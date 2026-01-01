Which Equipment Companies Have Dominated The Men's Majors Over The Last Decade?

Winning a Major is often the peak of a golfer's career and over the last decade a number of big names have earned the right to call themselves a Major champion.

On the men's circuit, The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship are the big four, with notable names claiming the respective titles in the last 10 years.

Rory McIlroy claimed The Masters in April 2025 to become the sixth player in history to complete the Career Grand Slam (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2016, 39 Majors have taken place, with The Open Championship in 2020 cancelled due to COVID. During that time, various manufacturers have been represented and prominent in the winners' golf bags, so what do the numbers tell us?

In this piece, we have taken a look at every Major winning set-up from the last 10 years to find out which brand and clubs have been the most popular.

Check out the full details below.

Drivers

Beginning with the drivers and, overall, TaylorMade has had the most success when it comes to the winners, with its drivers featuring in 16 wins out of 39.

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa have all claimed multiple victories with the brand's drivers in the bag, ranging from the TaylorMade Qi10 in 2025, all the way back to the M1 at the 2016 US Open.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Sergio Garcia have also won their Major titles with TaylorMade in the bag, as the brand sits seven wins ahead of Titleist in second.

Titleist's 917D2 was in the bag for both Jimmy Walker and Justin Thomas' triumphs in 2016 and 2017, with the brand's most recent driver win being JJ Spaun's in 2025 at Oakmont Country Club.

Rounding out the final podium spot is Callaway, with seven wins. Srixon (3), Ping (2), Cobra (1) and Krank (1), are the other four brands that feature in terms of Major victories.

Shaft-wise, Fujikura made history in 2025, as its driver shafts were present for all four Major wins. However, in the last 10 years, it's Mitsubishi who leads the way with 17 wins, seven clear of Fujikura with 10. Aldila sits third with four victories, being used by Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm twice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Of Victories TaylorMade 16 Titleist 9 Callaway 7 Srixon 3 Ping 2 Cobra 1 Krank 1

Fairway Woods

As we've alluded to already in 2025, TaylorMade's Qi10 fairway wood was the most popular on the PGA Tour in 2025 and, looking at the Major timelines, the company dominates once again.

A total of 29 TaylorMade fairway woods were used in the 39 Majors, which is 18 more than Callaway in second.

In fact, if you include Phil Mickelson's TaylorMade Original One mini driver, which was in his set-up for the 2021 PGA Championship, the company has 30 wins in this category. Callaway sits second with 11 wins, while Titleist is third with eight.

In terms of shafts, it's a similar story to the drivers, as Mitsubishi leads with 21 victories, while Fujikura has 13, five of which featured in 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Of Victories TaylorMade 29 Callaway 11 Titleist 8 Ping 2 Krank 2 Cobra 2 Nike 1

Hybrids

Like the TaylorMade fairway woods, another trend we've spotted is the demise of hybrids, which appear to be featuring less and less in players' set-ups.

It seems to be the case with Major victories as, in 39 championships, just three hybrids have been present in the winner's bag, with Xander Schauffele, Morikawa and Spieth using them for their wins.

Schauffele had the Callaway Apex Utility Wood in play for his 2024 PGA Championship victory, while Morikawa had the TaylorMade SIM Max in the bag for his 2020 PGA Championship win.

Spieth, meanwhile, used the Titleist 816H2 at the 2017 Open Championship.

Utility Irons

A club that's often introduced at The Open Championship, the utility iron was present for 20 Major victories since 2016.

Most notably, Koepka's Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron has been in his set-up for all five of his Major wins and continues to be used by the American to this very day.

What's perhaps more impressive is that, at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he switched the head for the very first time.

Like the Nike, the Srixon ZU85 has been extremely popular and has been in the bag of three of Scheffler's four Major victories. It was also in Shane Lowry's set-up for his 2019 Open Championship triumph.

The two brands lead the way in this category, while Titleist and TaylorMade have three wins and Mizuno and Callaway two victories apiece.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Of Victories Srixon 5 Nike 5 Titleist 3 TaylorMade 3 Mizuno 2 Callaway 2

Irons

TaylorMade's irons are most popular in terms of Major wins over the last decade of men's Major golf and Morikawa actually used three different models in his victorious 2020 PGA Championship - P770 4-iron, P7MC 5-9 irons and a P730 pitching wedge.

A theme we spotted is the amount of prototype irons used by players.

McIlroy, for example, had a set of TaylorMade Rors Protos in the bag for his Masters win, Sergio Garcia had P750 Tour Protos in 2017 and Johnson used P730 DJ Protos as he stormed to victory at Augusta National in 2020.

TaylorMade accounts for 17 wins, while Titleist is second with 11. Callaway and Srixon share the final podium spot with 10 victories each. TaylorMade may lead this section, but it's True Temper which dominates the category.

In total, 32 True Temper shafts are in the bag of the Major winners, primarily Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 and Project X models. This is 28 more than KBS shafts in second, which have been used by Gary Woodland, Lowry, Mickelson and Smith at The 150th Open Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Of Victories TaylorMade 17 Titleist 11 Callaway 10 Srixon 10 Mizuno 4 Ping 2 Cobra 2 Wilson 1 Avoda 1

Wedges

Titleist Vokey wedges were the most popular among PGA Tour winners in 2025 and, for the Majors, it's no different, as they were involved in 33 victories throughout the decade.

Ranging from the Vokey SM5, which was released in 2014, to the SM10, which came out in 2024, they have dominated proceedings and remained a constant factor with the world's best.

Behind the Vokey range is TaylorMade, which amassed 12 wins, while Callaway had eight and Cleveland six.

Once again, True Temper is the shaft of choice for the Major champions, as 34 wins have come their way since 2016. Again, the most popular models are the X100, S400 and S300 versions of the Dynamic Gold Tour Issue range.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Of Victories Titleist 33 TaylorMade 12 Callaway 8 Cleveland 6 Artisan 2 Ping 2

Putters

The final clubs are the flatsticks and, for the last 10 years, it's Scotty Cameron which has been the most popular with 15 wins, shortly followed by Odyssey with 10 and TaylorMade with nine.

Koepka used a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 SLT T10 for four of his wins, as well as a Teryllium TNP2 for his fifth, while Thomas had an X5 Tour Prototype in the bag for his two PGA Championship victories.

One trend that has continued for 2025 is the rise in mallet putter usage. Scheffler swapped to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X and has amassed a further three Major wins, while McIlroy also used a Spider Tour X at The Masters.

In 2025, we saw a maiden Major title for zero-torque putters, as Spaun used the L.A.B. Golf DF3 to win at Oakmont Country Club. It was also a first Major victory for the brand.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Of Victories Scotty Cameron 15 Odyssey 10 TaylorMade 9 Bettinardi 2 SIK 2 L.A.B Golf 1

Golf Balls

Away from the clubs and to the golf balls, where Titleist's Pro V1 range is the most used among the Major winners, with the standard Pro V1, Pro V1x and Pro V1x Left Dash racking up 21 wins in 39 Majors.

Ranked as the most popular ball on Tour, the range had a clean-sweep of Major wins in 2022 and 2018, and even won seven Majors in a row from the 2017 PGA Championship to the 2018 Open Championship.

Both Callaway (Chrome Tour, Chrome Soft X & Speed Regime SR-3) and TaylorMade (TP5 and Tour Preferred X) earned six wins a piece, while Srixon's Z-Star range amounted to four wins - 2019 Open Championship, 2021 Masters, 2023 PGA Championship and 2025 US Open.

Bridgestone may only have two wins, but they are rather sizeable victories, with one being DeChambeau's dismantling of Winged Foot in 2020, as well as Woods' comeback win at The Masters in 2019, one of the most famous Majors in history.