No Fairway Woods And New Wedges: Charley Hull’s Fascinating Kroger Queen City Championship Winning WITB

The Kroger Queen City Championship produced one of the most dramatic finishes in 2025 on Sunday, with Charley Hull edging out World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul by a single stroke.

Although it was a third LPGA Tour win for Hull, the main headline came in the form of Thitikul's final hole collapse, where the 22-year-old four putted for a bogey which, combined with Hull's birdie, meant she lost by one shot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the story being about Thitikul, Hull still played some excellent golf throughout the week, carding rounds of 68, 65, 67 and 68 to finish 20-under and wrap up the $300,000 first prize.

Claiming a first LPGA Tour title since 2022, the Englishwoman has been one of the consistent performers on the circuit over the last few years, with one of the reasons down to the clubs she uses.

Signing with TaylorMade in 2019, the 29-year-old then extended her partnership in 2022, with Hull using a full bag of the brand’s equipment since then.

Take a look at the full bag set-up for Hull's Kroger Queen City Championship victory below

Driver

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Beginning with the driver, which is the TaylorMade Qi10 LS, a model designed to be extremely low spinning and produce incredibly high ball speeds.

Released at the start of 2024, Hull has had the club in the bag since its release, specifically in an 9.5° head that is adjusted to 8°. It also features an UST Mamiya Attas 6Star 6 X shaft.

Known as one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the women's game, Hull averaged 283 yards off the tee during the event, hitting 36 of 56 fairways for the week. As of writing, she is 17th in terms of driving distance on the LPGA Tour.

Hybrids

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, for her victory in Ohio, Hull had no fairway woods in the bag, instead opting for two standard TaylorMade Qi35 hybrids, specifically in 17° and 19°.

In the past, the Solheim Cup star has used the TaylorMade Qi10 Tour fairway wood but, recently, she has used the hybrids, which rank as some of the best on the market.

Featuring a larger footprint at address, these confidence inspiring clubs are an ideal long iron replacement and, because of Hull's power, bridge the gap nicely when it comes to distance in the top end of the bag.

Although unclear as to what shafts are in the hybrid, Hull had been previously using the UST Mamiya iRod Hybrid 85F4s in her older rescue woods.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: MHopley)

Hull ranks 32nd in the LPGA Tour's green in regulation statistics, with her irons one of the key reasons for her success.

Using a TaylorMade P770 4-iron, Hull then has TaylorMade P7MBs through the rest of the bag from 5-iron to pitching wedge, with both models among the best TaylorMade irons that you'll find.

The P770 is the more forgiving option, which is why Hull uses it in 4-iron. Providing minimalist looks, it has a hollow body construction and accentuated heel and toe tungsten weighting to help with the forgiveness.

From there, the P7MBs, which were released in 2023, make up the remainder of the irons, as the muscle back design makes way for a thin topline and a narrow sole. She is one of the few players on the LPGA Tour to use blades, with all of her irons featuring Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts.

Wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

The most recent change in Hull's bag is in the wedges, with the three time LPGA Tour winner changing from the TaylorMade MG4s to the TaylorMade MG5s.

This is a move that we saw from Rory McIlroy earlier this month, who changed to the MG5s the week he won the Amgen Irish Open, with it appearing that Hull has done the same to much success.

Using them in 48°, 54° and 60°, the MG5s are some of the best golf wedges on the market, with Hull's featuring Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts, the same model as her irons.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the flatstick, which is the longest serving club in Hull's bag, first appearing, we believe, all the way back in 2021.

The model in question is the TaylorMade TP Soto, a blade-design putter that replaced a similar looking Scotty Cameron. On the greens is where Hull has improved significantly in 2025, currently ranking inside the top 35 in terms of putts per round on the LPGA Tour.

Featuring a traditional look and shape, it has a simple alignment line on the crown, as well as a white pure roll insert that is also present on the best TaylorMade putters.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Like many TaylorMade staffers, such as Collin Morikawa, Nelly Korda and Tommy Fleetwood, Hull uses the TaylorMade TP5x which, along with the TP5, are among the best TaylorMade golf balls on the market.

Providing excellent soft feel, as well as great stability in windy conditions, it received five stars in our review, with it clear to see why Hull uses it in tournament play.

Featuring a new ‘Speed Wrapped Core’, its five-piece construction makes it a premium offering, with Hull often marking her golf ball with three dots and an alignment line, which works alongside her putter.

Charley Hull Kroger Queen City Championship Winning WITB

Photo: Charley Hull WITB via SMS on Tour\

A post shared by SMS on TOUR (@sms_on_tour) A photo posted by on