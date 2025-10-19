No Driver And A Unique Alignment Aid On A TaylorMade Putter: Tommy Fleetwood's Interesting DP World India Championship Winning WITB

The inaugural DP World India Championship produced a thrilling finale on Sunday, with Tommy Fleetwood claiming a two shot victory in an excellent final round.

Carding a seven-under 65 on Sunday, the Englishman held off Keita Nakajima and a number of Ryder Cup stars, as Fleetwood claimed an eighth DP World Tour title.

Wrapping up the Tour Championship, Ryder Cup and the DP World India Championship, Fleetwood was one of numerous players to take the driver out of the bag at Delhi Golf Club.

Known for being one of the tightest layouts on the calendar, the 34-year-old opted to remove his TaylorMade Qi35 driver from his set-up and add a 4-iron instead.

Aside from that change, Fleetwood's set-up has remained the same throughout 2025, with a full TaylorMade bag in play, which you can check out the full details of below...

Mini Driver

Fleetwood was one of the first players to put a mini driver in the bag, originally having the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver before switching to the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver earlier this year.

Regarded as one of the best mini drivers on the market, it has a Ventus Red Velocore+ shaft and, throughout the week, Fleetwood used it a handful of times around Delhi Golf Club.

Speaking about putting the mini driver in play a few years ago, the 34-year-old stated: "You get some courses where a 3-wood is not always that necessary. With the (mini driver) you put a normal swing on it, and it goes a little shorter than a driver, and I’m more comfortable hitting it straight. It’s a replacement for a 3-wood basically.

"You can still hit it off the ground, and it goes a very similar distance to a 3-wood. It spins enough. It’s not a deep enough face where it’s so far off the bottom that the ball doesn’t rise. So you get a pretty decent strike, enough to get in the air. It’s a big-head 2-wood really."

Fairway Woods

Along with the mini driver, Fleetwood is known for using his fairway woods, specifically a TaylorMade Qi35 5-wood and a TaylorMade Qi10 9-wood, making him one of the few pros to have a 9-wood in the bag.

Speaking at the Travelers Championship in June, the Ryder Cup star stated: "(The) 9-wood I’ve had for two seasons now," and even suggested that "I haven’t been offered an 11-wood head yet, but believe me, if one comes out I’ll be the first to try it."

In terms of the shaft used in the fairway woods, Fleetwood has the Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 TX in both his 5-wood and 9-wood, which are set at 18° and 24°.

Irons

Like World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Fleetwood has the TaylorMade P7TW irons in the bag, which are inspired by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

Usually, Fleetwood would have his iron set-up in 5-iron to pitching wedge but, for this week, he added a 4-iron to his bag.

All of his current irons have Project X 6.5 shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips, with Fleetwood also previously using the TaylorMade P770 in four and five irons.

Such was the quality of Fleetwood's iron play at the DP World India Championship, he ranked 8th, 17th and 15th in the field in terms of greens in regulation for the second, third and fourth rounds.

Wedges

Moving to the scoring section of the bag and an area which hasn't changed much in the last few years, with Fleetwood opting for a TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 in 52° and TaylorMade MG Protos in 56° and 60°.

Like we see with numerous other professionals, Fleetwood's wedge shafts aren't in extra stiff, but rather stiff, with the shafts in question the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400.

In scrambling alone on the DP World Tour in 2025, Fleetwood ranks second, making 70.7% of his up-and-downs, such is the quality his game and these wedges possess.

Putter

Previously, Fleetwood had used an Odyssey White Hot Pro 3 putter, as well as a TaylorMade TP Soto Truss TF Proto. However, since the end of last season he has been using a Spider Tour prototype.

Changing at the 2025 RBC Heritage, the Englishman tested a prototype zero-torque Spider and a Spider Tour Black, in a bid to correct a marginally left aim and closed face at impact, with Fleetwood using the prototype ever since.

Interestingly, the putter he uses now has pen lines on the crown. The reason for that addition is down to the fact that, when Fleetwood tested the zero-torque model, it had small milling marks on the crown near the face, an aspect he wanted on his Spider Tour.

Golf Ball

In terms of golf ball, Fleetwood uses the TaylorMade TP5x Pix with the number 19, which helped him solve an alignment issue at the tail-end of 2021.

Before Fleetwood tried the ball, TaylorMade Tour rep Adrian Rietveld told him about the overall design and the benefits Pix could provide compared to the standard TP5x.

"He actually didn’t know exactly how Pix worked," stated Rietveld. "He thought it was just triangles that went end-over-end when you hit the ball. Once he learned those triangles can actually help you when lining up, it was a bit of a eureka moment.

"He had a bunch of questions for me about the ball, and it wasn’t just about the Pix design. He wanted to know if it was the exact same ball as the TP5x he was using, as well as where it was manufactured. He’s very exacting when it comes to his testing and wants to make sure certain variables are the same to get an accurate test."

