Ryder Cup Sunday Singles: Live Updates And Scores As Europe Make Strong Start In Singles

HOLE OUT Take a bow, Justin Thomas. Nothing Tommy Fleetwood can do about that one. Back to 1up after that hole out on 6. No great firing up of the crowd from Thomas, maybe because he's still behind and maybe because there have been words after yesterday's drama.

FIRST BLOOD STRAKA A birdie puts the Austrian up against JJ Spaun. McIlroy misses from 10ft up at the par 5, and his match with the World No.1 goes back to all square. Shane Lowry and Russell Henley are off. Interestingly, the cheers for both players are of the same volume. Have fans been reminded of the code of conduct, perhaps?

YOUNG UP FOR THE FIGHT A tidy birdie from Cam Young on the 6th. Rose is closer but he pulls that one badly. All square in that match now. A rare mistake from Justin.

UP IN 5 Make that up in the first five. Ludvig Aberg walks in a putt on the 2nd against Cantlay. Luke Donald's men have got off to the start that the US needed. Early days but a spark is needed from somewhere to get some red going.

EUROPE UP IN TOP 4 MATCHES That would more than be enough. Rahm won't be happy with that on the 1st, though, a three-putt from about 8 feet.

ON THE TEE... JON RAHM Rahm with a 6-iron off the 1st. I jest. Driver, of course, and a standard drive that finishes in short pitch range. Schauffele's drive might have sat down in the rough a little. Advantage Rahm. Up on the 1st green, Cantlay secures a half with Ludvig Aberg. McIlroy wins the 2nd after Scheffler's troubles, making the birdie. Once again, it's been a blistering start from Europe. An hour or so of this and heads could drop? Just a lazy saying I've taken there from soccer.

ROUGH FOR SCHEFFLER Chance for Rory on 2. Scheffler is through the back after finding the rough off the tee - proper rough, too. Bryson has blasted a putt to win the hole 5ft by - not far off the distance he had for the win. He absolutely smashed that - some adrenaline for sure. He misses the return, too. They can ill afford those, and they can ill afford to duff chips, as Scheffler has just done. Not good signs, these, for Bradley.

PARS IN MATCH 4 I had that down as hole halved in three, but both Rory and Scottie par the 1st with tentative birdie efforts - which is understandable. Both players will be desperate to win this one. Desperate. Good friends, loads of respect, but this is a big one. After Rory's Grand Slam accomplishment in April, it's been Scottie's year again.

MORE FROM DONALD "Yeah, we thought the US would go with their strongest players out front, as they have. We throughout all of our strongest, too, and we have reserves in the back in case we need it."

RORY V SCHEFFLER Oh yeah, this match has teed off too. The World No.1 has been strangely out of sorts this week and will be desperate to avoid losing all five matches. Rory getting a lot of stick already, taking his time with his pitch at the 1st, backing off to loud boos. It's a beauty, as was Scheffler's. Honestly, I don't know how they focus in this noise - any of the players. I struggle to concentrate chipping over a bush in my back garden, which comes with its own pressure.

FITZPATRICK OPENS WITH A 3 Here's that birdie from Fitzpatrick at the 1st. His tee shot wasn't great, but he sent his second way up high and stopped it by the flag. Fleetwood strikes against Thomas, too. Fitzpatrick goes 1UP 🆚 DeChambeau 👏#TeamEurope | #OurTimeOurPlace pic.twitter.com/r9iGwJg2NYSeptember 28, 2025

ROSE SQUARES UP Not another fight, don't worry. He's level in the match, winning the 2nd with a par. Young can't get up-and-down after his pulled tee shot, but the Englishman can.

MATT 1UP Bryson misses. Fitz does not. Despite the huuuge drive from DeChambeau, he pulls his birdie effort from about 8ft. Fitzpatrick has no such trouble from roughly the same distance, and he takes an early lead.

DONALD ON HOVLAND'S INJURY "Yeah, he started stiffening up yesterday morning. Tried to go out in the afternoon but got worse and worse. Got an MRI last night. Really, really stiff this morning. Tried to go through his warm up and just couldn’t play. So yeah, he’s devastated. He’s gutted. He wants to go out there and represent Team Europe. Yeah, it’s very, very unfortunate."

DONALD ON MINDSET "Yeah, zero complacency. We know how strong these guys are. They are very dangerous in singles. We’ve got to go take care of our own matches and try and win the session."

BOXES IT Here's Young's birdie putt at the 1st. The perfect start. The native New Yorker sets the tone. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/7Jfh0fZgkHSeptember 28, 2025

SO CLOSE Thomas an inch or so away from a birdie at the 1st. Fleetwood has an opportunity to strike the first blow in the second match. Misses low - good effort. It's a day for split screens, as the third match gets announced on the 1st tee. Fitzpatrick is away first - left rough. Looking forward to seeing what Bryson does - reckon he might have a pop, just have that feeling. 396 yards today. Just short, didn't quite get hold of it! Huge roars. He smoked that on the most aggressive line we've seen so far this week. Gets a little hug from captain Keegan. Imagine the roar if pitches in from just off the front of the green...

ADVANTAGE EUROPE A poor opener from Thomas, short with his pitch. Up ahead at the 2nd, Young in closer than Rose - a lot closer. A decent opportunity coming up to go 2up.

THAT YOUNG SWING There's more than an element of Matsuyama about it with the deliberate pause at the top of the backswing. Works well enough. What a player he's been this week. Regardless of what happens today, Cam Young has shown his team format qualities this week.

THOMAS AND TOMMY SIDE BY SIDE Most club golfers would love this opening tee shot. I'd prefer to see something like the 18th at Augusta, but with water everywhere and a huge carry and out of bounds in play. Maybe that would be too much for a Ryder Cup.

FROM DOWN TOWN! Young makes it, of course, and Thomas and Fleetwood are announced on the tee. Boos for Tommy. Standard. Such an awful person (heavy dose of sarcasm). Rose misses high and Team USA get the perfect start. Nice one... more of that, let's see a proper contest today, please.

HOLE 1, SHOTS 2 Rose long, Young short. Both makable putts. Loud.

LOVING THE 1ST Rose finds the fairway, not that it matters. Easy first hole. I'd fancy my chances of making a birdie here. May as well head to the second - hole halved in three. Maybe not. Both Rose and Young are nicely placed, though. Young's task is pretty simple: he really needs to beat Rose and at least give the guys in the following matches something to worry about. It's obviously a big ask, but strange things happen in sport.

JUST THE 11 SINGLES THEN 12-5 it is. Viktor Hovland has withdrawn due to injury, meaning his match against Harris English has been deemed a tie. English can put his feet up. The first match is OFF. Go time.

COMEBACK STATS Since 1979 in the 28-point era, no team has ever come back from a margin as big as the US are facing today. Here are the largest final day comebacks: 1999 USA, trailed 10-6, won 14.5 to 13.5

2012 Europe trailed 10-6, won 14.5 to 13.5

1995 Europe trailed 9-7, won 14.5 to 13.5

1993 USA trailed 8.5 to 7.5, won 15-13

HISTORY AWAITS TOMMY FLEETWOOD As the only man currently 4-0, Tommy Fleetwood can create Ryder Cup history today if he defeats Justin Thomas in the 2nd match. He would becomes the second player to win five matches at one Ryder Cup on away soil and the first ever European to do so. Tony Lema went 5-1-0 for the U.S. team in 1965 at Royal Birkdale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

HOW MANY POINTS EVERY PLAYER HAS SCORED SO FAR: Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Europe Player Foursomes Four Ball Total Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 2-0-0 4 Jon Rahm 2-0-0 1-1-0 3 Rory McIlroy 2-0-0 1-0-1 3.5 Ludvig Aberg 1-1-0 0-1-0 1 Matt Fitzpatrick 1-1-0 1-0-0 2 Tyrrell Hatton 2-0-0 1-0-0 3 Justin Rose 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 Sepp Straka 0-0-0 1-1-0 1 Shane Lowry 0-0-0 1-0-1 1.5 Rasmus Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-1-0 0 Viktor Hovland 1-1-0 0-0-0 1 Robert MacIntyre 1-1-0 0-0-0 1 Swipe to scroll horizontally Team USA Player Foursomes Four Ball Total Patrick Cantlay 1-1-0 0-1-1 1.5 Xander Schauffele 1-1-0 1-0-0 2 Justin Thomas 0-1-0 1-1-0 1 Cameron Young 1-0-0 1-1-0 2 Sam Burns 0-0-0 0-1-1 0.5 Bryson DeChambeau 1-1-0 0-2-0 1 Harris English 0-2-0 0-0-0 0 Ben Griffin 0-0-0 0-1-0 0 Russell Henley 0-2-0 0-0-0 0 Collin Morikawa 0-2-0 0-0-0 0 Scottie Scheffler 0-2-0 0-2-0 0 JJ Spaun 0-0-0 1-1-0 1

SCHEFFLER VS MCILROY IN GAME 4 The World No.1 is, incredibly, 0-4 this week. Surely he doesn't go 0-5? Rory McIlroy might have something to say about that, though. Stat: Today’s match between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be the first ever Ryder Cup singles match between #1 and #2 in the Official World Golf Rankings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

THE MAN LEADING EUROPE OUT Justin Rose is 2/2 so far this week and was statistically Europe's best player in the Saturday afternoon four-ball. What a player. (Image credit: Getty Images)