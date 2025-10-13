Three Wins, Three Different Putters: Marco Penge’s Open De Espana Winning WITB

Marco Penge's incredible 2025 continued at the Open de Espana on Sunday, as the Englishman defeated fellow countryman, Dan Brown, in a playoff to wrap up the title.

Securing a third DP World Tour win of 2025, the victory now means Penge is confirmed in the field for The Masters and Open Championship next year, as well as all but securing his PGA Tour card for 2026.

Not only was it his third win of the year, but the third with a different putter, as a Scotty Cameron prototype was put in play by the 27-year-old at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Although he has changed his putter, his golf bag has remained the same throughout 2025, as Penge has wielded a mix of Mizuno, TaylorMade and Titleist to claim the three wins in China, Denmark and Spain.

Certainly, it's an interesting bag and, below, we have taken a look at his full set-up for his playoff victory.

Driver

Penge is regarded as one of the longest hitters in professional golf, with the Englishman averaging well over 320 yards off the tee this week in Spain.

Obviously, the reason is down to his incredible power, but also his driver, which is the Mizuno ST-X 230, a model that features a slight draw-bias, which works well for Penge who predominantly plays a fade.

Speaking to Golf Monthly's Kick Point channel, Penge explained that the ST-X 230 was "the first driver I had with Mizuno and it's just been great since I've had it really. I shape the ball predominantly left-to-right off the tee, slowly trying to draw the ball more but again that's another place it's tough for me with the speed."

The ST-X 230 has 9.5° of loft with hot melt in the low center of the head. It's also fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7-X shaft.

Mini Driver

Like Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, Penge is one of the many professionals on the circuit to introduce a mini driver to his set-up, specifically the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver, which ranked as one of the best on the market.

Penge has tended to struggle with fairway woods, so opted for the mini driver a few years ago, stating "it's something I can turn right-to-left with ease.

"I can barely hit a cut with that mini driver. Stock shot moves kind of 10-15 yards right-to-left whereas stock shot with driver moves 10-15 yards left-to-right so I've got a nice little balance there between the two."

He has it fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 8-X shaft and a 13.5° head.

Utility Iron

Like we saw with Steven Fisk at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Penge also has the Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi in the bag, which is set-up in a 2-iron head at 15° of loft and with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10TX shaft.

The club was regularly used by Penge during his win in Spain, with it being a valuable asset to his set-up. "Before I was any good I'd say I couldn't really keep the ball on the planet in the past so this was a big replacement for driver when driver wasn't behaving in my earlier days," stated Penge to Golf Monthly.

"I still use it when driver is misbehaving but I can hit different flights with it. I would never go away from having a 2-iron in my bag."

Irons

Mizuno create some of the best golf irons money can buy and, with Penge's set-up, he has the Mizuno Pro S3, which range from 4-iron to pitching wedge, with all of his irons fitted with KBS V10 130X shafts.

Interestingly, prior to his victory at the Danish Golf Championship, he changed the degree of his irons, with them now sitting two-degrees stronger, having been four-degrees stronger.

"Spin has always been a big issue for me," stated Penge. "My lofts are still strong to standard but it was quite a bold decision (to change his lofts before his Danish Golf Championship victory) to weaken them but I was seeing things in there that I was struggling to hit a nice, high, towering long-iron."

Wedges

Titleist's Vokey range is used many professionals on the circuits and, in terms of Penge, he has the Vokey Design SM10 in 50° and 56°, as well as a Vokey WedgeWorks 60°.

Known for being some of the best wedges on the market, each of his three wedges are fitted with different shafts. In the 50°, you will find a KBS V10 130X, in the 56°, there is a Project X Wedge 7.0 and, in the 60°, a standard Project X 7.0.

"I change the 60° a lot. "I've had the back worn off a lot off them both because I play everything pretty open. I'm not one who plays chips square-faced, I like to open the face up.

"I just find when the ground gets too firm I can fat it but not from the leading edge more from the back of the bounce so we've had that worn off and it's been a bit improvement in my game."

Putter

In terms of Penge's newest club in the bag, that would be his Scotty Cameron GOLO 6.2 Tour Prototype Putter, which has only been in his set-up for a number of weeks.

Amazingly, all of Penge's three wins this season have been with three different putters. At the Hainan Classic, he had a Scotty Cameron Super Rat I, which is a blade style design.

For his victory in Denmark, it was a Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 Tour Proto, while his victory in Spain was with a Scotty Cameron GOLO 6.2 Tour Prototype, a compact mallet based on the Super Select GOLO 6 head shape.

Admitting that he can "chop and change" his putter, Penge ranked eighth in putting average for the first round, as well as ninth for round three.

Golf Ball

The final aspect of Penge's golf bag is the golf ball, with the Englishman one of the many players to put the Titleist Pro V1 into play, doing so just recently.

Previously, he had been using the lower-spinning Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot, but moved to the slightly higher spinning standard Titleist Pro V1.

Speaking about the move, he stated: "Last year, stronger irons, stronger lofts so I was using the Left Dot. Everything was towards low launch, low spin. Made some technical changes with my coach this year, able to hit more variety of shots.

"I'm in the 25 Titleist Pro V1, which is similar to the Left Dot but not as low launching. Predominantly as a high speed player, spin is the issue the majority of the time, it's just trying to find that balance."

Marco Penge Open de Espana Winning WITB