I Jumped On The Bandwagon And Switched To A Zero Torque Putter. The Results Have Been Interesting To Say The Least...

Like a lot of club golfers, I’m rarely totally happy with my putter; in fact, the last time I remember feeling comfortable with my flat-stick was when I was a junior. Confidence of youth, most likely.

Over the years, the hole seems to have become larger. I can even convince myself to miss a three-footer on temporary greens, when the holes are the size of dustbin lids.

The equipment team at Golf Monthly has been kind, and whilst I’m thankful for the Ping G430 SFT driver that was sent to me recently - stamped 'URGENT' - I'm still searching for that perfect putter.

Last year, I thought I’d found a fix. When I heard one of my colleagues talking about the rise in popularity of zero torque putters, I immediately put in a request.

And when it arrived, the Evnroll Z1 mallet went straight in the bag. If some of the best players in the world were turning their backs on blades, why was I, a 10-handicapper, still pulling and pushing away with an old Ping Anser blade?

Zero torque putters look quite different to your traditional models, and that’s because the shaft axis runs directly through the center of gravity in the head, therefore reducing the amount of twisting and helping the player to return the putter face square though impact more easily.

That's the theory. I didn't need to concern myself with the technical jargon. As far as I was concerned, zero torque meant zero misses.

And on my first outing, I couldn’t miss. What on earth was happening? Despite feeling a little heavier than my old Ping Anser, I was rolling putts in from all over the place.

The mid-distance putts were a bonus; what impressed me most was how solid it felt from close range, for suddenly I was holing out with the confidence of a tour pro, hitting the back of the cup with authority

I’ll call this the honeymoon period. Six months on, I’m back in the market for a new putter.

MYTH BUSTING

Is it a fad? Are zero torque putters just some clever marketing ploy? I had to ask around.

“The first thing to mention is that putters labelled as ‘zero torque’ are not actually such", says specialist putting coach and fitter, James Jankowski.

“The correct terminology is ‘lie-angle balanced’. They still have a small amount of torque, as the center of mass of the clubhead sits very slightly underneath the shaft.

“They could be described as ‘toe-up’ designs, compared to the usual toe-hang and face-balanced putters.

“The common sales pitch with these putters is to place them in a revealer and show how ‘stable’ the putter face stays during the stroke.

“Essentially, it shows that the putter will twist less, if at all, under the torsional loads created as the club accelerates and decelerates during the stroke.

“This can appear beneficial for golfers with inconsistent timing and varying stroke forces.”

Putting the zero torque putter through its paces (Image credit: Future)

After rediscovering what it felt like to make a few birdies and be more aggressive from short range without feeling worried about the putt back, I thought I’d discovered some kind of cheat code.

In golf, though, there's really no such thing.

“The reality is, torque is not inherently negative in a putter. In many cases it is beneficial,” adds James.

“A certain amount of torque provides tactile feedback about face orientation, strike quality, and release timing, which can help players sense what the putter is doing during the stroke.

“For players with good kinesthetic awareness, that feedback supports better face control, more natural release patterns, and improved ability to recognize and correct pushes, pulls, or mishits.

“The lack of torque may also allow subtle stroke faults to go unnoticed and gradually deteriorate mechanics over time.

“This is why so many golfers experience a honeymoon period with a low torque putter.”

Basically, a putter fitting is crucial. I should have known there are no shortcuts.

“Part of the goal with a putter fitting is to find a torque profile that matches and feels in harmony with the golfer’s natural stroke,” explains James.

“Lie-angle-balanced may suit some players, potentially those with inconsistent timing or face control; however, many golfers benefit from the feedback torque provides, with the ideal amount varying from player to player.

“While low torque designs can be very effective for certain golfers, to blanketly assume they are the best option for everyone overlooks the individual nature of stroke mechanics and feel preferences.”

I've been naive, and I can't blame James for telling me off. In fairness, this chat has been an education.

THE TOUR BOOM

It was interesting to see two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa recently relegate his TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT in favor of a L-Neck Spider, which suggests the former Open champion isn’t 100 per cent convinced zero torque is working for him.

However, the numbers cannot be ignoreed. According to SMS on Tour, 12.5% of the field at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November had a zero torque putter in the bag.

With a putter fitting next on the 'urgent list', I ask our resident putter expert, Sam De'Ath, whether the zero torque boom will last on tour.

“Ultimately, I think the tour adoption is driven by the desire for simplification, allowing players to stop worrying about mechanics and focus entirely on line and speed,” says Sam.

“I believe pros are switching to zero torque putters because they eliminate the need to manipulate the face with your hands, removing a major variable from the stroke.

“The reduction of the torque in the putter head adds stability, which is a massive advantage under pressure, minimizing the impact of the small twitchy movements that happen when nerves kick in.”

The main takeaway is that zero torque putters can certainly improve your performance on the greens, but the only way to find out whether they will suit you is to seek the advice of a putting expert and go through a fitting.

And that's what I plan to do.