The 4 Brands Who Dominated These Key Equipment Categories On The PGA Tour In 2025

A total of 47 PGA Tour events have been played throughout 2025 and, in total, 35 different players have earned victories on the circuit.

Over that 11-month period, we've seen many manufacturers put in play by the world's best and, along with the brands represented, an array of different set-ups that are built for the players.

If you were to look in the bag of all of the PGA Tour winners for 2025 like I have, you would notice that four brands dominate some key equipment categories.

From driver and fairway wood shafts to wedges and golf balls, these particular brands are a prominent feature and, overall, the most common among the decorated players of this year.

Check the key trends we've spotted below...

TaylorMade Fairway Woods Outshine The Rest

We alluded to this back in October and, since then, TaylorMade's fairway woods have continued to dominate on the PGA Tour.

In total, 38 TaylorMade fairway woods featured in the winners' bags, as they made up 55% of the total victories. The nearest challenger was Ping with 11 and Titleist with 10, showcasing just how reliable and dominant TaylorMade was throughout 2025.

Leading the way was the standard TaylorMade Qi10, which was involved in 20 wins, including all four men's Majors. The next nearest was the more recent Qi35 fairway, as the standard model wrapped up a respectable nine victories on the circuit.

These ranged from 3, 5, 7 and even 9 wood configurations, as was the case with Tommy Fleetwood. TaylorMade even had three mini drivers in play for wins, as Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sami Valimaki wielded them for their victories, specifically the R7 Mini Quad.

Fujikura Shafts Dominate The Top Order

Another equipment trend we picked up in October was the dominance of Fujikura in the driver shaft category but, along with that section, it is well ahead in the fairway wood shaft sector too.

Out of the 47 events, Fujikura's driver shafts were involved in 27 of them, which equates to just under 60%. It's also 20 more than nearest challengers, Mitsubishi, which were used in seven wins.

In terms of fairway woods, Fujikura had 32 wins while Mitsubishi had 14, with the leading brand involved for just over half the victories in that department.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were the big players who used the company and, just like the TaylorMade Qi10, Fujikura's shafts were used to win all four men’s Majors. McIlroy and Scheffler had them in their drivers and fairway woods, while JJ Spaun used it in his Titleist GT3 driver.

True Temper Shafts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fujikura may be dominating the driver and fairway wood shafts, but it's True Temper which leads the way even more in terms of the irons and wedges department.

Looking at the irons, the most prominent shafts are the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100. Wedge-wise, the softer flex, but heavier True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts can be found in the scoring section of the bag.

How dominant were True Temper in the wedges, you may ask? Well, of the 35 winners just three didn't have a True Temper shaft in the bag, while only eight players didn't possess its shafts in the irons.

KBS and Nippon rounded out the podium spots in terms of iron shafts used for wins on the PGA Tour in 2025, as KBS was involved in 10 wins, while Nippon had a respectable seven victories.

Scheffler and McIlroy were the biggest names using True Temper shafts, specifically the Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 and the Project X 7.0. As mentioned, different shaft models are present in the wedges, with the World No.1 and No.2 part of that category.

The reason for the switch is that most professionals prefer a softer flex as it promotes more spin, better feel and more control. They also opt for more weight in the shaft as that helps increase feel and control of flight even more.

Titleist Wedges And Balls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Titleist is known for producing some of the best wedges and golf balls money can buy and, when it comes to the PGA Tour, the brand features predominantly within these two categories.

Wedge-wise, the Titleist Vokey was present in the bags of 27 victories, with the SM10, SM9, SM8 and even the SM7 featuring. In fact, nearly half the winners had a Wedgeworks lob wedge (a custom, non-retail design) in the bag in both a 58° and 60° configuration.

In terms of other models, Callaway, TaylorMade and Cleveland make up the other wedge manufacturers, as Spaun used three different Cleveland wedges for his US Open win.

McIlroy and Fleetwood were among the big names to have TaylorMade wedges in the bag.

Moving to the golf ball, where the Pro V1, Pro V1x and a Pro V1x Double Dot were involved in 26 wins on the PGA Tour season, making up 57% of victories.

Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg were among the big names using a Titleist model, as the brand dominated in 2025. Srixon's Z-Star range had a respectable eight wins, while TaylorMade's TP5 and TP5x had five victories.

One of the big equipment stories of the year was Ben Griffin using Maxfli, with the Ryder Cup star earning three PGA Tour wins in a stellar 2025. Winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Andrew Novak, it was the first PGA Tour for Maxfli in over 22 years.