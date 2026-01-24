Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag? 2026 Update Featuring Grindworks Irons And A Tour-Only Titleist Golf Ball
Being an equipment-free agent, the former Masters champion has a rather unique set-up that includes an array of different brands
Patrick Reed possesses an excellent CV that includes a Major win at The Masters, as well as nine victories on the PGA Tour and a sole win on the LIV Golf League.
Regularly playing events worldwide, the American does so using a mixed bag of golf clubs, with brands like Titleist, TaylorMade, Cleveland and Grindworks represented.
From his custom-made irons, to his Tour-only Titleist Pro V1x Plus golf ball, Reed is a big fan of, and extremely knowledgeable, when it comes to golf equipment, with his what's in the bag making for interesting reading.
Take a look at his full specs and WITB below...
Driver
Since mid-2024, Reed has had the Titleist GT3 in the bag, with the American previously using the Ping G400 LST and G440 LST.
Swapping out and using different shafts regularly during that time frame, Reed had been using the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Red 70 TX shaft, but was most recently spotted at the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic with the Aldila Tour Rogue Silver 70 Tour X.
Speaking to Golf Monthly back in 2024, the Major winner stated: "Regarding all the clubs from the different companies, if you hit the ball dead center it's going to be good. I feel like if I miss-hit this one it still has a little bit more speed in it and stays a bit straighter."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Set at 8.5°, Reed added "it sits really nicely and, if anything, a little flat. It's 44.5", as I've been a guy who goes a little bit shorter (with the driver). I feel better when the driver is shorter and I feel like I can swing it a little bit more freer. I like to work the golf ball and when I get longer shafts it feels like a one-dimensional golf shot for me."
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade are known for producing some of the best fairway woods money can buy and, in terms of Reed, he has opted for the TaylorMade Qi35 in a 3-wood configuration and a 15° head.
Having used the Titleist GT3 and Callaway Elyte fairway woods previously, the Qi35 has remained in his set-up for the majority of 2025 and was in his bag for the start of 2026.
Once again, the shaft has been changed regularly, with Reed previously using the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85 TX. At the Dubai Desert Classic in January, though, he opted for the Fujikara Ventus Black TR 7 X.
Utility Iron
One of the older clubs in Reed's bag is the Titleist 2016 716 T-MB utility iron, which is often changed in-and-out of his set-up depending on course conditions, with the American also using a Callaway Apex Pro hybrid in a similar 18° configuration.
Using a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, Reed claims "this is the club I used at Augusta 2018 and it has been in the bag forever. I went away from it as I changed golf ball and it was coming in too flat.
"I've now got a new ball that goes a little higher, so it means this is back in-play. It's a go-to, so if I'm in trouble I will use it off the tee."
Irons
Moving to the irons, where we find the Grindworks PR-202 in a 4-iron, as well as the Grindworks PR-101A in 5-iron to pitching wedge. All of his irons feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
Making the switch to Grindworks at the end of 2019, Reed explained to Golf Monthly: "I was on the range at Bay Hill and I couldn't stop hitting the ball left. We checked the swing and specs and that was correct; however, when I said I hit the ball solid it was actually coming out of the heel, and when I thought I hit it out the toe it was actually dead-center.
"A lot of forged irons are one-piece of metal and the center of gravity is in the heel and that is a problem. Justine (Reed's wife) contacted Kiyonari Niimi... she sent him an email asking whether it's possible to build my husband a set of clubs.
"We started from a block of metal. It took us 18 months to design the cavity back, and about two years for the blades. We went around everything from the weight, the bounce, the sole, what kind of grooves etc. I used a mold of the Nikes, as I loved how flat they are, and the Callaway's, which has more bounce on the edge."
Check out the full details of the irons via the YouTube video below...
Wedges
Reed is known for his incredible short-game and, in the wedges, he opts for a mix of Cleveland and Titleist, who both make some of the best wedges available on the market.
Using a Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack in 52°, the Major winner then has a 56° Titleist Vokey SM10 and a Cleveland RTZ 60°, with all of his wedges featuring True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.
Previously, Reed used Artisan Golf wedges during his 2018 Masters victory, but made the switch to his current set-up in 2023.
Putter
The final club in Reed's bag is his putter and, following a lengthy period of time using his Odyssey White Hot Pro #3, it appears Reed has a Scotty Cameron Tour Rat I Proto in-play in Dubai.
One common theme is that Reed remains in the blade-style flatstick, which appear to be less common on the professional circuits, as mallet-designs become more-and-more popular.
In fact, regarding the Scotty Cameron Tour Rat I Proto, Reed created a custom-made Ryder Cup model of the putter in 2018, with the words Captain America stamped on the back of it, as well as the red, white and blue colorway of the US flag.
Along with that blade-model, he also previously used a Scotty Cameron Timeless 2.5+ Tour Prototype.
Golf Ball
Golf ball-wise, Reed uses a Titleist Pro V1x Plus, a Tour-only model that sits between the Pro V1x and the Pro V1x Left Dash.
"It's the spinniest ball they (Titleist) make and, for me, I like to hit a lot of partial shots," stated Reed to Golf Monthly. "For me, I feel Titleist golf balls spin a lot quicker than the Callaway's I used to use.
"People focus on what the spin is doing right off the golf ball, but they don't focus on how much the ball is losing spin when it's downfield. I was able to really dial in with the guys at Titleist what ball was best for me."
Apparel/Shoes
A member of the 4Aces GC side on the LIV Golf League, the team recently announced a partnership with Under Armour, who provide the 4Aces' apparel and footwear.
As part of their official team kits, the quartet of Reed, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry will wear Under Armour’s new Drive Pro Clone shoes and ArmourDry Polo, along with select pieces from the brand’s golf lineup.
Patrick Reed WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT3 (8.5°)
Aldila Tour Rogue Silver 70 Tour X
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Qi35 (15°)
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X
Utility Iron
Titleist 716 T-MB (2016)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Irons
Grindworks PR-202 (4), Grindworks PR-101A (5-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack (52°), Titleist Vokey SM10 (56°), Cleveland RTZ (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Tour Rat I Proto
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x Plus
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Apparel
Under Armour
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Glove
Under Armour
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Shoes
Under Armour
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.