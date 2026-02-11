Martin Kaymer Joins Phil Mickelson And Lee Westwood As Latest Withdrawal From LIV Golf Adelaide

The Cleeks GC captain won't be present in Adelaide due to a minor injury on his left elbow, with Kaymer becoming the third player to withdraw from the tournament

LIV Golf Adelaide gets underway February 12-15th but, on the eve of the event, it has been revealed that one side will be without their captain.

Martin Kaymer, who leads the Cleeks GC franchise, has become the third withdrawal from the tournament in Australia, as the two-time Major winner revealed he is dealing with a "minor injury to his left elbow."

In a statement posted to his and Cleeks GC's social media channels, it read: "I won’t be playing in Adelaide this week due to a minor injury on my left elbow. Sitting out is never an easy call, especially for an event as special as LIV Golf Adelaide.

"The positive is that recovery is going well and I’m feeling strong. This is just a short pause with the focus firmly on the long season ahead, and I look forward to returning to competition in Hong Kong.

"I’ll be cheering for the guys this week and back in Cleeks colors soon. I appreciate all the support."

Finishing T51st at the season opening event in Riyadh, Kaymer will be replaced by reserve player, John Catlin, who played five LIV Golf League tournaments in 2024 and three in 2025.

Registering a best finish of T7th at LIV Golf Nashville in 2024, Catlin came close to securing a LIV Golf card that year, finishing fourth in the International Series Rankings thanks to a victory at the International Series Macau tournament.

Returning to the circuit for 2026, Catlin will be the third reserve player in the field at The Grange GC, with both Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood forced to withdraw from both last week and this week's events.

Mickelson, who is dealing with family matters, was replaced by Ollie Schniederjans in Riyadh, with the American finishing 56th. For this week in Adelaide, the HyFlyers captain will be replaced by five-time Asian Tour winner Wade Ormsby.

Westwood, meanwhile, is currently dealing with a wrist injury and was also not present in Riyadh and Adelaide. The Englishman was replaced by Ben Schmidt, who finished T41st, with it appearing that the 23-year-old will be back for this week.

