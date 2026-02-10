Charlie Woods Verbally Commits To Florida State University

Florida State University has won the race to sign Tiger Woods' son Charlie, after the junior golf star verbally committed to play collegiately for FSU.

The 16-year-old, who attends the prestigious Benjamin High School, wrote on Instagram: "Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University - go Noles!"

Woods will join his classmates in 2027 where he will play alongside Miles Russell, the no.1-ranked junior golfer in the world who made the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event last year at the age of 15.

The university, located in Tallahassee, has a long history of producing world class golfers including Paul Azinger, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and, more recently, Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton.

Woods jr. will remain in Florida for his university life and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, has opted not to follow his dad's path in attending Stanford University in California and join up with his sister, Sam, who is currently in her freshman year there.

(Image credit: Charlie Woods Instagram)

Charlie currently sits 21st in the AJGA rankings after winning his first AJGA-sanctioned title last year at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

He also played in the US Junior Amateur Championship for the second consecutive year and finished inside the top-10 at the Boy's Junior PGA Championship.

Woods currently ranks ninth in the class of 2027.