Which Celebrities, Billionaires, CEOs and Notable Amateurs Are Playing In The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

A star-studded field has been assembled for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including all of the world's top-10 golfers along with a number of high-profile sports stars, the Governor of Florida and figures from the business world such as founders, CEOs and billionaires.

Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce is one of the biggest names teeing it up, while a number of Augusta National members are on the tee sheet, too.

So, which notable amateur golfers are playing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Let's take a look...

Travis Kelce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time Super Bowl winner and Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce is arguably the most famous face playing in the event this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, whose NFL future remains up in the air after a disappointing campaign at Arrowhead, is paired with Keith Mitchell and has a listed handicap index of 10.

Ron DeSantis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis is the 46th Governor of Florida, and the politician is paired alongside Billy Horschel this week.

The former Naval officer, who was a Republican presidential candidate in 2024, plays off a handicap of 10.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alex Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another NFL player teeing it up in California is Alex Smith, who used to play quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins.

Featuring at Pebble Beach multiple times before, the American will play alongside Mackenzie Hughes for the second year in a row and holds a handicap of around 7.

Pau Gasol

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time NBA champion, as well as a six-time NBA all-star, Pau Gasol returns to Pebble Beach for a fourth consecutive year.

Playing off a handicap of 10, the Spaniard is paired with Nico Echavarria. Reportedly, the 7-foot basketball star is also a member of the Olympic Club in California.

Jake Owen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Country star Jake Owen is another big name in the field this week. Owen regularly competes in the American Century Championship celebrity event and last played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023.

He is an accomplished player with a handicap of 1 and plays at the Golf Club of Tennessee and the Indian River Club in Vero Beach, Florida.

Fred Perpall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fred Perpall became the first black USGA President in 2023 and held the role for three years.

The Dallas native, who was regularly seen in the public eye during high profile press conferences and trophy presentations, holds a handicap of 7 and plays with Aldrich Potgieter this week.

David Abeles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The President and CEO of TaylorMade, David Abeles, will have one of the best seats in the house when he tees it up alongside World No.1 Scottie Scheffler for the second successive year.

Having played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am several times, the CEO holds a handicap of 2 and works with some of the greats of the game, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Scheffler and Nelly Korda.

Chris Solomon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris 'Soly' Solomon is well known to golf fans as one of the founders of popular podcast and media brand No Laying Up.

Solomon, who played in the 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, holds a handicap of scratch and plays his golf at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville.

Condoleezza Rice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former US Secretary of State is a big golf fan and took up the game in 2006. Rice is a member of Augusta National and has played in this event before as well as the 2018 Ryder Cup celebrity challenge.

She holds a handicap of 13 and plays alongside Rickie Fowler this week.

Jimmy Dunne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunne is well known to golf fans, having helped broker the original PGA Tour-PIF framework deal back in June 2022. However, in May 2024, he resigned from the PGA Tour's Policy Board.

Dunne, who regularly competes in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, is said to be a member at five of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world - Augusta National Golf Club, Seminole Golf Club, Cypress Point, Pine Valley, and National Golf Links.

Heidi Ueberroth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Ueberroth is another of the female members of Augusta National and has featured in multiple pro-am tournaments, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Named as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Sports, Ueberroth is the daughter of Peter Ueberroth, who is best known for organizing the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She plays to a 12 handicap and will team with Robert MacIntyre this week.

Tom Nelson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelson is another influential figure in the golf world, having been spotted wearing a Green Jacket prior to the 2023 and 2025 Masters.

The Stanford and Harvard Business School alumnus is the current Chairman, President and CEO of the Gypsum Company, which is a leading building products company. He plays off 8 and is paired with Ludvig Aberg this week.

David Kohler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Kohler is the CEO of Kohler Company, the fourth generation of the Kohler family of Wisconsin to lead the company since 1873 and only the ninth leader. He also sits on the board of the Green Bay Packers.

The Kohler family owns Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and David was the General Chairman for the 2015 PGA Championship there as well as the 2021 Ryder Cup. He plays off 17 and is paired with Chris Kirk this week.

Pat Monahan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Musician Pat Monahan is the lead singer of the band 'Train' and has played in a number of celebrity golf events through the years including the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He is paired with Steven Fisk and does not have a listed handicap this week.

Jerry Yang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Stanford University alumnus Founded Yahoo! in 1995 and is one of the many billionaires in the field this week at Pebble Beach. Yahoo!'s former CEO Guru Gowrappan is also playing.

Yang is a keen golfer and formerly served on the USGA board. He regularly plays in this event and the Dunhill Links, and has a handicap of 6. He is paired with fellow former Stanford man Michael Thorbjornsen.

Nikesh Arora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikesh Arora has been the CEO of Palo Alto Networks since 2018, a cybersecurity company with a market cap of $115bn.

He was previously at Google and SoftBank Group, and is a keen golfer with a handicap of 9. He plays alongside Harry Hall this week. Palo Alto's President BJ Jenkins is also in the field at Pebble Beach.

Robert Isom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom is another high-level executive in the field this week. The former Notre Dame man was the airline's president from 2016-2022 before stepping up as Chief Executive Officer.

Isom plays off 15 and teams with two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele this week.

David Solomon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Solomon is the CEO of Goldman Sachs, the investment bank which has a current market cap of $285bn.

Solomon is a regular competitor in this event, having previously teamed with former Goldman Sachs ambassador Patrick Cantlay. He plays off 11 and teams with Max Greyserman this week.

Greg Penner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Penner is the owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos NFL team as well as the chairman of Walmart. He is only the third person to serve the role after his father-in-law, Rob Walton, and company founder, Sam Walton.

He plays off an 11 handicap and is paired with Nick Taylor this week.

Joe Kernen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Kernen is well known as the co-anchor of CNBC's 'Squawk Box' morning program, the longest running show on the business and finance network.

He plays off 12 and is paired with Jason Day this week.

Harris Barton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harris Barton is an American fund manager and a former NFL player. He played as an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers.

A two-time first-team All-Pro, he won three Super Bowls with the 49ers. He played college football for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Steve Young

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barton and Kelce aren't the only three-time Super Bowl winners in the field, with former quarterback Steve Young also playing at Pebble Beach, this time alongside Garrick Higgo.

Not only is Young a three-time Super Bowl winner, but he is also a two-time MVP in 1992 and 1994. Playing off a handicap of 13, he has featured in several other pro-am events, including the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship.

Chuck Schwab

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chuck Schwab is the founder and chairman of financial services company, the Charles Schwab Corporation.

It is a well known name in the golf world, with the PGA Tour Champions individual season-long champion winning the Charles Schwab Cup.

The Californian plays to a 16 handicap and teams with fellow Stanford alumnus Patrick Rodgers this week.

Anthony Noto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Noto is the CEO of fintech company SoFi, the company which has the naming rights to the TGL stadium as well as the SoFi stadium in LA, which is home to the Rams and the Chargers and is set to host World Cup matches, the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympics.

Noto is in the field for the second successive year and plays off an 11 handicap. He is partnered up with SoFi ambassador Wyndham Clark once again this week.

Shantanu Narayen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shantanu Narayen is the chair and chief executive officer of Adobe, the software company with a market cap of $108bn. He joined them in 1998 and also sits on the board of Pfizer.

Narayen has a handicap of 8 and plays with Sahith Theegala for the second consecutive year.