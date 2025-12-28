A 20-Year-Old Putter, No Driver And A Fairway Wood Brought From Golf Galaxy: These Are The Most Unique Winning WITBs Of 2025

There have been plenty of big gear stories and interesting bags used to win on tour in 2025, but which were the most interesting?

From brand new clubs, to those that are well over a decade old, we have seen many unique bag configurations this year, so we have picked out some of the most interesting ones used to win silverware this season...

Tommy Fleetwood - DP World India Championship

Tommy Fleetwood was among the many players without a driver in their bag for the DP World India Championship, with the Englishman's incredible form continuing at Delhi Golf Club.

Taking out his Taylormade Qi35 Dot driver, he had the TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver in his set-up, as well as two TaylorMade fairway woods and his usual P7TW irons.

Interestingly, the putter he uses has hand-drawn sharpie lines on the crown, which has been in play since the RBC Heritage.

Mini Driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5°) with a Ventus Red Velocore+ shaft

TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5°) with a Ventus Red Velocore+ shaft Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi35 5-wood (18°) and TaylorMade Qi10 9-wood (24°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 XTS X shafts

TaylorMade Qi35 5-wood (18°) and TaylorMade Qi10 9-wood (24°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 XTS X shafts Irons : TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

: TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52°) and TaylorMade MG Proto (56° & 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52°) and TaylorMade MG Proto (56° & 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

TaylorMade Spider Tour Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Marco Penge - 2025 Season

Despite receiving a three-month ban for breaching the DP World Tour's golf betting rules at the start of the season, Marco Penge has been one of the stand-out stories of 2025, securing three wins worldwide.

Interestingly, for his three wins, he has used three different putters. In Hainan, it was a Scotty Cameron Super Rat I, for his victory in Denmark, it was a Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 Tour Proto, while his victory in Spain was with a Scotty Cameron GOLO 6.2 Tour Prototype.

One last aspect is his irons, which are the Mizuno Pro S3. Prior to his victory at the Danish Golf Championship he changed the set-up of them, as they went from four-degrees stronger to two-degrees stronger.

Driver: Mizuno ST-X 230 (9.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft

Mizuno ST-X 230 (9.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft Mini Driver: TaylorMade BRNR Copper (13.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 8 X shaft

TaylorMade BRNR Copper (13.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 8 X shaft Utility Iron: Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 2-iron (15°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX shaft

Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 2-iron (15°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX shaft Irons : Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW) with KBS V10 130X shafts

: Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW) with KBS V10 130X shafts Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 56°) and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)

50° has a KBS V10 130X shaft, 56° has a Project X Wedge 7.0 shaft and 60° has a Project X 7.0 shaft

Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 56°) and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) 50° has a KBS V10 130X shaft, 56° has a Project X Wedge 7.0 shaft and 60° has a Project X 7.0 shaft Putters: Scotty Cameron Super Rat I, Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 Tour Proto and Scotty Cameron GOLO 6.2 Tour Prototype

Scotty Cameron Super Rat I, Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 Tour Proto and Scotty Cameron GOLO 6.2 Tour Prototype Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Patrick Reed - LIV Golf Dallas

Claiming the Link Hong Kong Open in 2024, firing a 59 in the process, Patrick Reed wrapped up his first LIV Golf League title in his home city of Dallas just eight months later.

Winning in a four-man playoff, the Major winner purchased his TaylorMade Qi35 fairway wood from Golf Galaxy a week prior to his victory, with Reed possessing a Titleist GT3 driver and Grindworks Prototype irons.

Along with those clubs, Cleveland and Titleist wedges were in the bag, as was an Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 putter.

Driver: Titleist GT3 (8°) with an Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX shaft

Titleist GT3 (8°) with an Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX shaft Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood (13.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 7 X shaft

TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood (13.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 7 X shaft Utility Iron: Titleist 716 T-MB 2-iron (17°) with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

Titleist 716 T-MB 2-iron (17°) with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft Irons : Grindworks PR202 (4) and Grindworks PR101A (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

: Grindworks PR202 (4) and Grindworks PR101A (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts Wedges: Cleveland RTX Tour Rack (52°) and Titleist Vokey SM10 (56° & 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Cleveland RTX Tour Rack (52°) and Titleist Vokey SM10 (56° & 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Putter: Odyssey White Pro #3

Odyssey White Pro #3 Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Adam Schenk - Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Adam Schenk's victory was one of the feel-good stories of 2025, with the American overcoming putting yips to secure a crucial PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in brutally windy conditions.

Opting for a Ping G400 driver from 2017, Schenk didn't have a fairway wood in his bag, instead using a combo set of Ping i210s, which was released in 2018, and Mizuno MP18s that came out in 2017.

He also had an Odyssey Tri-Hot Rossie putter, which is over 20-years-old, in his set-up, as well as a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball in-play, specifically the model from 2017.

Driver: Ping G400 (9°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

Ping G400 (9°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft Irons: Ping i210 (2-5) and Mizuno MP 18 (6-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Ping i210 (2-5) and Mizuno MP 18 (6-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot Rossie

Odyssey Tri-Hot Rossie Ball: Titleist Pro V1 (2017)

Aaron Rai - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

At Yas Links, Aaron Rai secured the biggest win of his career at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Using a TaylorMade M6 driver, which was released in 2019, the Englishman is known for using pink castle tees, iron headcovers and two gloves. He also has a 24-degree hybrid in the bag, which replaces a 4-iron.

It may seem like an odd set-up, but it still earned Rai a second Rolex Series win via a playoff.

Driver: TaylorMade M6 (9°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX shaft

TaylorMade M6 (9°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX shaft Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood (18°) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shafts

TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood (18°) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shafts Hybrid: Titleist GT2 (24°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 90 TX shaft

Titleist GT2 (24°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 90 TX shaft Irons : TaylorMade P7TW (5-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

: TaylorMade P7TW (5-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (46°, 54°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

Titleist Vokey SM9 (46°, 54°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour V

TaylorMade Spider Tour V Ball: Titleist Pro V1

William Mouw - ISCO Championship

William Mouw started his final round of the ISCO Championship seven shots back, with the American carding a nine-under 61 to claim a maiden title on the PGA Tour.

In terms of his bag, his Ping G400 LST driver came out in 2017, but that's nowhere near the oldest club in Mouw's bag, as his Ping Anser irons date back to 2010.

They were used for the event but, previously, he has had Ping Blueprint S irons in play.

What's more, back in May of this year, he even used a Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron, a model from 2016 which is still in the set-ups of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5°) with a Mitsubishi Kurokage DT 60 TX shaft

Ping G400 LST (8.5°) with a Mitsubishi Kurokage DT 60 TX shaft Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 4-wood (16.5°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana DT 60 TX shaft

TaylorMade Qi10 4-wood (16.5°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana DT 60 TX shaft Utility Iron: Ping iDi 3-iron (19°) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue Hy 9 X shaft

Ping iDi 3-iron (19°) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue Hy 9 X shaft Irons : Ping Anser (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

: Ping Anser (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts Wedges: Ping S159 (50°, 54°) and Ping Glide 2.0 (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Ping S159 (50°, 54°) and Ping Glide 2.0 (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Putter: Ping PLD Tyne

Ping PLD Tyne Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Charley Hull - Kroger Queen City Championship

A four-putt on the 72nd hole from Jeeno Thitikul handed Charley Hull a third LPGA Tour title at the Kroger Queen City Championship and her first win on the circuit in three years.

Putting in new TaylorMade MG5 wedges that week, the main talking point was the lack of fairway woods, with the Englishwoman instead opting for two TaylorMade Qi35 hybrids set at 16° and 19°.

Hull's fairway wood-less bag featured 14 TaylorMade clubs and a TP5x ball.

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (8°) with UST Mamiya Attas 6Star 6 X shaft

TaylorMade Qi10 LS (8°) with UST Mamiya Attas 6Star 6 X shaft Hybrids: TaylorMade Qi35 (16°) and (19°) with UST Mamiya iRod Hybrid 85F4s shafts

TaylorMade Qi35 (16°) and (19°) with UST Mamiya iRod Hybrid 85F4s shafts Irons : TaylorMade P770 (4) and TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts

: TaylorMade P770 (4) and TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (48°, 54°, 56°) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts

TaylorMade MG5 (48°, 54°, 56°) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto

TaylorMade TP Soto Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Ludvig Aberg - Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg claimed the Genesis Invitational after birdieing the final hole, with the Swede securing the biggest victory of his career at Torrey Pines.

The interesting part of Aberg's bag came in the driver department. For the first three rounds he used a Titleist GT2 but, for the final day, he reverted back to his Titleist TSR2, with both drivers featuring Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shafts.

Along with the big stick, he had 2023 TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway woods at 15° and 21°, as well as a blade-style putter.

Driver: Titleist GT2/TSR2 (9°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

Titleist GT2/TSR2 (9°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood (18°) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shafts

TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood (18°) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shafts Hybrid: Titleist GT2 (24°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 90 TX shaft

Titleist GT2 (24°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 90 TX shaft Irons : TaylorMade P7TW (5-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

: TaylorMade P7TW (5-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (46°, 54°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

Titleist Vokey SM9 (46°, 54°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts Putter: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1

Odyssey White Hot Versa #1 Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Eugenio Chacarra - Hero Indian Open

Earning his DP World Tour card via a tightly-fought victory at the Hero Indian Open, Eugenio Chacarra had four different brands in his golf bag, with the putter being the main stand-out.

Possessing Callaway Ai Smoke Triple Diamond woods, the 2021 version of TaylorMade P7MCs were in the bag, while the Spaniard used a Tad Moore Make Everything Mallet (MEM) putter.

For those who don't know, Moore is a master artisan who specializes in handcrafted clubs.

Designed with the help of Mike Dunaway, it specifically focuses on alignment and balance and features a very heavy shaft and a broomstick design. Chacarra has had it in-play for the majority of 2025, as well as the 2019 version of the Titleist Pro V1.

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (8.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X shaft

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (8.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X shaft Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max 3+-wood (14°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max 3+-wood (14°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft Irons : TaylorMade P770 (3-4) and TaylorMade P7MC (5-9) with True Temper Project X LS shafts

: TaylorMade P770 (3-4) and TaylorMade P7MC (5-9) with True Temper Project X LS shafts Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (46°, 50°, 54°) and Titleist Vokey SM10 (60°) with True Temper Project X LS shafts

Callaway Jaws Raw (46°, 50°, 54°) and Titleist Vokey SM10 (60°) with True Temper Project X LS shafts Putter: Tad Moore MEM Make Everything Mallet

Tad Moore MEM Make Everything Mallet Ball: Titleist Pro V1 (2019)

Hideki Matsuyama - The Sentry

Matsuyama's interesting set-up included a 15-year-old shaft in his Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II driver, as well as a Cobra King RadSpeed Tour fairway wood from 2021 during his Sentry victory.

Prototype Srixon Z-Forged II irons are the next clubs in the bag, while Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype wedges from 2018 have been in this bag for over seven years.

At the Hero World Challenge, where Matsuyama won in a playoff, he had an L-Neck Scotty Cameron putter but, at The Sentry, he used a center shaft version of the 009M.

The 33-year-old is known for his Scotty Cameron collection, and has mixed that aspect up in his bag throughout 2025.

Driver: Srixon ZXi LS (9°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft

Srixon ZXi LS (9°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi10 (15°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX

Cobra Radspeed Tour (17.5°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX

TaylorMade Qi10 (15°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX Cobra Radspeed Tour (17.5°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX Irons: Srixon Z-Forged II (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Srixon Z-Forged II (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Center Shaft Tour Prototype

Scotty Cameron 009M Center Shaft Tour Prototype Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Justin Rose - FedEx St. Jude Championship

Throughout 2025, Justin Rose has experimented with different drivers, with the Englishman landing on the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max after previously using the Titleist GT2, GT3 and TSR3, as well as the TaylorMade Qi35, M3 and M6.

Speaking of TaylorMade, it was a first PGA Tour win for the newly released R7 Quad Mini Driver, which was also in the bags for Fleetwood and Sami Valimaki's PGA Tour victories in 2025.

An M6 fairway from 2019 was also in Rose's set-up, as were Titleist 620 CB and Miura MC-502 irons. Rose also opted for a Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 Tour Prototype and changed to the 2025 Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (9°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (9°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft Mini Driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M6 (17°) with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shaft

TaylorMade M6 (17°) with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shaft Irons : Titleist 620 CB (4-6) and Miura MC-502 (7-PW) with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

: Titleist 620 CB (4-6) and Miura MC-502 (7-PW) with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°) and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°) and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 Tour Prototype

Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 Tour Prototype Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Adrien Saddier - Italian Open

Claiming a maiden DP World Tour title at the Italian Open by two strokes, Saddier had four different Mizuno irons in his bag.

These was a Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 1-iron, a Mizuno Pro 243 4-iron, Mizuno Pro S3 5-iron and Mizuno Pro 241 in 6-iron to nine-iron.

He also changed his putter from a L.A.B Golf OZ.1i to a L.A.B Golf DF3 the week of his win in Italy.

Saddier is not the only player to possess different Mizuno irons. Steven Fisk at the Sanderson Farms Championship used a near identical set-up, wielding a Fli Hi 3-iron, Pro 245 4-iron, Pro 243 5-iron and Pro S3 in 6-iron to 9-iron.

Driver: Mizuno ST-Z 230 (9°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft

Mizuno ST-Z 230 (9°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft Fairway Wood: Cobra DS-Adapt X (15°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

Cobra DS-Adapt X (15°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft Utility Iron: Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 1 (18°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 9 TX

Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 1 (18°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 9 TX Irons : Mizuno Pro 243 (4), Mizuno Pro S3 (5), Mizuno Pro 241 (6-9) with KBS Tour-V 130 shafts

: Mizuno Pro 243 (4), Mizuno Pro S3 (5), Mizuno Pro 241 (6-9) with KBS Tour-V 130 shafts Wedges: Mizuno T24 (46°), Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 56°, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Mizuno T24 (46°), Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 56°, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3

L.A.B. Golf DF3 Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Using an older Titleist TSR2 driver, the stand-out club in MacIntyre's bag is his TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood, which was released over a decade ago.

MacIntyre has used the club since he was an amateur, with the Ryder Cup star wearing out his original gamer in 2019, before re-adding it to the bag midway through 2020.

He also has an older TaylorMade Stealth 2 hybrid and Titleist 620 CB irons in play.

Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9.75°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft

Titleist TSR2 (9.75°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood (15°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft

TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood (15°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (19°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft

TaylorMade Stealth 2 (19°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft Irons : Titleist 620 CB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

: Titleist 620 CB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts Wedges: Titleist SM10 (46°) Titleist SM9 (50°, 56°, 60°)

46° and 50° have True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Onyx shafts, 56° and 60° have True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Onyx shafts

Titleist SM10 (46°) Titleist SM9 (50°, 56°, 60°) 46° and 50° have True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Onyx shafts, 56° and 60° have True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Onyx shafts Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Jeeno Thitikul - CME Group Tour Championship

It was an excellent year for Jeeno Thitikul, who ended the 2025 season as the World No.1, earning victories at the Saudi Ladies International, Mizuho Americas Open, Buick LPGA Shanghai and CME Group Tour Championship.

The 22-year-old is known for using different color grips from her 4-iron to her 58°, so that her dad, Montree, can closely follow which clubs his daughter is using on TV.

Speaking of her irons, Thitikul uses the Callaway X Forged '24 Star, which is a model only available from Japan. Miranda Wang, who won on the LPGA Tour this season, also used the Star irons on her way to FM Championship victory.

Ryan Gerard - Barracuda Championship

Ryan Gerard wrapped up his maiden PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship, using a unique set-up in the process that featured a 4-wood and a 9-wood.

Joaquin Niemann is another player to have a mix of fairway woods in his bag. Claiming five victories on the LIV Golf League, the Chilean had a 3-wood, 4-wood and 7-wood in-play for the majority of 2025.

In terms of Gerard, he has a predominantly Titleist bag and TaylorMade fairway woods. The American also has a Titleist T200 4-iron in his bag which is actually set-up like a utility iron.

Matt Fitzpatrick - DP World Tour Championship

Earning a third DP World Tour Championship victory in November, Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed a fine second half of the year that included an away Ryder Cup victory in New York.

In his bag, the Englishman still had a set of Ping S55 irons, which came to the market over a decade ago in 2013.

He also changed his putter at the Omega European Masters to a prototype Bettinardi DASS BB48 and had the 2019 version of the Titleist Pro V1 in-play.