Ryan Gerard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player

Ryan Gerard is a PGA Tour player from North Carolina who has multiple pro wins and two starts in the US Open.

Get to know the University of North Carolina alumnus better with these facts...

Ryan Gerard facts:

1. He is from Raleigh, North Carolina.

2. His father Robert, who played golf at Florida Atlantic, got him into the game from the age of 2.

3. He is a Carolina Panthers fan.

4. He attended the University of North Carolina from 2019-2022, where he was a teammate of Ben Griffin.

5. He had one collegiate win, coming at the 2021 Rod Myers Invitational, where he tied the record score with 15-under-par.

6. His Senior year scoring average of 70.35 was the third best in UNC history.

7. He was co-medalist at the 2022 US Open qualifier in Jupiter at the Club at Admiral's Cove after withdrawing from a PGA Tour Canada event.

8. He missed the cut in his Major debut at the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

9. He turned pro in 2022.

10. He began playing on the PGA Tour Canada and earned his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour card after finishing 5th in the points list.

11. He won his first pro title with a wire-to-wire victory at the 2022 Quebec Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. He Monday Qualified into the 2023 Honda Classic and finished T4th at PGA National Resort, scene of his AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic win in 2015. He then recorded a T11 at the Puerto Rico Open the following week.

13. He earned a Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour thanks to his performances but wasn't able to keep his card for 2024.

14. Gerard once again qualified for the US Open in 2023 after winning the Lambton G&CC qualifier in Canada with rounds of 63 and 66. He went on to make the cut with a T56 finish at Los Angeles Country Club.

15. He won his second pro title at the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour. He shot 26-under-par to win by six with his dad watching on.

Ryan and his father Robert after his win at the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

16. Gerard earned his way back to the PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

17. He is sponsored by Titleist and uses a full bag of the company's products including the Pro V1 ball.

18. Like many tour pros, Gerard now resides in Jupiter, Florida.

19. Ryan plays the violin and keyboard.

20. His career-high world ranking is 165th.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ryan Gerard bio Born August 2, 1999, Raleigh, North Carolina College University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Turned pro 2022 PGA Tour Canada wins 1 Korn Ferry Tour wins 1 Current tour PGA Tour