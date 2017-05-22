Jason Day
Jason Day battles to Wells Fargo Championship victory
The Australian finished two in front at Quail Hollow in North Carolina
Horschel beats Day in playoff for AT&T Byron Nelson
The Australian missed a short putt at the first extra hole and the title was Horschel's
By Fergus Bisset •
Jason Day defends WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
A world-class field has assembled for the Match Play in Austin, Texas
By Fergus Bisset •
Day defends first Arnold Palmer Invitational since legend’s death
It will be an emotional week at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Florida
By Fergus Bisset •
All to play for at the BMW Championship
Ryder Cup and Tour Championship places will be decided at Crooked Stick
By Fergus Bisset •
JD and DJ top the bill at RBC Canadian Open
The World Number 1 and U.S. Open champion have made the journey from Troon
By Fergus Bisset •
Big three face off at Jack’s Place
Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will play at Muirfield Village
By Fergus Bisset •
Jason Day wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jason Day claimed an eighth PGA Tour title, Stenson missed out again at Bay Hill
By Fergus Bisset •
Spieth and Day Nominated for Laureus World Sports Award
Spieth and Day nominated for Laureus World Sports Award
By Golf Monthly •
Eyes of the golfing world turn to Trump
49 of the top-50 in the World will tee it up in the WGC-Cadillac Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
Jason Day defends the Farmers Insurance Open
The USPGA Champion faces a strong field at Torrey Pines in San Diego
By Fergus Bisset •
Jason Day and Jordan Spieth headline in Hawaii
An elite field has assembled for the Hyundai Tournament of Champions
By Fergus Bisset •
Grillo nearly hits McIlroy in Frys.com win
Argentinian Grillo on fire in Frys.com Open victory in California
By Fergus Bisset •
Australia to host 2016 World Cup of Golf
The state of Victoria will host its second consecutive World Cup
By Roderick Easdale •
Presidents Cup in 2019 to be held in Australia
The host club has yet to be decided but in will be in Victoria
By Roderick Easdale •
The story of Spieth’s 2015 season
How the Texan who turned 22 in July has shattered golf's records
By Roderick Easdale •
Spieth wins 2015 Tour Championship
With his victory the 22-year-old also claims the FedEx Cup.
By Roderick Easdale •
Best of the best contest Tour Championship
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup will be decided at this week's Tour Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
BMW Champs: Dominant Day is Number 1
Jason Day wins again on the PGA Tour and becomes World Number 1
By Fergus Bisset •
World’s best start their engines for BMW
The BMW Championship is the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup playoffs
By Fergus Bisset •
Big three to do battle at Deutsche Bank
Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will tee it up at TPC Boston
By Fergus Bisset •
Perfect Day at The Barclays: Talking points
Jason Day won The Barclays at Plainfield CC by six strokes from Henrik Stenson
By Fergus Bisset •
The Barclays: Time for the playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs get underway this week at Plainfield Country Club
By Fergus Bisset •
Day leads Spieth at Whistling Straits
Jason Day leads Jordan Spieth by two with Justin Rose three back
By Fergus Bisset •
USPGA: Jones and Day as weather stops play
Matt Jones and Jason Day lead after day two at the USPGA Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
Jason Day wins RBC Canadian Open
Jason Day closed with three straight birdies to beat Bubba by one
By Fergus Bisset •
RBC Canadian Open preview
Tim Clark will defend the title at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Ontario
By Fergus Bisset •
Jordan Spieth wins ridiculous 2015 US Open
Dustin Johnson three-putts from 15 feet to hand Spieth the win
By Tom Clarke •
World’s best ready for Match Play showdown
Jason Day defends WGC-Cadillac Matchplay, could we see a Rory/Jordan final?
By Fergus Bisset •
Masters Day 1: Spieth on fire, McIlroy 7 back
Jordan Spieth leads The Masters after an opening round of 64
By Fergus Bisset •