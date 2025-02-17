Ludvig Aberg Swapped Drivers Before Genesis Invitational Final Round Victory

Claiming a one stroke win at the Genesis Invitational, it turned out the Swede made a driver swap prior to his final round at Torrey Pines

Ludvig Aberg claimed the biggest victory of his career at the Genesis Invitational, birdieing four of his final six holes to secure the title in Torrey Pines.

The Swede was in fine form and, prior to the final round on Sunday, it turned out Aberg switched drivers, opting for a slightly older Titleist TSR2 instead of his usual Titleist GT2.

Ludvig Aberg watches his tee shot with a driver
Aberg using the TSR2 on Sunday

Admitting that he’s slow to change clubs, Aberg used the GT2 for the first three rounds of the Genesis Invitational, before swapping back to his older TSR2 for the final round. Both drivers feature Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shafts.

Regarded as one of the best drivers of the ball in the game, Aberg ranked 6th, 1st and 27th for Strokes Gained: Off The Tee for rounds one to three, before ranking 37th for the final round.

In terms of Driving Distance, the 25-year-old was inside the top 10 for all four rounds, averaging 314.6 yards for the week which put him second overall. Off the tee, he gained 2.855 shots and ranked fourth.

Ludvig Aberg waves to the crowd



It's not the first time a player has changed drivers prior to the final round and gone on to win. At the 2024 US Open, Bryson DeChambeau swapped his driver head prior to his final round tee time, with the American going on to win the championship by a single stroke.

Along with the driver change for Aberg at Torrey Pines, he also swapped his golf ball at the start of the year. In terms of change, the two-time PGA Tour winner is now using the 2025 Pro V1x after spending time testing with Fordie Pitts, Titleist’s director of Tour Validation and Research.

Speaking about the move, Aberg stated: “Just to tighten that (spin) window a little bit was a big deal with the driver and then I felt like my irons reacted very similar and then just a little bit softer and more spin control I think around the greens. So I'll take that.

“The game at our level is so tight and a good season can be separated by just a couple of points here and there. So if you can find just a little bit that’ll make you a little bit better, a little bit more consistent or a little bit more control, I'm going to be up for it and I think most guys will do, too.”

