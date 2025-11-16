10-Year-Old Irons And A Prototype Bettinardi Putter: Matt Fitzpatrick's Interesting DP World Tour Championship Winning WITB
The Englishman wrapped up a third DP World Tour Championship victory, with Fitzpatrick using a mixed bag of golf clubs for his win in Dubai
Despite being three shots back with six holes remaining, Matt Fitzpatrick managed to find three birdies to force a play-off with Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship.
Already securing a seventh Race to Dubai title, McIlroy was favorite to win in the play-off, having eagled the 18th just 20 minutes prior; however, Fitzpatrick managed to make a par and wrap-up a third DP World Tour Championship victory.
It's a 10th win on the circuit for Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first title since October 2023, with the Englishman doing so with a mixed bag of clubs.
An equipment-free agent, Fitzpatrick has different manufacturers represented throughout his golf bag, with Titleist, TaylorMade, Ping and Bettinardi all featuring within his set-up.
There have also been some recent changes made to his bag, with his full set-up details below...
Driver
Beginning with the driver, where Fitzpatrick has used Titleist for a notable amount of time. At the start of the season he had the TSi3 but, in August of this year, prior to the British Masters, he swapped it out for the Titleist GT3.
Both are among the best Titleist drivers on the market and, with Fitzpatrick, he uses a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft, which has been a prominent feature in his set-up for sometime.
The Englishman is known for putting on a significant amount of distance over the past few seasons and, in Dubai, his GT3 put Fitzpatrick inside the top 10 for driving distance over the weekend, as he averaged 324.5 and 317 yards on Saturday and Sunday.
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade are known for producing some of the best fairway woods money can buy and, with his set-up, Fitzpatrick has the Qi35 in both a 3-wood and 5-wood configuration.
Along with the Qi10, TaylorMade have dominated on the PGA Tour in 2025 and, for Fitzpatrick, the move to the Qi35 is a recent addition, having used the Titleist TSi2 as recently as May.
Shaft-wise, both the 3-wood and 5-wood have Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shafts in them.
Irons
In terms of irons, these are the oldest clubs in Fitzpatrick's bag, with Ping i210 3 and 4-irons making way for the Ping S55 from 5-iron to pitching wedge.
The S55 models were released all the way back at the end of 2013, while the Ping i210s were released in November 2018. All feature Project X LZ 6.5 shafts.
Previously, he has swapped out his 4-iron for a Titleist T100, but moved back to the Ping i210. It's similar to his S55 set, as he has previously flirted with the Ping Blueprint irons through 2024 and 2025.
Speaking to Golf Monthly, Fitzpatrick stated: "They work for me and I know what I am getting with these irons. I’m glad I went through that trial period and I’m very comfortable going back to where I was”.
Wedges
Moving to the scoring section, where Fitzpatrick is one of the many players to put the Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in his set-up, which have been in the bag throughout the 2025 season.
They feature in 52°, 56° and 60° lofts and, interestingly, Fitzpatrick's golf shaft configuration is mixed, as the 52° has a True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 shaft and the 56° and 60° a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300.
His wedges were on form at the DP World Tour Championship, as Fitzpatrick made 100% of his up-and-downs on Sunday, with a par save in the play-off handing him the title.
Putter
Previously, Fitzpatrick had the Bettinardi DASS BB1 in the bag for a significant amount of time but, at the end of August, he changed to a DASS BB48 Proto, a model based on Bettinardi's BB48 mallet.
Originally, the Englishman had used a Yes! Golf Tracy II, which had been in play since he was 16-years-old. The slight issue was that Yes! filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and, in 2016, Fitzpatrick was unable to get hold of similar models to the putter he was using. That was when Bettinardi got in contact with the Major winner and, after testing 30 different putter prototypes, they eventually landed on the DASS BB1.
Using that model for over a decade, he changed at the 2025 Omega European Masters and, since then, has had the DASS BB48 Proto in his bag. On the DP World Tour, this season, Fitzpatrick sits 22nd in average putts per round.
Golf Ball
The final aspect of Fitzpatrick's bag is the golf ball, which is the Titleist Pro V1x, specifically the 2019 version of the premium model.
Speaking to Golf Monthly, Fitzpatrick stated: "I've been '19 X, then used '21 X from March (2024), until September. There's no change in golf ball, I never change the golf ball."
One interesting aspect is how the 31-year-old marks his Titleist Pro V1x, with Fitzpatrick using multiple different colors so that his golf ball stands out on the course.
Having incurred a penalty for accidentally playing the wrong ball during a round as a junior, Fitzpatrick has a dark green alignment line around the ball, as well as green, red, blue and dark red dots. He also crosses out the Pro V1x stamp and adds his initials on either side of the black line.
"I got told off by my dad [for playing the wrong ball],” Fitzpatrick stated in an interview with Titleist. "I obviously didn’t want to do that again, so here we are with six different colors to mark my golf ball."
Matt Fitzpatrick DP World Tour Championship Winning WITB
- Driver: Titleist GT3 set at 9° with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft
- Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shafts
- Irons: Ping i210 (3-4), Ping (5-PW), with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts
- Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°, 60°)
52° has a True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 shaft, 56° and 60° have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts
- Putter: Bettinardi DASS BB48 Prototype
- Ball: Titleist Pro V1x (2019)
