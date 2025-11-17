Three Different Ping Drivers And A 4-Wood Feature Among Adam Schenk, Linn Grant And Stewart Cink's Winning WITBs

Despite it being mid-November, there is still plenty of golf to be played, with events on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions culminating in a mix of winners.

Adam Schenk, who hadn't won on the PGA Tour in 243 starts, finally got over the line at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, earning a one shot win to keep his playing rights on the circuit.

Linn Grant, meanwhile, dominated proceedings at The Annika driven by Gainbridge, carding a five-under-par final round of 65 to earn a second win on the circuit and her first in two years.

On the PGA Tour Champions Tour, Stewart Cink produced a two shot win to secure the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, earning the Charles Schwab Cup in the process.

All three players were on form at their respective events and, in terms of clubs, there were some interesting set-ups in play from the trio, with their full specs listed below.

Driver

Starting off with the drivers, with all three players using models from Ping.

Interestingly, the models in question are all different, as Schenk opted for the older G400, which was released in 2017. Grant, meanwhile, was using last year's G430 LST, while Cink was using this year's G440 Max.

Schenk's standard G400 has a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft in it, with Grant's lower-spinning G430 LST using a Fujikura Speeder TR 757 S. Finally, Cink's G440 Max has the Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 X shaft in play.

Fairway Wood

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Schenk opted not to use a fairway wood, instead he went for a 2-iron to tackle the windy conditions present at Port Royal.

In terms of Grant, the Swede had a Ping G440 Max 4-wood in play, which was set-up at 17° and had a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 S shaft.

Cink also had Ping G440 Max's in the bag, with the former Major winner using a 3-wood (15°) that featured a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green Small Batch 70 6.5 TX shaft.

Hybrid

Although hybrids appear to be becoming less and less popular on the PGA Tour, they are still used on the professional circuits, as seen with Grant and Cink.

Schenk didn't have a hybrid in the bag, but the other pair did, as Grant used the Ping G440 (20°) and Cink the G430 (21°).

Shaft-wise, Grant has gone for the Graphite Design HY, while the American opts for the Project X HZRDUS Black 90 HY 6.5 shaft.

Irons

For the most part, Ping dominate once again in the iron department, with all three players using at least one Ping iron in their set-up.

Starting with Schenk, who has i210 in 2-iron to 5-iron, but changes to the Mizuno MP-18 SC in 6-iron to pitching wedge. All of his irons have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, which are one of the most popular on the professional circuits.

Grant and Cink, meanwhile, also use the best Ping irons within their set-up.

In terms of Grant, she has the Ping iDi in a 4-iron and the Ping i210 in 5-iron to pitching wedge. Unlike Schenk, a mixed shaft set-up is in play here as the 4-iron has a KBS Tour Proto Hybrid shaft and the 5-iron to pitching wedge uses True Temper Dynamic Gold XP 95 S300s.

Cink possesses a combo set of irons in his bag, with Ping i210 from 4-iron to 7-iron and Ping Blueprint T from 8-iron to pitching wedge. He too has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in play.

Wedges

Like we saw in Matt Fitzpatrick's DP World Tour Championship wedge set-up, Schenk has Titleist Vokey SM10s in 52°, 56° and 60°. They also feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

The SM10 is ranked as one of the best golf wedges on the market, as is the Ping S159, which are the wedges that feature in Grant's bag. Loft-wise, the 26-year-old uses a 52°, 56° and 60°, with True Temper Dynamic Gold XP 95 S300 shafts present.

Finishing with Cink, who has a mix of the Ping i230 in 52°, the Ping Glide Forged in 56° and the Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks in 60°. Like his irons, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts are in play for the scoring section of his set-up.

Putter

Moving to the final club in the bag, where an array of putters are on show, with all three using a mallet-design to claim victory at their tournaments.

Throughout the week in Bermuda, Schenk had been deploying various putting strokes, including putting one-handed at one point. His flatstick of choice was the Odyssey Tri-Hot Rossie, a similar head shape to the putter Jon Rahm uses.

Both Grant and Cink use Ping putters, with Grant opting for the Ping PLD Prime Tyne and Cink the Ketsch Vault 2.0, which has been in his bag for a considerable amount of time.

Golf Ball

When it comes to the golf ball, Schenk and Grant use the Titleist Pro V1, while Cink opts for the higher spinning, firmer feel of the Titleist Pro V1x.

Both are ranked among the best golf balls money can buy and, in terms of Schenk, he actually uses the 2017 version of the Pro V1, with Grant putting the newest edition in play.

Cink, meanwhile, has had the Pro V1x in the bag since the beginning of the decade, using it for his PGA Tour wins in 2020 and 2021, as well as his four PGA Tour Champions victories.

