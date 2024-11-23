Patrick Reed Makes History With Second Ever 59 On Asian Tour
The American produced 11 birdies during his third round of the Link Hong Kong Open, as Reed moved three clear in the event following the magic number
Patrick Reed has enjoyed a rather busy 2024, with the American featuring on the LIV Golf League, DP World Tour and the Asian Tour circuit.
Although he hasn't claimed a victory yet, he is on-course to do so at the Link Hong Kong Open, as an 11-under-par 59 at the Hong Kong Golf Club has put him in a fine position to claim his first scalp of the year.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
The 59 is the second in Asian Tour history and comes just eight months after John Catlin became the first player to shoot the number at the International Series Macau. Ironically, that day, Reed was paired with his fellow countryman.
"Yeah, you know, it was kind of one those days,” explained Reed, who is attempting to win for the first time in four years and claim his maiden Asian Tour title.
“I got up, I felt a little tight but felt ready to go and got out here and had probably one of the worst warm-ups ever. I looked at my caddy, and he goes, hey, a warm-up is a warm-up, let's go out and just play golf. He goes, some of your best rounds have come from a poor warm-up.”
A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)
A photo posted by on
Starting his third round with five straight birdies, Reed then made a sixth gain on the seventh, as a front nine of 28 meant the 59 was truly on. Despite three pars to begin the back nine, another birdie at the 13th meant he would need four birdies in his final five holes.
Parring the 14th, the former Major winner then found three birdies on the bounce on the 15th, 16th and 17th and, putting his approach close at the final hole, he was able to make the final putt to put himself into the history books.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Sitting three shots clear of Rashid Khan and Nitithorn Thippong, Reed is on-course for a first win on the Asian Tour circuit and, with it, a first victory since the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'My Story’s Still Not Done' - Joel Dahmen Makes 'Most Stressful' Putt In Battle For PGA Tour Card
Dahmen has not enjoyed the best of seasons - but this crucial putt could yet help him to end the year on a high
By Michael Weston Published
-
Mark Immelman Facts: 12 Things To Know About Golf Broadcaster And Analyst
Find out more about golf broadcaster and analyst Mark Immelman with these facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
44 LIV Golfers Confirmed For Saudi International
The majority of LIV's 54-man roster from 2024 are set to play the Asian Tour's season-ending event in Saudi Arabia
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World No.1 Disabled Golfer Set To Make Historic Asian Tour Start
The world's top disabled golfer Kipp Popert has been given an exemption to play in the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
Anthony Kim Among 18 LIV Golfers Confirmed For International Series Event
Kim will make a rare start away from LIV Golf at one of the Asian Tour's last events later this year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bubba Watson Makes Hole-In-One To Move In To Contention At Asian Tour Event
Playing the BNI Indonesian Masters for the first time, the two-time Major winner moved firmly into contention on Saturday thanks to an ace at the par 3 11th
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Happens If A LIV Golfer Wins The International Series Rankings?
There is only one place available in the 2025 LIV Golf League via the Asian Tour's International Series Rankings, and a handful of players already employed by the 54-hole circuit are in contention for top spot...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Expected To Play Asian Tour's India Event: Report
The Crushers GC captain and current US Open champion has been tipped to feature at an International Series tournament in India next season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Boss Greg Norman Reportedly Agrees Deal For New Country To Host International Series Event
DLF Golf and Country Club is in line to host an International Series event in 2025 as the Asian Tour continues its close relationship with the LIV Golf League
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which Player Is Set To Earn A LIV Golf Card Via The Asian Tour's International Series?
One player is edging ever closer to earning a spot in the LIV Golf League next season via the Asian Tour's International Series Rankings...
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated