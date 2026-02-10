Charlie Woods Verbally Commits To Florida State University

Charlie Woods will not follow in his father's footsteps and head to Stanford after verbally committing to Florida State University

Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published
Charlie Woods hits driver at the 2025 Junior PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florida State University has won the race to sign Tiger Woods' son Charlie, after the junior golf star verbally committed to play collegiately for FSU.

The 16-year-old, who attends the prestigious Benjamin High School, wrote on Instagram: "Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University - go Noles!"

A graphic showing Charlie Woods&#039; commitment to Florida State University

(Image credit: Charlie Woods Instagram)

Charlie currently sits 21st in the AJGA rankings after winning his first AJGA-sanctioned title last year at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

He also played in the US Junior Amateur Championship for the second consecutive year and finished inside the top-10 at the Boy's Junior PGA Championship.

Woods currently ranks ninth in the class of 2027.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.