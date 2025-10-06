A 10-Year-Old Fairway Wood Plus A Mix Of Titleist And TaylorMade: Robert MacIntyre’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Winning WITB

After a victorious Ryder Cup appearance, Robert MacIntyre produced an immense performance to claim another title in his home country of Scotland.

Firing three consecutive rounds of 66 at St Andrews' Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie, the home town hero secured a comfortable four shot win over fellow European teammate Tyrrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It now means MacIntyre has claimed a second victory in Scotland over the past 15 months, having also secured a dramatic and thrilling Genesis Scottish Open title in July 2024.

During that period, MacIntyre hasn't changed his bag drastically, which is one of the key reasons he was able to not only play a part in Europe's Ryder Cup victory, but also claim the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship over the past week.

Featuring a mixed bag of TaylorMade and Titleist clubs, some notable pieces of equipment include MacIntyre's 3-wood, which was released to the public all the way back in 2015.

MacIntyre during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, it's an eye catching bag and, below, we have taken a look at his full set-up for his dominant victory.

Driver

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Starting with the driver, with MacIntyre having the Titleist TSR2 in the bag for a number of years, including when he won at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2024.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Putting the TSR2 in play round the end of 2023, his driving stats have remained above the PGA Tour's average.

It features a 9° head and has a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft. MacIntyre also has his driver fitted in the D4 SureFit setting, this means it is standard and with +.75° of loft.

Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The oldest club in MacIntyre's bag is the TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood, which was released back in 2015.

MacIntyre has used the club since he was an amateur, with the Ryder Cup star wearing out his original gamer in 2019, before re-adding it to the bag midway through 2020.

Featuring a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft, it is set at 15°. He has also previously used the Titleist GT3 in the same loft, but with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 shaft.

Hybrid

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like a number of his Ryder Cup teammates, MacIntyre has opted for an older model when it comes to the woods section, using a TaylorMade Stealth 2 Rescue.

The Stealth 2 was released back in 2023 and has been a regular feature in the Scot's bag throughout that period.

Set at 19°, it has a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft and has been in the bag since 2023, featuring among MacIntyre's victories at the Genesis Scottish Open and RBC Canadian Open.

Irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's safe to say that MacIntyre doesn't like change, which is why he has opted for Titleist 620 CB irons, that have been in his bag for approximately 18 months.

Previously, he had TaylorMade P7MCs but, later on in 2023, he switched to the Titleist 620s, which feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. He has them in 4-iron to 9-iron.

Featuring a cavity-back design, the 620 CBs have a reduced offset and topline, with the irons also providing a tour-refined sole for improved turf interaction.

Wedges

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Titleist)

In terms of wedges, MacIntyre has a mix of Titleist Vokeys, with his 46° featuring in an SM10, while his 50°, 56° and 60° are the slightly older SM9s.

Both models are among the best golf wedges money can buy and, in terms of shafts, MacIntyre mixes his set-up once again, as his 46° and 50° have True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Onyxs and his 56° and 60° have Dynamic Gold S400 Onyxs.

Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, MacIntyre uses a TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter, with it being in the bag for a significant amount of time.

Ranked as one of the best TaylorMade putters money can buy, the Spider Tour's mallet design is extremely forgiving, helping MacIntyre to rank inside the top 10 for Putts Average and 11th in Putts Per Green in Regulation on the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Ranked 36th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour, the Scot has been a consistent performer in 2025, enjoying another solid year following his two-victory season in 2024.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like the majority of professionals on the PGA Tour, MacIntyre plays the Titleist Pro V1.

The Pro V1 is often regarded as the best golf ball on the market and, in terms of MacIntyre, the change to a new golf ball made a huge difference to his game.

Speaking to Titleist, MacIntyre stated: "I was on a Zoom call after the (2023) Ryder Cup. I was speaking to my whole team... and it was coming to my head that I need to change golf ball.

"At the Ryder Cup, my ball wasn't stopping. Hitting into elevated greens with a 7-iron, my ball wasn't stopping. Justin Rose hit a shot, his ball was next to the hole, mine ran through the green. I'm like, 'my ball is not stopping quick enough.'

"I said on this Zoom call I need to change golf ball and my two coaches stood up off their chair and started clapping. They were like 'we're waiting on you to realize that'".