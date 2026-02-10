I Hate Seeing The Hands-On-Hips Stare: 5 Tips For Speeding Up Your Round... Without Sacrificing Progress
Pace of play matters, but so does the player. How to find an efficient rhythm that builds your confidence instead of rushing your swing
There’s nothing more anxiety-inducing for golfers, especially those just staring out, than looking back and seeing the players behind you waiting on the fairway while you’re missing shot after shot. You know the look: Hands on hips, peering at your group like you’re setting world records for slow golf.
Maintaining a steady pace of play, while allowing new women golfers to feel at ease and encouraged on the course, is a constant topic of conversation in my ladies golf group. It’s complicated, especially at a private golf club, where there are typically stricter pace of play rules across the board, but very different skill levels.
We want to encourage more people to not only try golf, but to stick with it and enjoy learning it. However, making them feel unwelcome, intimidated, or rushed while learning the game is a great way to scare anyone off quickly.
The easy answer is to pick up after a certain number of shots. And that should happen if it’s a foursome and everyone is playing their own ball. But, it’s also really satisfying to hear that ball hit the bottom of the cup – it’s what builds our confidence and keeps us all coming back for the next round. And if a new player is never hearing that sound, always picking up after 6 bad shots on every hole, I think that’s pretty discouraging. If you’re a beginner, here are 5 ways to speed up your round without sacrificing your golf progress.
Move Up Your Tee Boxes
When you’re learning, and not recording a handicap, who says you have to hit from the standard forward tee boxes? Pick a spot, maybe 150 or even 100 yards out on each hole, keeping the same par as on the score card, and play your hole from there. Build that confidence with some short game pars.
This year, my club created new tee boxes far up in the middle of the fairway, so people with a handicap higher than a certain number can play from those most forward tees. On some holes, it shaves off nearly half the hole, which speeds up a round significantly.
Play In Different Formats
It’s fun to play games that take the pressure off you individually, and focus more on your group’s success. In a scramble, every player hits her own ball, but you then play from the best shot in. Even if you top your tee shot 2-feet in front of you, one of your playing partners might hit hers straight onto the fairway. You all pick up your balls and play from her drive. Follow that format until the ball is holed.
A shamble is similar, where you all play from the best drive, like in a scramble, but then you play your own ball in. Alternate shot is another option where you have teams of two and you alternate each shot until the ball is holed. Pick up if the other team beats your team’s score before finishing.
Tee Off With Someone More Experienced Than You
You can learn a lot about course management from experienced golfers. Making smarter decisions on the golf course saves a lot of strokes, and time. For example, if your drive is far left in the rough and you have the choice to either avoid the trees and chip it back onto the fairway nearly parallel to where you are (not very exciting, but the safest option), or hit a punch shot through two trees to progress down the fairway, simply getting the ball back into play is typically the right route.
It’s tempting to hit the ball through that small space between the trees for the hero shot, but the risks are too great and you could end up in a worse position than you started (imagine your ball hitting a tree and flying deeper into the rough behind you). This, ultimately, takes up more time.
Reduce The Amount Of Time You’re Taking Before Each Shot
Overthinking each shot not only clouds your brain and makes it harder to hit well, but it extends your play time by quite a bit. Ideally, golfers should spend less than 20 seconds per shot. That doesn’t leave a lot of time for multiple practice swings.
I’ve gotten in the habit of planning, or at least thinking about my next shot, while my playing partners are hitting theirs. I’m ready to go when it’s my turn. The longer I stand over the ball, thinking about what I’m doing or not doing, the worse the outcome is. Develop a short pre-shot routine that involves, at the most, one practice swing, and go for it.
Start Reading The Green Before You Get There
Being ready to go when it’s your turn also applies to putting. Start thinking about your putt as you’re walking up to the green. Imagine how much time and mental space this saves when it’s your turn to go.
Even if your putt is the closest to the hole, and you’re last to go, as long as you’re not in the way or distracting someone else who is putting, read your line while your playing partners are putting. Hopefully, one of their putts can give you insight into how your ball will roll. Now, you’ve had time to thoroughly read the green and prepare for your putt, all while other players are putting. No time wasted. That’s the definition of efficient golf!
As a beginner, you’re going to mishit… a lot. It’s part of the learning process. And typically, that causes feelings of stress and the urge to hurry and hit another shot quickly – at least it did for me. Maybe you’re worried that you’re holding your own playing partners up (or the people behind you with their hands on their hips). Regardless, hurrying and rushing your next shot won’t make it any better. Trust me on this one. So I say, while learning, let’s make golf easier and get all the joy out of it that we can.
I’d love to hear, in the comments box below, about ways your golf clubs encourage faster pace of play while encouraging beginners to stick with it.
Lauren Katims is a freelance writer and editor in Northern California. Over the past couple years, she’s become slightly obsessed with everything golf, including working on the mental aspect of her game as much as the technical skill set.
Lauren is lucky enough to have a group of inclusive and motivating women at her local golf club with whom she plays weekly. Follow along on TikTok @Lkgolfs.
