Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley
We test the Motocaddy Cube push trolley on the course
The Motocaddy Cube push trolley is quick and easy to unfold and makes getting around the golf course a breeze. Any bag fits securely on board and the foot brake and ample storage really enhance the user experience. The compact size and lightweight carrying make for stress-free transit and storage.
-
+
Compact and light while folded, simple to unfold, easy to push even on hilly courses and provides ample storage.
-
-
Lightweight design means you have to be a little careful on side slopes.
Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley Review T
The first thing you notice about the Motocaddy Cube when you get it is how compact it is when folded up. It’s also very light at just 6.8kg and has a well-placed carry handle that makes it easy for anyone to carry when it’s folded up.
Importantly, it stays folded up when it’s meant to so you don’t have to contend with it attempting to unfold while you’re carrying it – as can be the case with some trolleys.
From that small starting point, it’s very quick and easy to unfold and get going. It’s a process that only really requires a couple of button clicks and movements and once you’ve done it once it’s so intuitive that you’ll be folding and unfolding without a second thought.
The adjustable handle height means you can get it in the correct, comfortable position for you no matter how tall (or short) you are.
RELATED: Best Push Trolleys 2020
Any bag fits onto it very securely. Of course, if you have a Motocaddy bag, it’s built with Easilock compatibility. But if, like me, you tend to use a stand bag the whole time, so you have the option to carry or use a trolley you’ll have no problems here.
Any bag sits nicely and is held in place with adjustable bag supports at the top and bottom. There’s no way a bag is falling of this trolley.
Once you get out on the course, the large wheels roll well over all terrain and the handle feels good. The parking brake is a great little addition and it’s simple to use with your foot.
There’s plenty of storage too, so you don’t have to fill your pockets or be diving in and out of your bag all the time. A drink and scorecard holder, accessory compartment, tee and ball holders, umbrella holder and under-handle storage net means everything you’ll need is at your fingertips.
Kit Alexander is a golf broadcaster and journalist who commentates and presents for the DP World Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour and Rose Ladies Series. He has over 15 years’ experience of magazine and television work in the golf industry and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly.
-
‘I Want To Make As Much Money In As Little Time’ - Kokrak Brutally Honest On Saudi League
Jason Kokrak revealed he would be open to leaving the PGA Tour for the chance to make a quick fortune
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
WATCH: The Bizarre Bunker Rule That Played Out During Farmers Insurance Finale
An usual incident occurred in the Farmers Insurance Open playoff
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Is Pro Golf Officially A Young Person's Game? 5 Talking Points From The World Of Golf
We recap some of the big talking points from a thrilling week of men's and women's golf
By Andrew Wright • Published