Wilson Exo Lite Stand Bag Review
Is the Wilson Exo Lite stand bag one of the best lightweight stand bags of the year?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A thoughtfully designed and practical lightweight stand bag that can still carry everything a golfer needs. The magnetic rangefinder pocket and sturdy legs are the standout features of this clever bag that makes walking the golf course an altogether more enjoyable experience.
-
+
Magnetic rangefinder pocket is very convenient
-
+
Legs kick out easily and provide a solid base
-
+
Super lightweight but still sturdy
-
+
Well-placed water bottle pocket
-
-
Not best for carrying full 14 clubs
-
-
Not suitable for cart/trolley use.
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Wilson Exo Lite Stand Bag Review
Lightweight golf stand bags are asked to do a lot by golfers. Not only do they have to be lightweight and easy to carry, but they also have to carry a full set of clubs plus an ever-increasing array of accessories that we golfers now tend to accumulate. With that in mind, there are very few stand bags that can fulfill this brief, but I think the new Wilson Exo Lite stand bag comes very, very close to achieving the ideal balance between sufficient space and weight. After testing the Wilson Exo Lite stand bag over a number of rounds on the golf course - and even flying it out to Orlando and back - this is as close to the ideal lightweight stand bag as I've tested.
Starting with that weight, and at just 3.5 lbs (1.8kg) it's one of the most lightweight stand bags on the market with only the Callaway Hyperlite Zero stand bag and Big Max Dri Lite Feather coming close to this weight. I only tend to carry a maximum of 12 clubs and the 4-way top on the Exo Lite bag was perfect to house my set. With three clubs in each section, there was more than enough room for them and I never experienced any club crowding even in the relatively compact divider. I've had worse club crowding in the slightly larger Ping Hoofer, so I was seriously impressed with how little trouble I had getting a club out of this divider. If you regularly carry 14 golf clubs (plus anything extra like alignment sticks or a warm-up club) then I'd probably lean away from the Exo Lite. Not that this bag can't take 14 clubs, but I think you'll get a more pleasurable organizing experience from a larger lightweight stand bag like the TaylorMade FlexTech or Sun Mountain EcoLite EWP 14-way stand bag.
Despite this lightweight nature, the bag still feels both premium and sturdy. I never had any problems with the legs not kicking out when I placed the bag down and they create a solid base for the bag to sit on. Whether on the side of a hill or on a particularly windy day, you can have plenty of confidence in the Exo Lite keeping your equipment upright and safe. The straps aren't market-leading - I've enjoyed better straps on the Srixon Z stand bag - but they are certainly comfortable and easy to adjust while the comprehensive hip pad makes for an altogether comfortable experience over your shoulders and back.
For me, the absolute stand-out feature of this bag is the magnetic rangefinder pocket. Not only is it superbly convenient, but it also feels super-premium. Bags like the Ping Hoofer also have a magnetic rangefinder pocket and - I don't know what it is - but a magnetic pocket is just a very satisfying thing to interact with. It certainly adds to the overall premium feel of this bag and the thoughtfulness that has gone behind its design. If you don't want your rangefinder in this pocket, there is an accessory clip that you can utilize to attach things like rangefinder cases, towels, and club tags while other pockets include a full-size side pocket for apparel and a very well-placed cooler pocket that easy to access while you're walking with the bag on your back.
While the bag is not fully waterproof, it's certainly showerproof in light rain and there is a fully waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket that will keep things like your phone dry even in monsoon conditions. For me, the Black/Red/White colorway I tested this bag in is a little plain and I wasn't a huge fan of having the Dynapower branding on it when I didn't have matching Dynapower headcovers. This is me nitpicking here though and I think the overall silhouette of the bag is sharp and modern. Luckily, there are five other colorways to choose from (Red/White, Orange/White, Blue, Navy/White, and Black/Grey) that don't feature this Dynapower branding, giving you plenty of scope to match this bag with any headcovers/towels you'd like. Overall, the Wilson Exo Lite stand bag is one of the most enjoyable lightweight stand bags I've ever used and has certainly gone a long way to perfecting the balance between weight, comfort, and space in a stand bag.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favorite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first-ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am To Be Elevated In 2024 - Jack Nicklaus
The 18-time Major winner says changes to the schedule will ensure a stronger field for the Honda Classic
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Report: Thomas Pieters Dropped By Agent After LIV Golf Move
The Belgian told journalist Alan Shipnuck he discovered the news when he arrived for the LIV Golf Mayakoba event
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Chris Kirk Defeats Rookie In Playoff To Win Honda Classic
The American beat rookie Eric Cole after the opening playoff hole for his first PGA Tour title since 2015
By Mike Hall • Published