The new Masters champ has been a fan of Scotty Cameron putters since his school days

Hideki Matsuyama: The Pro With The Biggest Scotty Cameron Collection

Hideki Matsuyama won his maiden Major title at the 2021 Masters, becoming the first ever Japanese Masters champion as well as his country’s first ever male Major champion.

Hideki holed the winning putt using his 2012 Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Tour Prototype, which was actually a new addition after putting it in the bag in his previous start.

Matsuyama testing out new putters is not a new thing, with the Japenese star actually being a huge Scotty Cameron fan.

Despite using his Newport 2 GSS (German Stainless Steel) out on tour for a number of years, he always loves to test out new models.

Many tour pros have large Scotty Cameron collections, including seven-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger, although Scotty himself thinks that Hideki’s collection is the largest.

“I want to say it’s Hideki Matsuyama,” Scotty Cameron recently told Golf Monthly after being asked which tour player has the biggest collection of his putters.

“Early on he was a Cameron fan when he was at school then got into college and our fitting studio in Hamamatsu, Japan is where he would hang out.

“It’s at a golf course but it’s a separate building and it’s a museum and gallery that was built for the Cameron stuff and the headcovers and the putters.

“Hideki has been coming there since he was 16 and he maybe gets the most putters made for him.

“He loves to be surprised with a new putter, he says it energises him and gets him re-focused and excited on something new.

“So he’s always looking for the next greatest Scotty, so I’m gonna say probably Hideki has one of the greatest collections.

“You know the Black dots he wanted black, didn’t want red. He has three simple black bombs/black dots whatever collectors call them.

“He tries everything, he’s a mallet guy, he loves mallets.

“He’ll switch every once in a while to something new that we give him but he’s loyal on that Newport 2 GSS with three black dots in the back.”

