Five Different Brands And Only One Club Released In 2025 - Hideki Matsuyama's Hero World Challenge Winning WITB

Hideki Matsuyama's impressive form at the Hero World Challenge continued on Sunday, with the former Major winner securing a second title in The Bahamas.

Firing an eight-under-par final round, the Japanese star then went on to defeat Alex Noren in a playoff, claiming the $1 million first prize and the trophy presented by tournament host, Tiger Woods.

A Srixon staffer, it wasn't the only manufacturer in the bag of Matsuyama, who also used TaylorMade and Cobra fairway woods, as well as Cleveland wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.

In fact, the putter was yet another prototype model, with the 33-year-old known for switching in-and-out various Scotty Cameron flat sticks throughout his decorated career.

Take a look at the full specs of Matsuyama's set-up below...

Driver

Beginning with the driver, which is the Srixon ZXi LS that features a 9° head and a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft.

At the start of the year, Matsuyama had the Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II in play for his victory at The Sentry, but changed to the more modern ZXi LS midway through 2025.

Featuring two weights on the sole, the 11-time PGA Tour winner has three gram weights in both the front and the back. What's more, he has a slither of lead tape towards the rear of the driver, which helps with the weighting and promote a slightly higher ball flight.

Fairway Woods

Two non-Srixon clubs in Matsuyama's bag can be found in the fairway wood section, where he uses the TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood and a Cobra Radspeed Tour 5-wood.

The Qi10 needs no introduction, as it has been by far the most successful fairway wood on the PGA Tour in 2025, being part of over 50% of player's set-ups throughout the year.

In terms of the Cobra Radspeed Tour, it has been part of Matsuyama's bag for a number of years and is one of the oldest clubs in his set-up, having been released in 2021.

Shaft-wise, the Qi10, which is set at 15°, has a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX, while the Radspeed Tour, which is 17.5°, has the slightly heavier Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX shaft in it.

Irons

Like we saw in David Puig's winning WITB from the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Matsuyama also uses the Srixon Forged II in 4-iron to 9-iron, with his clubs also possessing more lead tape.

Once again, these have been in the bag of Matsuyama's for a considerable amount of time and are an older model. They feature a PureFrame behind the sweet spot, as well as a Tour VT Sole that helps with turf interaction.

Unlike most Tour pros, the Japanese star doesn't have the X100 version of the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour shafts. Instead, he opts for the softer True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400s.

Wedges

Cleveland are known for producing some of the best wedges on the market and, in the bag of Matsuyama, he is found using an older model of the brand's clubs, specifically the RTX 4 Forged.

A prototype model, the 33-year-old has them in a 48°, 52°, 56° and 60° configuration, which is a regular gapping sequence that you'll see from the world's best players.

The original RTX 4 wedge was released in 2018 and, in terms of Matsuyama, these are the clubs that have been in his bag for the longest amount of time, dating back to 2019. Shaft-wise, they're the same as his irons, which are the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400.

Putter

Unlike the majority of Matsuyama's bag, which has remained unchanged for a number of years, the putter is the most swapped out club in his set-up, with the Hero World Challenge winner often seen using different Scotty Cameron models.

Speaking to Golf Monthly back in 2021, Cameron himself stated: "Early on he (Matsuyama) was a Cameron fan. He was at school then got into college and our fitting studio in Hamamatsu, Japan is where he would hang out. Hideki has been coming there since he was 16 and he maybe gets the most putters made for him.

"He loves to be surprised with a new putter, he says it energizes him and gets him re-focused and excited on something new. He's always looking for the next greatest Scotty, so I'm gonna say probably Hideki has one of the greatest collections."

In terms of the model used in The Bahamas, it is based on the Newport 2, with Matsuyama's current gamer featuring an L-neck and a minimal alignment aid on the crown. We believe he has had it in play since the 2025 BMW PGA Championship in September.

Golf Ball

Away from the golf clubs and to the golf ball, which is the 2025 version of the Srixon Z-Star XV, a model that has found its way into a number of Srixon staffers' set-ups.

Released at the start of the year, it was in Matsuyama's bag for his win at The Sentry, where it has remained ever-since.

Ranked as one of the best Srixon golf balls money can buy, it provides a firmer-feel to other Z-Star models and, in our testing, we thought it was extremely long off the tee, had a playable iron trajectory and ample short game spin.

