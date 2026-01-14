Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag? 2026 Update Featuring New Driver, Fairways And Irons

Rory McIlroy cemented himself among the golfing greats in 2025, claiming a Green Jacket at The Masters to become just the sixth player in history to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Going on to then wrap up an away Ryder Cup, as well as multiple victories worldwide, it was another hugely successful year for the Northern Irishman, who continues to use TaylorMade equipment, something he's done since signing with the brand in 2017.

Despite his wins, McIlroy ended his 2025 season with some notable equipment changes and, ahead of the 2026 season, there are some big differences through his bag from last year.

The set-up is still fully TaylorMade, but new drivers, fairway woods and irons have entered the fray, as McIlroy has introduced a new range at top-and-mid ends of his bag.

Check out the full details of what McIlroy will be playing ahead of his 2026 season.

Driver

One of the big gear stories last season was McIlroy opting to keep his TaylorMade Qi10 driver in the set-up, instead of using the Qi35, a club that he momentarily wielded at a couple of tournaments.

Having used the Qi10 since 2024, he made the switch to the TaylorMade Qi4D in November 2025, with the driver hitting the USGA's Conforming List and McIlroy using it that week at the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship.

Remaining in the bag ever since, there is a slight difference between McIlroy's Qi4D and the retail version, with his driver featuring a lighter grey face with more markers on it.

Presumably helping to frame the ball better at address, notable aspects that have remained the same are the loft and the shaft. Using a 9° head that is set more towards 8°, the popular Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft has moved from the Qi10 to the Qi4D.

Fairway Woods

Like the driver, McIlroy changed to the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway woods in Abu Dhabi, using the standard versions in a 3-wood and 5-wood configuration.

Set at 15° in the 3-wood and 18° in the 5-wood, this is the set-up McIlroy will use primarily throughout 2026, the same arrangement as his Masters victory back in April.

Shaft-wise, the Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X has also remained in the 3-wood, while the 9 X version of the Ventus Black continues in the 5-wood.

TaylorMade fairway woods were the most popular among PGA Tour winners last season, with the Qi10 version possessing the most victories. Certainly, with McIlroy one of the big names to change to it, we expect that trend to continue this season.

Irons

One big move for 2026 is in the irons department, with McIlroy swapping his TaylorMade Rors Protos to TaylorMade P7CB, making it the first time he hasn't had a blade-style iron in his golf bag.

Spotted using the P7CB in 4-iron to 6-iron at the Crown Australian Open in December, McIlroy then teased that he could be using a full P7CB set-up at the beginning of January, with the news confirmed at TGL as he was spotted using a full bag of the irons.

At the Dubai Invitational, McIlroy was using TaylorMade P7CBs from 5-iron to 9-iron, with his TaylorMade P760 4-iron remaining in the bag. We believe McIlroy's P7CBs feature a touch less offset and are ground down slightly more than the retail versions.

Once again, his shaft set-up has not changed, with the Project X 7.0 remaining in the bag. This is a model that has been present for years and we don't see it being changed anytime soon.

Wedges

Moving to the scoring section of his bag, with McIlroy continuing to use the TaylorMade MG5 wedges, which were introduced back at the Amgen Irish Open, a tournament he won in spectacular fashion.

Swapping out the MG4s for the MG5s that week, they have remained ever since, with McIlroy's loft configuration being 46°, 50°, 54° and 60°.

In fact, the 60° is bent to 61° and this is a relatively traditional set-up for McIlroy, who was pictured with two wedges at the Dubai Invitational in January, both of which had the same loft and bounce.

The reason for McIlroy bending his 60° is down to turf interaction, specifically on tighter grass, and the 40-to-70-yard wedge shot, an area where McIlroy has struggled in the past.

Speaking to TaylorMade, Keith Sbarbaro, who is their VP of Tour Operations, stated: "That distance is the hardest shot to hit with a wedge, even for a tour pro... By bending Rory's lob wedge to 61°, the shorter shots from 40-to-70 yards are much easier for him. He can utilize more speed, which means more control to those awkward numbers."

Putter

On the greens, McIlroy uses the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, which isn't just one of the best TaylorMade putters money can buy, but one of the best putters in general.

Used by Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy's Tour X model has a Short Slant, a torched finish and a full sight line on the crown.

Switching to the putter at the 2024 Tour Championship, it was used to win his Green Jacket at The Masters and helped him move from 59th in Strokes Gained Putting on the PGA Tour in 2024, to ninth in 2025.

Grip-wise, McIlroy has a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour model on his putter, with it unlikely to be removed from the bag following its success over last season.

Golf Ball

At the beginning of the 2025 PGA Tour season, McIlroy changed his golf ball from the TaylorMade TP5x to the TP5, with the move earning him victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Players Championship and The Masters in a three-month period.

The reason for the swap was down to the fact that his launch angle on full iron shots was a degree lower, but with the same spin rates and ball speed of his original TP5x.

Explaining the move, McIlroy stated: "I sort of stumbled upon it.. I just started to hit some chips with the TP5 instead of the TP5x and I really loved how it felt.

"I hadn’t really tested the 2024 TP5, and I loved how it was reacting around the greens. And then I started hitting some like 60, 70-yard shots with it and it was coming off with a much lower launch, but spinnier."

Apparel/Shoes

Away from the TaylorMade clubs and golf ball, McIlroy wears Nike clothing and the brand's footwear, specifically the Victory Tour 4, which was first seen at the end of 2024.

Joining Nike back in 2013, in a reported $250 million 10-year deal, McIlroy extended his contract in 2017 and has continued to wear their apparel and footwear ever since.

Rory McIlroy WITB: Full Specs