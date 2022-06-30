Best Value Golf Push Carts 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Value Golf Push Carts

Push carts have become increasingly popular over the years as they provide a great way of transporting your golf bag around the course whilst conserving energy. Currently, there are many brands on the market that provide some of the best golf push carts (opens in new tab), while brands like Powakaddy and Motocaddy are famed for some of the best electric trolleys.

Originally, a push cart was heavy, bulky and not easy to use or erect. Now, there are an array of carts available that are lightweight, compact and easy to use out on the golf course. Not only do they help preserve energy, they certainly are an easier alternative to carrying out on the course. They also offer far more storage options on the handle that can house your golf balls (opens in new tab), tees, scorecard and other items too.

They also tend to be cheaper than the electric options available, making them perfect in a time where individuals are trying to save their hard-earned cash. In this piece, we take a look at the best value push carts, with a number of premium models available that won't break the bank.

When it comes to value for money the Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart certainly provides affordable performance (opens in new tab). Suitable for golfers of all levels, the mechanism to fold and unfold is lightning fast, while it’s also one of the most secure push carts we’ve ever trialled.

Although it may not be the most recognised brand, the cart features in our Editor's Choice awards for 2022. Featuring a lightweight feel, once folded down, it is extremely compact, making it a dream in terms of storage. While it may not be as heavy or bulky as other similar products, it remains robust and is able to cope with any and all demands placed on it.

Priced around $275, not only do you get a premium-performing cart, but a whole host of features. These include a scorecard console with integrated beverage holder, mobile device holder and golf ball storage, as well as a handle-mounted parking brake and bungee straps to secure your golf bag with ease.

Motocaddy produce some of the best electric golf trolleys on the market. However, it is the Cube Push Cart which we are focusing on here, which is designed with a two-step folding system that is simple and easy to use.

Priced at $300, a specific feature we noticed was the well-placed carry handle that makes it easy to carry when it’s folded up. What's more, any bag sits nicely and is held in place with adjustable bag supports at the top and bottom.

The footbrake is easy to use and there’s plenty of storage too, so you don’t have to fill your pockets or be diving in and out of your bag all the time. One thing we do recommend is being slightly careful on side slopes. This is because of the lightweight design (only 6.8kg), but realistically you could say this about most push carts.

Priced at just over $200, there is superb value for money found in the CaddyTek, which has implemented an excellent one-click button mechanism that folds the cart down brilliantly.

Along with the mechanism, it also has a strong aluminum frame that doesn't seem to weigh anything at all, making it easy to use, and there is also an umbrella holder, storage rack and get this - a miscellaneous basket with built-in cooler!

How much for all of this, you may ask? Well, the CaddyTek Caddylite EZ V8 Cart is priced at $210 and, with the built-in cooler, which we loved, it's fantastic for carrying any kind or size of beverage and keep it ice cold throughout your round. The push handle can be adjusted to three different heights and the wheels are a good size too so they roll easily over multiple kinds of terrain.

Kaddey Switch Trolley Truly Unique Model That Can Be Pushed Or Pulled Reasons to buy + Lightweight and space-saving design + Can be pushed or pulled + Premium materials used throughout Reasons to avoid - Bag straps aren't elasticated Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a model that is a little unique then the Kaddey Switch is the one for you. Designed to be permanently attached to any golf bag (opens in new tab), assembly on arrival at the golf course is quick and seamless, with two large wheels on either side simply slotting on to the side of the chassis.

The Kaddey Switch can either be pulled or pushed along the ground - it’s all about your preference, however, this ability to do both was especially convenient during testing, going up or down hills in particular. Whilst it is unique, we loved the experience in testing, and as such it made our guide on the best golf push trolleys (opens in new tab) for this year.

One final touch that sums up how thoughtfully the Kaddey Switch has been designed is that you can record your own golf swing. Using the elasticated phone straps on the centre console and positioning the handle closer to the ground, you’ve got your own cameraperson to hand to record your swings.

Cube Golf 3.0 Push Trolley Excellent All Rounder Reasons to buy + Small folded footprint + Robust and light construction Reasons to avoid - May struggle to accommodate a large cart bag Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Cube 3.0 push trolley is a robust, yet lightweight, model with a strong parking brake to keep your trolley and bag well in place. As well as being lightweight, the 3-Step adjustable handle height means you can find a comfortable setting, with it being easy to unfold and stow away again.

Along with the adjustable handle, it comes complete with a bottle opener, scorecard holder and storage box to keep all your essentials in like tees and balls. We see stability in the wheels, which are smooth, while offering good traction. The frame has proven to be hard-wearing, making it an excellent offering for the modest price tag.

Sun Mountain (opens in new tab) first introduced the Speed Cart range to golfers in 1999 and, since then, it has proven to be a product that has forever changed the push cart market. In January 2022, we saw the release of the new V1R, the company's latest Speed Cart iteration. Based on our on-course testing, the V1R is likely to keep the Speed Cart franchise firmly entrenched as a category leader.

In our testing, we found the V1R to be exceptionally stable and easy to maneuver on the golf course. Its ergonomic design makes the cart feel much lighter during use than it actually is, making walking far more enjoyable than carrying a bag. The V1R is also extremely easy to set up for play and to fold and unfold for transporting or storage.

Additionally, the V1R features a storage tray and mesh basket to store items such as headcovers, phones, golf balls, scorecards, or wallets during use, and it also features a drink holder and attachable umbrella holder. There are 10 color options that range from subtle to quite vibrant, making it perfect for people of all tastes.

Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley Lightweight and Easy To Assemble Reasons to buy + So easy to assemble + One push of a button easy + Super light weight and folds neatly + Holds a carry bag easily Reasons to avoid - Not as compact when folded down Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A game-changer when it comes to pushcarts, the Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley is a very maneuverable three-wheeled trolley that can be packed away very easily. As its name suggests, this trolley quite literally glides down the fairways and, while some trolleys can be very clunky and hard to lift, the Longridge is very lightweight and easy to lift out of the car.

What's really great about the Longridge is that it comes with a variety of accessories (opens in new tab) as standard, which you would have to purchase as extras if you were buying a PowaKaddy DLX Lite for example. You also get a scorecard holder, dry space for valuables and equipment, an umbrella holder and two wheel covers to keep the trunk of your car clean and tidy.

The trolley is a very versatile bit of kit and can hold a variety of different golf bags from a slender carry bag to a larger stand bag. Our bags were locked into place via the trolley's adjustable brackets, which kept the bag secure and meant it did not wiggle when we walked over undulating terrain. While it doesn't fold down into one of the most compact golf trolleys we have tested, it is a very stylish piece of equipment that folds away easily and can be placed in the back of your car.

SereneLife 4 Wheel Golf Push Cart Made To Last Reasons to buy + Strong aluminium frame + Good balance from four tyres Reasons to avoid - Not the largest cart Today's Best Deals View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Most carts on the market feature a three-wheel design but, with the SereneLife 4 Wheel Golf Push Cart, you see a four-wheel structure that provides balance and easy mobility on the course, as well as traction on all types of terrain.

Made with a heavy-duty aluminum frame, it folds down to a compact size that makes it easy to store and transport, with the height adjustable handle providing easy use when it is erected.

KVV Foldable Lightweight 3 Wheel Golf Cart Value For Money Reasons to buy + Accommodates a variety of golf bags + Bulky design provides great balance Reasons to avoid - There are more durable carts available Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

A good value trolley is the KVV Foldable Lightweight 3 Wheel Golf Cart, which offers plenty of adjustability and storage with a scorecard holder and net bag that can hold items like golf balls, tees etc.

Along with the storage, the KVV has an 8" front wheel and two 10.5" rear wheels, that are covered in an EVA material. This provides a smooth ride and great traction in the most extreme terrains. What's more a two-step fold mechanism means it folds down quickly and compactly.

How we test golf carts

We test carts with the same ethos as all other golf gear - rigorously and comprehensively. If we say we have reviewed a golf product then we have done so out on the golf course, in different conditions and over a number of rounds. This is particularly important for carts because it is by using the carts in every day life which gives us a clear idea on how a model performs every day.

The entire Golf Monthly team plays golf regularly so can put golf gear to the test with ease and it should be acknowledged that no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our team tells it how we see it.

What to consider when buying a golf cart

What factors should you consider when thinking about buying a golf cart? We take a look below.

Electric/Push - Obviously the first thing you want to think about is whether you want an electric model, or a push cart. Electric designs are obviously more expensive but come with a lot more features and require less effort to maneuver. Push carts are cheaper, usually lighter and very easy to use.

Features - As we mentioned above lots of different models come with a wide range of features, and some look to simply perform as a trolley. For example some electric models come with GPS functionality, remote controls (opens in new tab), shot-tracking and large LCD screens. Push carts also come with features like storage compartments, drinks holder, adjustable handle and so on. Therefore you should think about what extra features would be important to you when using a golf cart.

Ease of use - The whole point of a golf cart is to make life easier on the golf course when moving from shot to shot, so a cart that isn't easy to use is pointless. They have to be easy to maneuver on the course and getting it out of the car, and most designs fold away too so this foldable process has to be simple to put up and fold away as well.

Storage - Us golfers accumulate a lot of stuff whether it be tees, balls, scorecard, phone, wallet and so on and so forth. Sure it is easy to store this in the golf bag on the cart but for ease of access it is good to store things in the trolley too. As a result pretty much all trolleys come with storage compartments these days with some being larger than others.

Durability - A golf cart can be a large investment so it has to be able to last a long time, as well as deal with the rain, mud, and whatever general use gets thrown at it on the golf course. As such we recommend looking at models that are made from strong materials like aluminum.

Price - With so many brands making golf carts (opens in new tab) these days there is a model for everyone at every price point. If you want to go for the cheapest option which will just act as a cart, you can. Or if you want all the bells and whistles on an electric design, you can do that too. It is all a question of how much you want to spend.

FAQ's

Should you push or pull your golf cart? When it comes to maneuvering your golf cart we feel you should always push it. The reason is because pushing your cart is easier and doesn't put as much strain on your back and shoulders, as a result, you can focus on your golf game and preserve energy.