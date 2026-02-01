Justin Rose WITB 2026: Miura Irons And A Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter Among Equipment-Free Agent's Set-Up

Justin Rose is regarded as one of the best English golfers in the world, with a Major win, an Olympic gold medal and over 25 professional victories featuring on his CV.

Previously signed with TaylorMade, a partnership that lasted 20 years, Rose made the unusual decision to sign with Honma at the start of 2019 and, although he won in his second week with the company, they parted ways in 2020.

Since then, Rose has been an equipment-free agent and uses a mixed bag of golf clubs, with multiple manufacturers represented throughout his set-up.

Enjoying a fine 2025, which included a PGA Tour win and an away Ryder Cup victory, Rose is set-up for an exciting 2026, and you can check out his full what's in the bag specs below.

Driver

Beginning with the driver and, despite being an older model, Rose appears to have kept the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max in his set-up for 2026, using it at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.

A Tour-only model, it has been in Rose's bag since August 2025, making its debut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a tournament the Englishman won in a playoff against JJ Spaun.

Prior to the change, Rose had used a total of four drivers throughout 2025, eventually landing on the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max, with Joe Toulon, the PGA Tour rep for Callaway, stating: "(Rose) was looking for something that had a little bit more of a left start and would eliminate a right miss that he was recently struggling with."

Fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft, it's set at 9° and has helped Rose increase his Driving Distance by 10 yards from 2025.

Mini Driver

Although it hasn't featured at the beginning of 2026, we thought it would be best to include Rose's mini driver, which is the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini.

Using it for his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the Englishman was one of the first players to put the club in-play following its release at the beginning of 2025.

Like his driver, it has the Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft, while the loft is set at 13.5°, with it one of the best mini drivers money can buy.

Fairway Woods

Being an equipment-free agent, Rose isn't tied down to using one particular club manufacturer but, in the fairway woods, he has kept with TaylorMade and appears to have updated his bag to the Qi4Ds at the most recent Farmers Insurance Open.

At the DP World Tour Championship, Rose had been using the TaylorMade M6 3-wood and 5-wood, models released back at the start of 2019, clubs that have been in his set-up on-and-off ever since.

TaylorMade are known for producing some of the best fairway woods on the market and, at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rose updated his set-up to include the 3-wood and a 7-wood configuration.

Shaft-wise, we believe the Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shafts have remained in both models, and the lofts of the woods are 15° and 21°.

Irons

Arguably the most interesting part of Rose's golf bag, it appears the Major winner has made a significant change to his irons for 2026, as he is now using a full iron set of Miuras.

Previously, Rose had Titleist 620 CBs in 4-iron to 6-iron, as well as Miura MC-502 in 7-iron to pitching wedge. At the Hero World Challenge in December, though, Miura TC-202s were introduced to the bag, where they have remained coming into 2026.

Certainly, the irons made an impact, as Rose made an albatross during a TGL event in January, using the 4-iron from 225 yards.

Rose likes to switch his iron set-up and, back at The Masters, he was using a set of Miura MC-502s from 4-iron to pitching wedge. Now though, it appears the more forgiving TC-202s have been introduced at the top-order of the bag, which have more cavity and forgiveness.

One aspect that has remained consistent is the shafts used by Rose in his irons, which are the KBS C-Taper 125 S+.

Wedges

Being an equipment-free agent, Rose's wedges of choice are the Titleist Vokey SM10s in 52° and 56° and the Vokey Design Wedgeworks in 60°, a relatively standard set-up, especially when it comes to gapping.

Known for being the best wedges money can buy, the Vokey range dominated on the professional circuits in 2025 and have been in Rose's set-up for a considerable amount of time.

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts are in-play for the Englishman, which is a model used by a number of players on the professional circuits.

Putter

Moving to the final club in Rose's bag, which is the Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype, a model that has been in-and-out of his set-up for the majority of 2025, as well as the start of 2026.

Prior to the Ryder Cup in September 2025, Rose did temporarily change to the Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Prototype, but then moved back to his Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype, which has remained ever since.

Like his driver, Rose isn't afraid to experiment with different brands. Along with Scotty Cameron, he trialed the zero-torque TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT flatstick at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, and had the Axis1 Rose putter in-play for a number of years.

Golf Ball

Golf ball-wise, the Titleist Pro V1x is the model of choice for Rose, with it one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

Speaking to Titleist, Rose stated: "I've gone through the gears a little bit. I've gone from the low-spinning end of the Titleist range to the higher-spinning end. For me, it's the perfect combination of high-spin around the greens and perfect spin in my short irons.

"Towards the driver, the spin starts to come down, so it's maximum distance in the long-end of the club and tons of spin in the short-end of the bag."

When marking his golf ball, Rose uses a thick alignment line that helps with his accuracy when lining up the putt.

Apparel/Shoes

Ending with Rose's apparel and footwear, where we find Peter Millar clothing and PAYNTR golf shoes.

Signing with Peter Millar in 2024, he has worn their apparel ever since having previously used Bonobos clothing.

Golf shoe-wise, Rose started wearing PAYNTR at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, specifically the Golf X-002 LE. In 2024, Jason Day invested in the brand and, shortly after, Rose became a Brand Ambassador, wearing a pair of the PAYNTR X Tour Proto RS golf shoes.

Justin Rose WITB: Full Specs

*correct as of 1st February.

TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini not included, but does feature depending on course set-up.