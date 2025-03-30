Hero Indian Open Leaderboard: Chacarra Chips In To All But Seal Title As One Of Two Players Under Par

Refresh

FOUR-SHOT GAP Chacarra's romp towards the title was already looking pretty comfortable, but it's just become even better as Joost Luiten bogeys the par-5 15th. This is a 606-yard hole, and Chacarra has just taken a huge chunk out of it with his massive drive. Get the champagne (or sangria) on ice.

CHACARRA NAME ON THE TROPHY That is incredible! Chacarra has surely won this now. Facing a downhill chip out of the rough onto what is effectively lubricated glass, the Spaniard dabbed his ball down towards the hole and saw it race across the putting surface before clattering into the flagstick flush and dropping in. If that hadn't hit the pin, Chacarra was looking at a huge number. As it is, he's all but won this, you feel. There's almost no way the 25-year-old doesn't come out on top with that sort of luck on his side.

SHORT-GAME TEST Chacarra drove his ball 351 yards, leaving a shorter iron in, but the approach failed to find the green and fell off to the left. He'll face a horrible chip out of the rough. Brandon Stone is short and in arguably the best place. He takes advantage by leaving his ball some eight feet above the hole. Meanwhile, Nakajima's ball trickled off into the little valley short and right. The Japanese man fires his chip into the bank and watches it bounce up to a matter of feet. That's class.

TWO PLAYERS UNDER PAR Jens Dantorp falls victim to the aforementioned 14th, making bogey, and drops back to even par. There are now just two players under par for the tournament.

HARDEST HOLE The 14th hole is a 535-yard par FOUR on Sunday - the very back tees are being used today. It is a dogleg-left and there are a few different ways to go about escaping with a par. You can either take an iron and chase one around the corner, which is how Brandon Stone has chosen to play it or rocket a driver into the second fairway. This is the riskiest strategy and the one employed by Chacarra - somewhat surprisingly. Nakajima takes his trusty 3-wood and fires one to the end of the first fairway. This hole could go a long way to deciding who lifts the trophy a little later on.

NOTHING FOR NAKAJIMA It's another miss from Nakajima. The Japanese pro has not made a birdie since round two on Friday! Yet, he's still only four shots off the lead. It could have been just three after Chacarra smashed his own birdie effort up the hill and left himself four feet coming back. The leader avoid a three-putt, though, and they're onto the most difficult hole on the course. Up ahead, Joost Luiten has just putted from a good 30-40 yards away on the 535-yard par-4 14th, that's how quick this course is playing and how tough it is to get close on that green.

ANOTHER BIRDIE CHANCE Following Jordan into the 13th, Nakajima has given himself another really good look for birdie after Chacarra flew his approach to the back of the green. Somehow, the Spaniard's ball dug its heels in and stayed up on the short grass. That's the kind of luck you receive when you're leading and playing well. Brandon Stone was down the front of the green and showed his playing partners exactly how it's done, rolling the ball home from range.

DLF SHOWING ITS TEETH As players battle to make par left, right and centre, Matthew Jordan makes a seven at the par-4 13th. He was in position from 86 yards, but the greens are like upturned china plates. There's no friction in certain places and it's easy to rack up a big number. It will not be the Englishman's day. He just wants to get out of here.

MOMENTUM BUILDING The overnight leader is really in control now. He's four-under through the past seven holes (after losing three strokes in the first three holes) after sinking his 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th. His direct rivals can't find a two on the same hole, so the advantage is now two strokes for Chacarra as Luiten escapes with a par on the 13th. Luiten had missed the fairway, though, so a par-4 was actually a good result for the Dutchman. Back-to-back birdies for Chacarra 👀Now two clear at the top 📈#HIO25 https://t.co/1oyBAXvedN pic.twitter.com/up8x1ql8D8March 30, 2025

STUNNING FROM CHACARRA The young Spaniard has just produced a piece of magic to re-establish his lead. Faced with a double-breaker from 15 feet or so, Chacarra judges the line and the speed to perfection and sinks it. He's now on three-under. With pressure to follow him in, Nakajima misses from inside six feet. It looks as though the Japanese player will not defend his title with two bogeys early on and only pars since. What a putt 👏Chacarra moves to -3 and is our newest solo leader 🇪🇸#HIO25 pic.twitter.com/oaKfI1G5UKMarch 30, 2025

HERE COMES JOOST The Netherlands' Joost Luiten joins Chacarra on two-under thanks to a superb birdie putt on the 12th from 20 feet or so. He's made two in a row and appears to be bubbling up nicely heading into the heart of the back nine. On the 11th, all three players have a birdie putt. Nakajima is the closest.

DANTORP MISSES CHANCE The Swede had a great chance to move back alongside Chacarra on the 11th thanks to a short birdie opportunity, but he pushed the left-to-right slider a little too much and it failed to turn back quickly enough. On this devilishly-tough layout, the short par-4 is one of few clear opportunities for a gain. Chacarra has just started it and is in the middle of the fairway courtesy of a sweetly-struck iron off the tee.

CHACARRA ESCAPES Nakajima is incredibly unlucky when attempting to dribble his birdie putt down the hill at the 10th. It hangs a wicked right at the hole but still stays just an inch above ground. Seconds later, Chacarra pushes his ball down the hill for par and immediately stands up, looking as if he hates it. But the ball disappears into the right side of the hole and the leader remains in front by one. Elsewhere, Stone moves on with a decent bogey in the end.

MORE CHANGE? The final group is climbing the difficult 10th, with varying results so far. Brandon Stone was right off the tee and is scrambling to make his par from the rough short-right of the green. Chacarra - who currently leads - needs and up-and-down to escape without dropping a shot. Meanwhile, Nakajima has a decent birdie chance after finding the centre of the green from position A1 on the fairway.

CHACARRA BACK INTO A SHARE Following a brilliant approach into the par-4 ninth, Chacarra sends a short right-to-left putt into the bottom of the hole for birdie. The former LIV man is back to two-under and alongside Dantorp at the top. However, the Swede is in a spot of trouble ahead on the 10th and must make a 20-footer to escape with a par.