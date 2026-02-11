Anthony Kim Signs For LIV Team, Justin Thomas’ Return Update, Roger Maltbie Is Back And Charlie Woods’ College Choice: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

The pro golf season is now well underway and the biggest tours are either several events deep or preparing for takeoff in 2026.

Last week saw the PGA Tour and DP World Tour continue and the fallout from the LPGA Tour's campaign-opener while the Asian Tour started and the LIV Golf League began after being awarded OWGR points.

Looking ahead, there is another tour readying itself for the first tournament of the year in the midst of a whole heap of fascinating storylines throughout planet golf.

Below is a round-up of some of the biggest narratives to have already taken place this week as well as the lowdown on a handful yet to come.

ANTHONY KIM SIGNING FOR 4ACES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the news that Patrick Reed had left the LIV Golf League in favor of a PGA Tour return via the DP World Tour, Dustin Johnson's 4Aces were left one permanent player short.

Miguel Tabuena filled the spot at LIV Golf Riyadh, but a report from Flushing It on X has stated that Wild Card Anthony Kim - who finished T22nd in Riyadh - will sign a one-year contract with Johnson's team instead ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is not known what that will mean for the fifth Wild Card spot at this stage, with the news unconfirmed by either 4Aces or the LIV Golf League.

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) A photo posted by on

Good news for Justin Thomas fans - he's coming back very soon. The two-time Major winner underwent a successful microdiscectomy back in November and has been patiently going through rehab in the meantime with a view to competing on the PGA Tour as soon as possible.

In a statement on Instagram published Tuesday night, Thomas said his comeback is right around the corner.

He said: "After some follow up imaging and meeting with my [doctor] and team, I’m officially cleared for all golf activity.

"It feels great to be swinging freely again and getting some reps in on the course. I’m working hard to build up my strength and stamina to get back into golf shape before competing on [the PGA Tour]. Can’t wait to get out there with the guys! LFG."

CHARLIE WOODS MAKES COLLEGE CHOICE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The next big chapter in Charlie Woods' life has become a little clearer after the teenager verbally committed to his college of choice.

The son of Tiger Woods is destined to attend Florida State University in the same state as the family's home, opting not to follow in his father's and sister's footsteps by attending Stanford University in California.

Woods will join his classmates in 2027 where he will play alongside Miles Russell, the no.1-ranked junior golfer in the world.

ROGER MALTBIE BACK ON GOLF CHANNEL

It's true ... this legend will be our lead on-course reporter for:• AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am• Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard• THE PLAYERS Championship• Cadillac Championship• the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdaySee you out there, Rog 🫡 pic.twitter.com/49xkJvSocrFebruary 9, 2026

One of the most famous voices in golf broadcasting is returning this week. And the good news doesn't stop there because Roger Maltbie has been confirmed as a Golf Channel analyst for multiple PGA Tour events (and a Major) this season including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, The Players Championship and the US Open.

Maltbie has long been a fan favorite on the airwaves, but his contract with NBC was not renewed beyond the 2022 season. However, the famously moustachioed face will return for nine events in 2026 and who knows beyond that?

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just days after Elvis Smylie left his rivals All Shook Up at LIV Golf Riyadh, the Australian is returning to his home country where he will hope to repeat his success.

LIV Golf Adelaide is one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the schedule because of the significant crowd numbers it attracts, and there will surely be plenty of support for Ripper GC once more.

PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

Gettin' weird into the wind at Pebble Beach with @GrilloEmiliano 🤯 Your move @gm__golf & Josh Kelley pic.twitter.com/4UdfueUQqhFebruary 10, 2026

The first PGA Tour Signature Event of the year is here and it is set to be a real thriller. Not only because of the 80-man field, which is of the highest quality, and also not just because of the high-profile celebrities who are in action over the first two days.

No, it's because of the weather forecast. Strong winds have already played havoc with practice rounds (see above) and the gales are predicted to continue to play their part on Friday and especially Sunday.

The weather looks relatively calm on Thursday and Saturday, so players will have to make hay while the sun literally shines if they can. Whoever does the best job and stays out of trouble on Sunday will be in line to take home the $3.6m top prize.

$5M PIF SAUDI LADIES INTERNATIONAL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ladies European Tour is kicking off this week with a huge event for women's golf globally. Some of the best players from both the LET and LPGA Tour are gathering in Riyadh for the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club.

One of the key reasons such an impressive field - which includes Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda, Chizzy Iwai, Patty Tavatanakit, Hye-jin Choi, Mimi Rhodes, Rio Takeda and Shannon Tan - have gathered is because of the $5 million total prize money payout.

There is a record amount of prize money on offer on the LET this year, with over 40 million euros (roughly $47m) on offer over the course of the year. Whoever wins the opening LET tournament will bank $750,000.

ERNIE ELS MAKES RARE HOTELPLANNER TOUR START

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Major winner Ernie Els is teeing it up in the HotelPlanner Tour's NTT Data Pro-Am at Fancourt Golf Estate in South Africa this week.

The South African is competing in the tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the second tier of European golf and the Sunshine Tour, in order to give back to a circuit which helped the 56-year-old ultimately enjoy such a successful career.

Els said: “I have such wonderful memories of this tournament throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to playing in it again. They have been such a loyal and longstanding partner of the Sunshine Tour.

“The Sunshine Tour is where I started my career and I’ve always come back to play here whenever I can. It’s going to be great to see some old faces and a few of the youngsters on the Tour as well.”

MINI TWIGS - WHAT ELSE TO KNOW