Adrien Saddier Comes From Behind To Win Maiden DP World Tour Title And Earn Open Championship Spot

Adrien Saddier won his maiden DP World Tour event at the 2025 Italian Open, beating out fellow Frenchman Martin Couvra by two shots.
In what was his 200th start on the Tour, Saddier finished at 14-under-par, making five birdies in his last nine holes at Argentario Golf Club.
He finished four-under-par for the day, after a nervy front nine where he made two bogeys and one birdie.
In an emotional post-round interview, he said: "It's great. It's taken so much work to be able to do this. I'm just grateful.
"I started the back nine really good and I just said 'just stay in your own zone, just keep focused, make the putts". And I did it."
Both Saddier and Couvra secured their places into the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush next month, with the top two finishers given a special exemption into the Major.
Dan Bradbury recorded his second consecutive top-10 finishing in T3 at 10-under-par, but said he felt 'frustrated' after his round.
Scotsman Calum Hill joined the Englishman tied for third place after a final round 68.
Spanish duo, Angel Ayora and Eugenio Chacarra both finished for a tie of seventh at eight-under-par, the latter tailing away heavily in the fourth round.
Former LIV Golf winner Chacarra, carded a 72, which included two double-bogeys, and will be ruing a missed opportunity to potentially earn his second DP World Tour win.
Marcel Schneider joined the two men at eight-under-par, where as Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Clement Sordet both finished one shot better, for a tie of fifth.
The DP World Tour returns next week for the BMW International Open at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich.
ITALIAN OPEN LEADERBOARD
- -14 Adrien Saddier
- -12 Martin Couvra
- -10 Calum Hill
- -10 Dan Bradbury
- -9 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- -9 Clement Sordet
- -8 Eugenio Chacarra
- -8 Marcel Schneider
- -8 Angel Ayora
- -7 Francesco Laporta
- -7 Jayden Schaper
- -7 Aaron Cockerill
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Italian Open final round at Argentario Golf Club. Two Frenchmen are battling for the lead down the closing stretch, with Martin Couvra and Adrien Saddier going head to head.
Close behind is Scotland's Calum Hill, with a bunched leaderboard ready to pounce should any of the leaders slip up.
Thanks for joining us as we bring you all of the action as it happens down the back nine!
SADDIER TAKES THE LEAD
Adrien Saddier makes back-to-back birdies to take the lead off fellow Frenchman Couvra, as the pair now stand on the 15th tee.
BRADBURY BIRDIES
A desired first-pump from the Englishman who finds the middle of the cup with force, birdying the 16th-hole.
He moves to three off the lead, T3rd, at 10-under-par with Calum Hill.
CHACARRA FALLING AWAY
After three birdies in his first five holes, Eugenio Chacarra has heavily dropped off, currently sitting at one-over-par for the day.
The Spaniard is running out of holes to contend and will be ruing his two double-bogeys so far in this final round.
He currently sits four shouts off the lead with three holes to play.
LEADERS TAKE NO RISKS
The leaders take no risks on the 16th-hole as they both decide to lay up, instead of going for the more risky play of trying to drive the green.
Couvra's ball seemed to over-draw though and may be in trouble on the left side. Hopefully it's stayed up!
ITS SAFE
Couvra's ball does stay up but is in the heavy, thick rough. He has no choice but to chip out onto the fairway.
In the meantime, leader Saddier knocks his approach shot close. This a great opportunity for the Frenchman to go two shots clear.
SADDIER EXTENDS LEAD
The Frenchman extends his lead by three-shots as he holes his birdie putt with some confidence.
Couvra bogeys the hole after finding the thick rough off the tee.
Two holes to play and Saddier has one hand on the 2025 Italian Open trophy. But it's not done just yet!
BRADBURY IN THE CLUBHOUSE
Dan Bradbury ends tournament at 10-under-par, with a final round 67. He is currently sitting T3rd, four shots off the led.
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen is also in the clubhouse at nine-under-par, with an impressive final day score of 65.
THREE-SHOT LEAD MANTAINED
Saddier will do very well to lose this from here now. Fellow Frenchman Martin Couvra makes a brilliant par save with a confident putt from around five feet out.
A reminder that the two top finishers will make it into the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush next month.
HILL ENDS ROUND
That's T3rd all but secured for Scotsman Calum Hill who cards a two-under-par 68 to end his final day's play.
Franseco Laporta, though, ends his round in disappointing fashion, bogeying the last. He finishes at seven-under-par, currently T9th.
BRADBURY FRUTRATED
In his post-round interview, Dan Bradbury said he is 'frustrated' although does admit he is happy with how well he played.
That is a back-to-back top 10 for the Englishman.
18TH HOLE BIRDIES
Both Angel Ayora and Clement Sordet birdie the last to boost their final positions in the leaderborad.
The Spaniard Ayora finishes at eight-under-par, where as Sordet ends one shot better.
SADDIER ALL BUT WRAPS IT UP
The leader finds the green with his third shot on the 18th hole and all but has this Italian Open wrapped up.
Spaniard Chacarra and Couvra both miss the green, but the latter excellently pitches on to within two feet of the hole.
COUVRA ENDS UP A BIRDIE
The Frenchman makes a brilliantly up-and-down to birdie the last hole, finishing a solo second, at 12-under-par.
Chacarra does not follow suit though and bogeys the last, finishing at eight-under-par.
SADDIER WINS
Adrien Saddier makes no mistake at the last and wins the Italian Open by two-shots.
That's the Frenchman's first DP World Tour win, on his 200th start, and books his place at the 153rd Open.
He is in tears during his post-round interview. You can just see how much this means to him.
LAB PUTTER STRIKES AGAIN
JJ Spaun was seen using the new technologically advanced LAB putter during his US Open success this year.
Saddier had the same putter in his bag this week and marks another major win for the brand.
PORTRUSH PLACES BOOKED
Royal Portush will have to expect a few extra French spectators in three-weeks time as both Adrien Saddier and Martin Chouvra book their places at the 153rd Open.
What an incredible achievement for the two Frenchman.
SADDIER MAIDEN DP WORLD TOUR VICTORY
WINNING MOMENT
SADDIER ROUND BREAKDOWN
After two bogeys and a birdie on the fron-nine Saddier found himself in a tight contest with fellow Frenchman Martin Couvra.
He put the nervy first few holes quickly behind him and kicked into gear on the back-nine. Five birdies, including two separate back-to-back instances, propelled him to his first DP Wolrd Tour win.
He finished four-under-par for the day.
BIRDIE MAN SADDIER
