Ryan Gerard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player
Ryan Gerard is building an impressive career after graduating from the University of North Carolina in 2022
Ryan Gerard is a PGA Tour player from North Carolina who has multiple pro wins and two starts in the US Open.
Get to know the University of North Carolina alumnus better with these facts...
Ryan Gerard facts:
1. He is from Raleigh, North Carolina.
2. His father Robert, who played golf at Florida Atlantic, got him into the game from the age of 2.
3. He is a Carolina Panthers fan.
4. He attended the University of North Carolina from 2019-2022, where he was a teammate of Ben Griffin.
5. He had one collegiate win, coming at the 2021 Rod Myers Invitational, where he tied the record score with 15-under-par.
6. His Senior year scoring average of 70.35 was the third best in UNC history.
7. He was co-medalist at the 2022 US Open qualifier in Jupiter at the Club at Admiral's Cove after withdrawing from a PGA Tour Canada event.
8. He missed the cut in his Major debut at the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
9. He turned pro in 2022.
10. He began playing on the PGA Tour Canada and earned his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour card after finishing 5th in the points list.
11. He won his first pro title with a wire-to-wire victory at the 2022 Quebec Open.
12. He Monday Qualified into the 2023 Honda Classic and finished T4th at PGA National Resort, scene of his AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic win in 2015. He then recorded a T11 at the Puerto Rico Open the following week.
13. He earned a Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour thanks to his performances but wasn't able to keep his card for 2024.
14. Gerard once again qualified for the US Open in 2023 after winning the Lambton G&CC qualifier in Canada with rounds of 63 and 66. He went on to make the cut with a T56 finish at Los Angeles Country Club.
15. He won his second pro title at the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour. He shot 26-under-par to win by six with his dad watching on.
16. Gerard earned his way back to the PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.
17. He is sponsored by Titleist and uses a full bag of the company's products including the Pro V1 ball.
18. Like many tour pros, Gerard now resides in Jupiter, Florida.
19. Ryan plays the violin and keyboard.
20. His career-high world ranking is 165th.
|Born
|August 2, 1999, Raleigh, North Carolina
|College
|University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
|Turned pro
|2022
|PGA Tour Canada wins
|1
|Korn Ferry Tour wins
|1
|Current tour
|PGA Tour
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2022 Quebec Open
|PGA Tour Canada
|-16 (1 stroke
|2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am
|Korn Ferry Tour
|-26 (6 strokes)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
