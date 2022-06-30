Best Affordable Golf Carts 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Affordable Golf Carts

When it comes to golf, it is important that you preserve energy whilst out on the course so you are able to play your best. One way to do that is by purchasing one of the best golf carts on the market. This will mean you don't have to lump your golf bag on your back, something that will weigh you down and expend energy.

However, although there are an array of options on the market, they can be rather expensive, with some carts costing over $1000. With the current cost of living crisis, this puts them well out of reach of those who are having to control their spending.

There is a solution though, and that is to go for cheaper models that still offer premium performance. We, at Golf Monthly, have scoured through the internet to find the best golf push carts and best electric golf trolleys on the market that won't break the bank.

Electric Models

Although the premium brands of Motocaddy and Powakaddy produce the best electric golf trolleys on the market, there are a still a number of high-quality performers that are a fraction of the cost. Below we showcase a couple of possible options.

Bat-Caddy Golf X3 Sport Electric Golf Caddy Premium Performance At A Cheap Price Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Smart design that folds in seconds Reasons to avoid - Not the most compact

The Bat-Caddy Golf X3 Sport Electric Golf Caddy provides superb performance thanks to its high-tech aluminum alloy S-frame and lightweight battery that will do 27-36 holes without a charge.

What's more, it features a smart and stylish design and an easy one-click fold action, which enables the trolley to collapse in one piece just like the Golfstream Express Push Trolley. It certainly will make you stand out on the course.

The trolley is also water and weatherproof. This is thanks to a controller box which is installed in a water-resistant sealed plastic compartment underneath the battery, so no water can penetrate from below or above. For around $500, it is superb value for money and a great performer for such a small price.

MGI Zip X1 Lithium Electric Golf Caddie Long Lasting Battery Reasons to buy + 36 hole battery is quiet + Great stability Reasons to avoid - Add ons can up the cost

Another electric trolley that will provide great performance whilst not breaking the bank is the MGI Zip X1 Lithium Electric Golf Caddie which has a 36-hole battery and, thanks to large, all-terrain tread rear wheels, provides superb stability in tough conditions.

Along with the stability, the X1 is lighter than previous models, as well as being slightly smaller. This means that transporting it from your car to the course is considerably easier.

Push Models

CaddyTek Caddylite EZ V8 Cart Built-in cooler pouch Reasons to buy + One click folding mechanism + Good color choice + Built in cooler Reasons to avoid - Bigger frame than some other push carts

Priced at just over $200, the CaddyTek is superb value for money, implementing an excellent one-click button mechanism that folds the cart down brilliantly. It also has a strong aluminium frame that doesn't seem to weigh anything at all, making it easy to use. Featuring an umbrella holder and storage rack, it even has a miscellaneous basket with built-in cooler!

How much for all of this you may ask? Well, the CaddyTek Caddylite EZ V8 Cart is priced at $210 and, with the built-in cooler, which we loved, it's fantastic for carrying any kind or size of beverage, keeping it ice cold throughout your round. The push handle can be adjusted to three different heights and the wheels are a good size too, so they roll easily over multiple kinds of terrain.

Bag Boy might not be a household name to some but don’t let that fool you, its Nitron Push Cart is packed full of performance. Suitable for golfers of all levels, the mechanism to fold and unfold is lightning fast, while it’s also one of the most secure push carts we’ve ever trialled. In 2022, it secured a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards.

At $275, it’s great value as it provides an extremely lightweight feel and, when folded down, it’s one of the most compact golf trolleys money can buy, making it a dream in terms of storage. While it may not be as heavy or bulky as other similar products, it remains robust and able to cope with any and all demands placed on it.

Other features include a scorecard console with integrated beverage holder, mobile device holder and golf ball storage, handle mounted-parking brake and bungee straps to secure your cart bag (opens in new tab) with ease.

Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review

Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Iconic Push Cart Design Reasons to buy + Glides effortlessly across any terrain + Incredibly stable during play Reasons to avoid - Not the most compact when folded

It was 1999 when Sun Mountain (opens in new tab) first introduced the Speed Cart, which has proven to be a product that forever changed the push cart market. In January of 2022, 23 years after the original version was released, Sun Mountain introduced the new V1R, the company's latest Speed Cart iteration. Based on our on-course testing, the V1R is likely to keep the Speed Cart franchise firmly entrenched as a category leader.

In our testing, we found the V1R to be exceptionally stable and easy to maneuver on the golf course. At just $270, its ergonomic design means the cart feels much lighter during use than it actually is, making walking far more enjoyable than carrying a bag. The V1R is also extremely easy to set up for play and to fold and unfold for transporting or storage, although it is not the most compact in its folded position.

Additionally, the V1R features a storage tray and mesh basket to store items such as headcovers (opens in new tab), phones, golf balls, scorecards, or wallets during use, and it also features a drink holder and attachable umbrella holder. There are 10 color options ranging from subtle to quite vibrant depending on your personal taste.

Read our full Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Review (opens in new tab)

Clicgear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart Superbly Stable Reasons to buy + Feature packed + Improvements on previous design + Sturdy + Travels smoothly Reasons to avoid - Can be fiddly to assemble - Hefty in size

The ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart is the latest model in the company’s popular range that first launched in 2006. Since then, several upgrades have been made to the original design to make it even better. Priced at $300, it is very compact and doesn’t take up too much space in your car's trunk.

The ClicGear 4.0 stands out from the crowd due to its overall size; you get a lot of cart for your money. The frame, made of aircraft grade aluminum, is incredibly robust and it is very easy to load and secure a golf bag on the cart, which on this occasion was a Big Max Dri Lite Tour Cart bag.

Read our full ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Cart Review

Motocaddy Cube Push Cart Compact And Light Reasons to buy + Compact and light + Easy to push even on hilly courses Reasons to avoid - Be a little careful on side slopes

A model that featured in our best golf push trolleys guide, Motocaddy has created a top-notch cart design which has a two-step folding system that is simple and easy to use. We do recommend being slightly careful on side slopes though because of the lightweight design (only 6.8kg), but realistically you could say this about most push carts.

Priced at $300, a specific feature we noticed was the well-placed carry handle that makes it easy to carry when it’s folded up. It stayed folded when carrying too.

Any bag sits nicely and is held in place with adjustable bag supports at the top and bottom. The footbrake is easy to use and there’s plenty of storage too, so you don’t have to fill your pockets or be diving in and out of your bag all the time.

Read our full Motocaddy Cube Push Cart Review

Tangkula Golf Push Pull Cart Reasons to buy + Superb adaptability + Very easy folding procedure means it is compact Reasons to avoid - Slightly heavier than other models

Priced at around $150, there is an awful lot to like about the Tangkula Golf Push Pull Cart, which features a four-wheel design that is perhaps seen less regularly seen than the usual three-wheeled models.

Fitted with a sturdy, heavy-duty frame, the cart also has a strong elastic strap that fixes any size of golf bag (opens in new tab) and golf clubs (opens in new tab) in place. Because of the chunky wheels, which are covered in EVA foam, it is also very stable and mobile over undulating terrain.

The most impressive aspect is how quickly it folds up-and-down, and its compactness. Thanks to a quick folding system, it takes just three steps to fold the cart to its compact size, making it perfect for storing in your car.

How we test golf carts

We test golf carts with the same ethos as all other golf gear - rigorously and comprehensively. If we say we have reviewed a golf product then we have done so out on the golf course, in different conditions, and over a number of rounds. This is particularly important for golf carts because you want your model to perform as well in the winter as it does in the summer, and just to see how the cart performs when being used regularly. The entire Golf Monthly team plays golf regularly so can put golf gear to the test with ease and it should be acknowledged that no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our team tells it how we see it.

How to choose the best push cart

What factors should you consider when thinking about buying a golf cart? We take a look below.

Electric/Push - Obviously the first thing you want to think about is whether you want an electric model, or a push cart. Electric designs are obviously more expensive but come with a lot more features and require less effort to maneuver. Push carts are cheaper, usually lighter and very easy to use.

Features - As we mentioned above lots of different models come with a wide range of features, and some look to simply perform as a trolley. For example some electric models come with GPS functionality, remote controls, shot-tracking and large LCD screens. Push carts also come with features like storage compartments, drinks holder, adjustable handle and so on. Therefore you should think about what extra features would be important to you when using a golf cart.

Ease of use - The whole point of a golf cart is to make life easier on the golf course when moving from shot to shot, so a cart that isn't easy to use is pointless. They have to be easy to maneuver on the course and getting it out of the car, and most designs fold away too so this foldable process has to be simple to put up and fold away as well.

Storage - Us golfers accumulate a lot of stuff whether it be accessories (opens in new tab), tees, balls (opens in new tab), scorecard, phone, wallet and so on and so forth. Sure it is easy to store this in the golf bag on the cart but for ease of access it is good to store things in the trolley too. As a result pretty much all trolleys come with storage compartments these days with some being larger than others.

Durability - A golf cart can be a large investment so it has to be able to last a long time, as well as deal with the rain, mud, and whatever general use gets thrown at it on the golf course. As such we recommend looking at models that are made from strong materials like aluminum.

Price - With so many brands making golf carts these days there is a model for everyone at every price point. If you want to go for the cheapest option which will just act as a cart, you can. Or if you want all the bells and whistles on an electric design, you can do that too. It is all a question of how much you want to spend.

FAQ's

Should I use a push cart or electric cart? An electric cart is considerably more expensive than a push cart but, if you have the money, then an electric trolley would be the one we would go for. This is because an electric trolley requires you to just walk, unlike a push trolley which requires you to move it to go forward.