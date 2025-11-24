A Marker Pen Alignment Aid On His Putter And Another Victory For The Mini Driver: Equipment-Free Agent Sami Valimaki's RSM Classic Winning WITB

At the RSM Classic, Sami Valimaki became the first player from Finland to win on the PGA Tour, as he secured a one stroke victory in Georgia.

Firing a final round 66, the 27-year-old finally got over the line to claim a maiden title on the circuit, following a number of close calls throughout the past 18 months.

Previously a Callaway staffer, Valimaki is now an equipment-free agent and, within his set-up are a Titleist driver and wedges, a TaylorMade mini driver and fairway woods, as well as Ping irons and an Odyssey putter.

In fact, the clubs in the bag have been in his set-up for the majority of 2025, with Valimaki using a unique alignment aid on his putter, which he actually added to the flatstick himself.

Check out Valimaki's full winning WITB set-up below...

Driver

Beginning with the driver and, like many professionals on the PGA Tour, the Finn uses the Titleist GT3, one of the best drivers money can buy.

Not only has Titleist claimed the most wins in the driver department on the PGA Tour in 2025, but their GT3 is the most popular model and, within Valimaki's set-up, he has it in an 8° head.

Featuring a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 70 TX shaft, the two-time DP World Tour winner hit 71.43% of his fairways at Sea Island Golf Club, ranking inside the top 20 in terms of Strokes Gained: Off the Tee for the week.

Mini Driver

Like we saw with Josele Ballester at the PIF Saudi International, Valimaki also has a mini driver in the bag, specifically the TaylorMade R7 Quad.

Ranked as one of the best mini drivers on the market, the R7 Quad was released at the start of 2025 and has made its way into the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose's bag, with both using it for their PGA Tour wins earlier in the season.

Interestingly, Valimaki has the same Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 70 TX shaft in both his mini driver and driver, with this club set at 13.5° and featuring regularly throughout the week in Georgia.

Fairway Wood

Valimaki's last wooded club in the bag is the TaylorMade Qi35, with TaylorMade's fairway woods featuring predominantly on the PGA Tour this season.

Because of the mini driver, Valimaki has a Qi35 7-wood, which is becoming more popular on the professional circuits. This 21° model has a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 80 TX, which is slightly weightier than the other shaft he uses in the mini driver and driver.

Irons

Providing a more compact head and minimal offset, Valimaki has the Ping Blueprint S irons in the bag from 4-iron to 9-iron.

The Blueprint S is a players' cavity iron, which has been extremely popular on the professional circuits, as the 'precision pocket forging' means the brand has forged a pocket into the cavity of the 4 and 5 irons.

Valimaki hit just under 80% of his greens in regulation for the week at the RSM Classic, ranking 21st in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green. Like many pros, he has the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in play.

Wedges

Moving to the scoring section of the bag and, once again, like many equipment-free agents, the Finn has Titleist Vokey SM10s in the bag, which are often regarded as the best wedges on the market.

Valimaki has opted for a four wedge set-up with the SM10s, using them in 46°, 50°, 56° and 60°, which is the optimal gapping as he ranked inside the top 20 in Scrambling and Strokes Gained: Around the Green.

Unlike many pros, who tend to use heavier, more flexible, shafts in their wedges, Valimaki has kept his shaft configuration consistent, using the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100s, which can be found in his irons.

Putter

Arguably one of the most iconic putters in the history of golf, Valimaki has the Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball in play, and has done for around two years, making the switch at the end of the 2023 season and for his Commercial Bank Qatar Masters win on the DP World Tour.

Having used a mix of blade and mallet designs, this model has stuck in the bag for the longest period, with Valimaki's featuring a unique alignment aid that he added himself.

If you were to look at the top of his OG 2-Ball putter, you would notice a black line running through the two circles, which has been added with a marker pen.

Introduced for alignment reasons, Valimaki is yet to explain why he drew it on, but what we do know is that it helped him to sixth in terms of Putting over the four days of action.

Golf Ball

Like his putter, Valimaki has experimented with different golf balls, including the TaylorMade TP5x.

Now, though, he is using the Titleist Pro V1x, which has been in play for a few years, with it also included within his Qatar win back in October 2023.

Providing a firmer feel over the Pro V1, we found the Pro V1x had a strong, consistent flight on all clubs, as well as ample control into greens. Certainly, in Georgia, Valimaki used it to great effect, earning an historic win in the process.

Sami Valimaki RSM Classic Winning WITB