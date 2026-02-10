'It's Got More Of An Identity Than The PGA Championship Does At The Minute' - Rory McIlroy Weighs Into Fifth Major Debate

Rory McIlroy says the men's game does not need a fifth Major following talks ramping up over The Players Championship potentially being considered as one.

Brandel Chamblee was strong in his support for the PGA Tour's flagship event recently in calling it "the best Major" after the event's tagline of 'March is Major' was revealed by the PGA Tour.

McIlroy makes his US debut this week with his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title defense, where he said The Players is one of the best golf tournaments in the world but the men's game should remain with four Majors.

Despite not supporting the idea of The Players becoming the fifth Major, McIlroy, a two-time winner at TPC Sawgrass, believes it has a stronger identity than the PGA Championship, which he suggests should move back to August and its mantra of 'Glory's Last Shot'.

"Look, I'd love to have seven Majors instead of five, that sounds great," he joked.

"I think The Players is one of the best golf tournaments in the world. I don't think anyone disputes that or argues that.

"I think from a player perspective it's amazing. I think from an on-site fan experience it's amazing. It's an amazing golf course, location, venue.

"I'm a traditionalist, I'm a historian of the game. We have four Major championships. You know, if you want to see what five Major championships looks like, look at the women's game. I don't know how well that's went for them.

TPC Sawgrass' famous par 3 17th (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But it's The Players. Like it doesn't need to be anything else. Like I would say it's got more of an identity than the PGA Championship does at the minute.

"So from an identity standpoint, I think The Players has got it nailed. It is an amazing tournament in its own right and I don't think it being classified a Major or not a Major makes it any more or any less.

"I'm still very proud to have won that tournament twice as I'm sure all the other champions are. It stands on its own without the label, I guess."

When pushed on what the identity of the PGA Championship would be, he was clear in his response.

"I think glory's last shot. I think it needs to go back to August."

McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice, in 2012 and 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy discussed a number of topics with media on Tuesday afternoon in California, including Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour return and the pending return of Patrick Reed, who has almost wrapped up full status for 2027 already via the DP World Tour.

"It certainly I think swung the pendulum a little more in the PGA Tour's favor," he said of the US duo departing LIV Golf.

"The sentiment has definitely changed from, say, 18 months ago. You're going to see guys are going to get to the end of their contracts and whether they're going to get the money that they were paid the first time around remains to be seen.

"But like I've said before, I think everything that's happened over the last few years, it forced the Tour to think about things differently.

"Create these Signature Events, but then rethink the entire schedule and what's going to happen '27 and beyond.

"I think the guys over there are maybe seeing that and it might entice them a little bit more.

"So yeah, I think Brooks coming back, one of the best players of our generation, five-time Major champion, that's a big deal.

"Patrick earning his way back through really good play over on the DP World Tour, that's great for him. I'm all for anything that makes the PGA Tour stronger and those two guys coming back make the PGA Tour stronger."

McIlroy was also full of praise for Scottie Scheffler, who remains head-and-shoulders clear atop the Official World Golf Ranking after a six-win campaign last year including two Major titles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If I had a critique of myself last year is that I didn't bring the consistency that I maybe would have wanted post the Masters. I think some of that is, you know, sort of understandable, but Scottie just had his 17th top-10 in a row," McIlroy said of the World No.1.

"Even you look at him last week, he shoots two-over in the first round and he just pieces it together again, finds a way, has a chance to win on Sunday. He's relentless.

"And I'll never stop singing Scottie's praises because he's incredible at what he's doing and the way he does it. I've had nice runs like that, but I've always been a little more up and down.

"I think anyone that wants to catch Scottie or get anywhere close is going to have to consistently bring that sort of game week in and week out like he does. He's really the first one since Tiger that's doing this."