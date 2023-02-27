Wilson Exo Lite Stand Bag Review

Lightweight golf stand bags are asked to do a lot by golfers. Not only do they have to be lightweight and easy to carry, but they also have to carry a full set of clubs plus an ever-increasing array of accessories that we golfers now tend to accumulate. With that in mind, there are very few stand bags that can fulfill this brief, but I think the new Wilson Exo Lite stand bag comes very, very close to achieving the ideal balance between sufficient space and weight. After testing the Wilson Exo Lite stand bag over a number of rounds on the golf course - and even flying it out to Orlando and back - this is as close to the ideal lightweight stand bag as I've tested.

Starting with that weight, and at just 3.5 lbs (1.8kg) it's one of the most lightweight stand bags on the market with only the Callaway Hyperlite Zero stand bag and Big Max Dri Lite Feather coming close to this weight. I only tend to carry a maximum of 12 clubs and the 4-way top on the Exo Lite bag was perfect to house my set. With three clubs in each section, there was more than enough room for them and I never experienced any club crowding even in the relatively compact divider. I've had worse club crowding in the slightly larger Ping Hoofer, so I was seriously impressed with how little trouble I had getting a club out of this divider. If you regularly carry 14 golf clubs (plus anything extra like alignment sticks or a warm-up club) then I'd probably lean away from the Exo Lite. Not that this bag can't take 14 clubs, but I think you'll get a more pleasurable organizing experience from a larger lightweight stand bag like the TaylorMade FlexTech or Sun Mountain EcoLite EWP 14-way stand bag.

The four way divider is ideal for 10-12 clubs to easily fit in. While it will hold 14, I'd invest in a slightly larger lightweight bag if you regularly carry a full allotment. (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Despite this lightweight nature, the bag still feels both premium and sturdy. I never had any problems with the legs not kicking out when I placed the bag down and they create a solid base for the bag to sit on. Whether on the side of a hill or on a particularly windy day, you can have plenty of confidence in the Exo Lite keeping your equipment upright and safe. The straps aren't market-leading - I've enjoyed better straps on the Srixon Z stand bag - but they are certainly comfortable and easy to adjust while the comprehensive hip pad makes for an altogether comfortable experience over your shoulders and back.

For me, the absolute stand-out feature of this bag is the magnetic rangefinder pocket. Not only is it superbly convenient, but it also feels super-premium. Bags like the Ping Hoofer also have a magnetic rangefinder pocket and - I don't know what it is - but a magnetic pocket is just a very satisfying thing to interact with. It certainly adds to the overall premium feel of this bag and the thoughtfulness that has gone behind its design. If you don't want your rangefinder in this pocket, there is an accessory clip that you can utilize to attach things like rangefinder cases, towels, and club tags while other pockets include a full-size side pocket for apparel and a very well-placed cooler pocket that easy to access while you're walking with the bag on your back.

The magnetic rangefinder pocket can be found just under the Dynapower branding. The seam-sealed valuables pocket pictured above is 100% waterproof. (Image credit: Kevin Murray )

While the bag is not fully waterproof, it's certainly showerproof in light rain and there is a fully waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket that will keep things like your phone dry even in monsoon conditions. For me, the Black/Red/White colorway I tested this bag in is a little plain and I wasn't a huge fan of having the Dynapower branding on it when I didn't have matching Dynapower headcovers. This is me nitpicking here though and I think the overall silhouette of the bag is sharp and modern. Luckily, there are five other colorways to choose from (Red/White, Orange/White, Blue, Navy/White, and Black/Grey) that don't feature this Dynapower branding, giving you plenty of scope to match this bag with any headcovers/towels you'd like. Overall, the Wilson Exo Lite stand bag is one of the most enjoyable lightweight stand bags I've ever used and has certainly gone a long way to perfecting the balance between weight, comfort, and space in a stand bag.