Best Golf Luggage

If you’ve ever played golf abroad and got your luggage wrong then you’ll know that, to get your holiday off to an uncomplicated and stress-free start, this is your first port of call.

Too many of us have spent too much time cursing ourselves as we struggle from the wrong terminal to the right one or wrestling an old piece of luggage off the carousel because our travel bags aren’t up to the task.

So cast your eyes over the following selections in our list of the best golf luggage, which are all stylish, well thought through and mean that we can take all our necessary golfing and off-course gear away in comfort.

Various players’ social media have been decorated with one of these by their front door as they’re setting off for another tour stop and it’s the perfect size to be able to take it on as carry-on luggage.

This graphite option is easy on the eye and and to manage with skate wheels and multiple grab handles and you’ll always be able to get to what you quickly need with two low-profile external pockets. Inside there are internal compression straps to make packing that much easier.

This is Ogio’s most popular travel bag and it’s easy to see why. Ogio make quality products so check out our guide on the best Ogio golf bags too.

This is the ideal accompaniment for a short break when you don’t want/need to take anything more substantial. All of FootJoy’s luggage is simple and classy and this is no exception.

It will fit in the overhead luggage and has a multi-length handle to let the wheels take the strain. There are multiple internal and external pockets to help make your trip as straightforward as possible.

UK Buy Now from GolfSupport for £94.50

A model that featured in our best golf travel bags guide, this is an outstanding piece of kit. If you do get your hands on one, you’ll wonder why you’ve never tried one before. The integrated leg set, which retracts easily, supports 100 per cent of the weight so, when you’re facing a lengthy walk to the car park or arriving at your accommodation, transporting your clubs around couldn’t be easier.

Inside there’s just the right space to pack your clubs, shoes and a few bits of clothing without your clubs rattling round and, because of the wheels, things will never feel too heavy. It’s all plenty durable with a ‘ballistic-style’ nylon heavy padding to protect your clubs. There are various choices in this excellent range with the Glider Pro being a larger option.

Also check out our piece on the best Sun Mountain golf bags as well if you are a fan of the brand.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

Club Glove Last Bag Large Pro

This is the chosen travel partner of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and literally hundreds of other tour stars. There are no fewer than 18 different colour options and this premium collapsible bag accommodates even a 47” driver and pretty much any bag – if you are on tour, you might want an XL.

In-line skate wheels mean you’ll be able to get around smoothly and quietly and there is an over-the-top zipper for easy loading. The three straps bring everything together and you should be able to pack plenty into this.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99

Under Armour Project Rock Duffle Backpack

The best golf luggage needs to be convenient so that travel is as easy as possible. This Under Armour bag is just that.

There are all manner of options to keep everything in its place and the straps are positioned so you can use it as both a backpack and a duffle bag. Included in among this is a 15” laptop sleeve and a large, gusseted pocket which is ideal to pack your golf shoes in.

This is built for comfort, with a moulded foam back panel, and durability so you won’t be in the same market looking for a replacement in the next few years – the UA Storm technology means it will handle anything the weather throws at it.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $130

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £115

Ping Rolling Travel Cover Bag

This is a premium travel cover with outstanding looks and effortless mobility. It offers six handles so you can lift it from any angle and can be moved when upright or tilted.

There’s plenty of room inside, enough even for a full-size cart bag which also makes it the perfect travel partner when you’re throwing everything in the boot of the car for a golfing getaway. This also won’t take up any unnecessary room in the garage or your hotel room as it folds down very neatly into its own 15” bag.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £240

Cobra Crown Rolling Club Bag

This is another appealing travel bag with the durable heather material a welcome alternative to the more common black. There is plenty of room in the main compartment for both clubs and clothing and the two-way zip makes it easy to get your hands on either.

The oversize wheels and top and front grab handles make your travelling easy and there’s also the nice touch of a smart ID card holder.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £129

Titleist Professional 22” Wheeled Duffel

This über-smart offering is a beautiful piece of luggage with lots of very nice touches, including leather accent handles with magnetic closure and coated zippers. This is really classy and, again, this is a carry-on size with telescoping handle and premium wheels.

There’s room for an easy-to-access 15” laptop compartment with padded liner for protection and, should you want to add your own touch to things, there is the option to custom embroider.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

TaylorMade Classic Travel Cover

There is 360˚ padding for maximum club protection and with the easy rolling in-line skate wheels it’s easy to transport around and the branding is bold and impressive. There is the added benefit of an internal shoe and clothes pocket and internal and external straps, an easy-grab pull handle, wraparound zip and durable fabric construction make this a cheaper alternative to some others on the market.

Pair this up with one of the best TaylorMade golf bags in the current range and you are onto a winner.

Callaway Clubhouse Travel Cover

Callaway’s Clubhouse range all offer a retro-looking logo and come in a trendy dark grey. Their main offering is this travel cover with a reinforced wheel base and there’s also an internal shoe pocket to save you having to jam everything into place.

A neoprene grip handle adds to the whole comfort appeal and it’s built to fit any cart or stand bag. Three quick release tie downs will help secure your clubs as you reach for the skies.

Buy Now from Amazon for £119.99

