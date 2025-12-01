Another Win For This Iron Brand And A Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter: David Puig's BMW Australian PGA Championship Winning WITB

David Puig is one of the game's future stars and, at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, he secured yet another victory in his young professional career.

Carding a five-under 66 on Sunday to win by two, it's his third professional title, adding a DP World Tour trophy to his two Asian Tour victories from 2023 and 2024.

A member of Fireballs GC on the LIV Golf League, Puig joined the circuit when he turned professional in 2022. During that time, he has been an equipment-free agent, which shows within his set-up.

Using a Titleist driver, wedges, putter and golf ball, he also has a Ping utility iron and fairway wood, as well as Srixon irons in the bag.

Check out his full BMW Australian PGA Championship winning WITB below...

Driver

Beginning with the driver, the Titleist TSR3, which has been a regular feature in his bag for a couple of years; the club has a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft, an incredibly popular model on the professional circuits.

Speaking to Golf Monthly at LIV Golf Singapore, Puig revealed that he had previously tested the newer Titleist GT3, but remained with the TSR3 due to the fact that the spin numbers in the latter were slightly higher than that of the GT3.

"I like a little higher spin as it works out better in my game. That's why I've stayed with his one," stated Puig. He has a 10° head and the driver set-up in the A1 SureFit hosel, which is the standard setting for both loft and lie angle.

Fairway Wood

Moving to the fairway wood, where Puig is now using the Ping G440 Max. He previously had the TaylorMade Qi10 Core, which has been the popular choice for many winners on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Like his driver, Puig has a Fujikura Ventus Black shaft in his fairway wood, but the 8 X, not the 7 X. The main difference between the two is that the 8 X is slightly heavier.

Although unclear as to why he swapped the TaylorMade for the Ping, the move came around July/August, with the G440 Max ranked as one of the most forgiving fairway woods money can buy.

Utility Iron

Along with the fairway wood, Ping also features in the utility iron section of Puig's bag, as he uses the Ping iCrossover with a Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X shaft.

It may say 4-iron on the sole, but it is in fact a 4-iron that's bent to a 21° 3-iron loft. The 23-year-old put the club in the bag around 18 months ago, and he describes it as a "must club," as he can use it off the tee and for shots into par 5s.

The Spaniard travels with the same bag for the majority of the season but, depending on course conditions, Puig will swap out this iron; however, he tends to keep it in play due to its playability.

Irons

In terms of irons, we see a third manufacturer represented as Puig uses Srixon, specifically the Z-Forged II, a blade-style design from 4-iron to 9-iron configuration.

An older model, they feature a PureFrame behind the sweet spot, as well as a Tour VT Sole that helps with turf interaction. "I tried them a year ago (2024) and really liked them," stated Puig to Golf Monthly.

"They're very consistent and the head is quite big for a blade, so when down behind the ball it looks great. They might be a little scratched but I'm not changing them anytime soon."

Shaft-wise, Puig has the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 in play. He also has lashes of lead tape on the head of the Z-Forged II to help with the weighting and balance.

Wedges

Titleist return to the bag in his wedges, as Puig opts for the Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks SM10 in 46°, 50°, 54° and 58°. The Vokey range dominated on the PGA Tour in 2025, and Puig is one of the many players to put them in play.

Interestingly, he has 4° of bounce on his lob wedge, which is something he's had in his set-up prior to his college days. In fact, he's used the same configuration since using the Vokey SM5.

Like his irons, Puig has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in the bag for his wedges, keeping the set-up as consistent as possible.

Putter

The final club in Puig's bag is his putter, specifically the Scotty Cameron Phantom Circle T 9.5, a Tour prototype model that has been in his set-up for 18 months.

Scotty Cameron produce some of the best putters on the market and Puig ranked second and eighth in terms of Putting Average over the weekend at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

"I like the look of it and I've been putting really well with it; the small custom sight line in particular. The main thing I like is the grip, which is a new version Scotty Cameron came out with. They fit my hands really good."

Golf Ball

Away from the clubs and to the golf ball which, like many professionals use on the various circuits, is the Titleist Pro V1, specifically the 2025 version.

"I was playing the 2021 Pro V1 last year (2024) and I switched to the 2025 as the spin is a little lower," explained Puig. "I can create a lot of spin with my wedges, so the low spin of the Pro V1 is just great."

Ranked as one of the best golf balls on the market, Puig uses a thick alignment line on his Pro V1, which helps with accuracy and getting the right start line when on the greens.

David Puig BMW Australian PGA Championship Winning WITB