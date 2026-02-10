Augusta Golf Course 'The Patch' Announces Re-Opening Date With Addition Of Tiger Woods-Designed Layout

Augusta Municipal Golf Course is set to re-open to the public later this year following a 16-month renovation led by Tom Fazio and Beau Welling

A general view of The Patch at Augusta Municipal Golf Course
(Image credit: Augusta Municipal Golf Course)

Augusta Municipal Golf Course is set to re-open to the public later this year following a 16-month renovation which has seen the layout updated and the introduction of The Loop at The Patch.

The Patch has also added a nine-hole short course called The Loop which was created by Tiger Woods and his firm, TGR Design. The Loop at The Patch was named with the idea of paying tribute to the caddies who have used the course as a place to gather through the years.

A soft opening for The Patch will take place in mid-March with tee times only available for local community groups and high-school teams before private hospitality groups will be afforded opportunities to play Augusta Municipal - which is located five miles away from Augusta National - during the week of The Masters.

The full official re-opening of The Patch for public play will take place on Wednesday, April 15 - three days after The Masters has concluded. After that, Augusta Municipal say available tee times will increase gradually and reach full capacity in the summer months.

A general view of Augusta Municipal Golf Course - a.k.a. The Patch

(Image credit: Augusta Municipal Golf Course)

The 18-hole walking rate for local residents will be $25 between Monday and Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday. Meanwhile, The Loop at The Patch will cost $15 for local residents.

Per a press release from Augusta National, the low green fees were "fundamental to The Patch Project" in terms of "delivering an accessible and affordable public golf experience for the Augusta community."

As well as the two aforementioned courses, Augusta Municipal GC also includes a Trackman range with 20 covered bays plus a 12-hole Putting Course which is free for the general public.

While work was still taking place, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said of The Loop: "As you enter the property on the new Jim Dent Way, you will see a brand-new relocated clubhouse with an outdoor pavilion, a driving range, and expansive practice areas for local schools and the general public.

“The redesign of the third oldest course in Augusta also recognizes the prior course routing on 11 holes by utilizing existing corridors of the original design.”

Work to enhance the impact of golf in Augusta will not stop here, however, with Tiger Woods' non-profit TGR Foundation also building the country’s fourth TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, which is due to open in 2028.

Last year, Woods described his involvement in the project as “an honor.”

He said: “To have the ability to be able to design something that’s going to impact the community, something that I truly believe in and education and STEAM and giving back to the underserved, and to be able to do this with Augusta National, what an honor.”

Meanwhile, Ridley also explained that TGL Learning Lab students can be introduced to the game of golf via The Loop.

He said: “Students at the lab will have access to The Loop to learn the game of golf as well as the values of the game that will positively influence them throughout their lives.”

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.

