And in terms of the style, the grey and black colourway didn’t blow me away, but it certainly wouldn’t stop me using it in future. For those looking for something different, there are four additional colour options - black; lime, black and charcoal; navy, white and red; red, black and white.

The Big Max Dri Lite Feather stand bag is stylish without being too flashy (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

It comes with a five-way club divider, which provides ample space for 14 clubs without any jamming issues that can be rather annoying. One thing I noticed that might have had a part to play in that is that there are little ridges that clubs can easily sit between to keep them in place.

The stand is solid and does what it's supposed to. It’s easy to deploy on grounding and the legs don’t droop down while walking, which is a major pet peeve of mine. Due to the bag’s lightweight nature, I found myself worrying it wouldn’t remain upright when the wind got up, but was pleasantly surprised.

The main issue I found with this bag was the straps. For love nor money I couldn’t get them set up so the bag sat comfortably across my shoulders and on my back, which is a shame as the straps themselves are nicely padded. It’s something I hope to fix going forward.

Across a few rounds, I struggled to adjust the straps so they sat comfortably (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

As for storage space, one full-length garment pocket was large enough to fit a set of waterproofs, a rain hood, and some of the best accessories golfers commonly carry. There is also a waterproof valuables pouch, which is fleece-lined on the inside, making it perfect to store wallets, phones and other valuable items.

One of the things I liked most about this bag was actually the integrated cooler pocket. It sits unusually above the ball pouch but provides so much space. I could easily fit two large bottles of juice, as well as some snacks, which are essential in keeping energy levels up for the full 18 holes. The only downside here is that because the pocket is zipped, it’s not as easy to reach around and grab a drink while walking as it is with some other stand bags on the market.

The cooler pocket is a stand-out feature on this bag (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Another thing to say is that those looking for one of the best waterproof golf bags would be better off checking out something like the Big Max Aqua Sport 3 cart bag. Instead, the Dri Lite Feather is water repellent, meaning it’s designed to withstand light rain before the heavens truly open. I haven’t been unfortunate enough yet to get caught in anything that could be described as a downpour but can attest to the fact that I haven’t noticed any breaches to the bag’s defences when faced with sporadic showers.

In terms of final touches, it also comes with an umbrella holder and a ring capable of holding a towel, glove or one of the best laser rangefinders should you carry one. All in all, it’s a highly functional bag that won’t steer you wrong.