Adrien Saddier Comes From Behind To Win Maiden DP World Tour Title And Earn Open Championship Spot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier won his maiden DP World Tour event at the 2025 Italian Open, beating out fellow Frenchman Martin Couvra by two shots.

In what was his 200th start on the Tour, Saddier finished at 14-under-par, making five birdies in his last nine holes at Argentario Golf Club.

He finished four-under-par for the day, after a nervy front nine where he made two bogeys and one birdie.

In an emotional post-round interview, he said: "It's great. It's taken so much work to be able to do this. I'm just grateful.

"I started the back nine really good and I just said 'just stay in your own zone, just keep focused, make the putts". And I did it."

Both Saddier and Couvra secured their places into the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush next month, with the top two finishers given a special exemption into the Major.

Dan Bradbury recorded his second consecutive top-10 finishing in T3 at 10-under-par, but said he felt 'frustrated' after his round.

Scotsman Calum Hill joined the Englishman tied for third place after a final round 68.

Spanish duo, Angel Ayora and Eugenio Chacarra both finished for a tie of seventh at eight-under-par, the latter tailing away heavily in the fourth round.

Former LIV Golf winner Chacarra, carded a 72, which included two double-bogeys, and will be ruing a missed opportunity to potentially earn his second DP World Tour win.

Marcel Schneider joined the two men at eight-under-par, where as Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Clement Sordet both finished one shot better, for a tie of fifth.

The DP World Tour returns next week for the BMW International Open at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich.

ITALIAN OPEN LEADERBOARD

-14 Adrien Saddier

-12 Martin Couvra

-10 Calum Hill

-10 Dan Bradbury

-9 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

-9 Clement Sordet

-8 Eugenio Chacarra

-8 Marcel Schneider

-8 Angel Ayora

-7 Francesco Laporta

-7 Jayden Schaper

-7 Aaron Cockerill