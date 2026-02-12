A star-studded field is playing in the first Signature Event of the season at one of the most beautiful places in world professional golf. We have all the info on how to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am online and on TV.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am key information • Dates: February 12-15, 2026 • Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links: & Spyglass Hill GC, Pebble Beach, California, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is making his first appearance of the PGA Tour season, as is reigning FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood. Last season’s Pebble Beach runner-up, Shane Lowry, is also making his 2026 PGA Tour debut.

Chris Gotterup comes to California's Monterey Peninsula as the man in form, having won two of the four events this season, including last week’s Phoenix Open.

Gotterup heads the FedEx standings. In joint third are Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose, this season’s other winners. Scheffler won The American Express and finished a shot shy of making the playoff at last week’s Phoenix Open having charged through the field after his opening round left him in 89th spot.

Justin Rose, who won this season’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is spread across ESPN Select, CBS and the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the Pebble Beach tournament. ESPN will show the main feed as well as streams of the marquee group, two featured groups each session and the iconic holes.

The Golf Channel will also be showing action from all four days of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service such as Sling.

CBS will then take over from the Golf Channel for the latter stages of rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Paramount+.

Sling TV is a great way to catch all the action on Golf Channel. To access Golf Channel, you’ll need the Sling Blue plan plus the Sports Extra add-on. This combination gives you live coverage, including those all-important tee times and tournament broadcasts. Pricing starts at around $56 per month for the Blue plan and Sports Extra add-on combined.

How to Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports with prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Canada

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. The Golf Channel will show Thursday and Friday's play and the early play on the weekend. TSN will show the later action on both Saturday and Sunday, when the leaders will be on the course.

TSN prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Selected Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: First Round

Times in ET (GMT).

Pebble Beach:

11.58am (4.58pm): Si Woo Kim, JJ Spaun

Si Woo Kim, JJ Spaun 12.11pm (5.11pm): Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley

Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley 12.24pm (5.24pm): Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry

Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry 1.16pm (6:16pm): Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark

Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark 1.29pm (6:29pm): Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

Spyglass Hill:

11.58am (4.58pm): Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood

Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood 12.11pm (5.11pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 12.24pm (5.24pm): Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox 1.16pm (6.16pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers

Format

For the first two days, all 80 golfers are paired with an amateur and play one round at Pebble Beach and one at Spyglass Hill. For the final two rounds, only Pebble Beach will be used and only the professionals play.

The amateurs compete in a better-ball format alongside their pro partners.

There is no cut for the pros so all 80 play all four rounds. The winner is the lowest strokeplay scorer across all four rounds.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule

Thursday 5th February - Round One:

US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 4.45pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 10pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Friday: 3.30am-11am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 6th February - Round Two:

US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 4.45pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Saturday: 3.30am-11am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 7th February - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 4.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Sunday: 3am-11am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-7pm (TSN3)

Sunday 8th February - Round Four:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 4pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Monday: 3am-10.30am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (TSN3)