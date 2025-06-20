The Heartwarming Reason Jeeno Thitikul Uses Color-Coded Grips On Her Golf Clubs

The golf clubs of World No.2, Jeeno Thitikul are a little bit different than most other players'.

While there are likely subtle variations in terms of their specification, the most obvious contrast relates to the grips. Nearly all golfers use the same grips on all 13 clubs, but not Thitkul.

Although her putter, woods and driver all feature dark grips, the Thai star's bag features different colors from 4-iron down to her 58-degree wedge.

For example, her 4-iron is a vibrant green while her 5-iron is black and her 6-iron in white. Orange, yellow and a light pink appear on Thitikul's 7, 8 and 9-iron, respectively.

The color of the 22-year-old's wedge grips require more of a keen eye, however, with a regular blue for the pitching wedge, a dark blue for the 48-degree and a light blue for the 52-degree. Her 58-degree is a Barbie pink.

Jeeno Thitikul has used a color-coded system for grips since she was a kid. Makes it easy for her dad to follow along. Great to see the telecast break it down! pic.twitter.com/uh9FpgPVIrJune 19, 2025

But what is the reason for the variance in grip color? Basically, it's so Jeeno's dad, Montree can closely follow which clubs his daughter is using on TV.

And it's Montree who Jeeno partially has to thank for her being in this position today. When she was just six, Montree offered Jeeno a choice of golf or tennis as her parents wanted their daughter to burn off some excess energy outside.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thitkul opted for golf after watching both sports on YouTube, and she hasn't looked back since.

The 18-time pro winner explained after round one of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East - at which she used her clubs to good effect, posting a four-under 68 - that she has used different color grips since she was nine or 10 years old.

Thitkul said that she has changed the color on the corresponding clubs over time, depending on what the manufacturer has in stock, but that her current set-up has been in operation for "two or three years" now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ironically, although much of the conversation in round one related to her irons and wedges, it was Thitkul's putter which did the majority of the damage at PGA Frisco.

The five-time LPGA Tour winner - who is arguably the best player in the women's game yet to land a Major - gained 6.9 strokes on the field with the flat stick, rolling home 199.5 feet of putts - including a 60-foot bomb on the par-3 eighth hole.

Heading into round two, Thitikul leads by one ahead of Minjee Lee. Haeran Ryu, Rio Takeda, Somi Lee and Yealimi Noh all posted a two-under 70 on Thursday.