William Mouw Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
The American had a successful amateur career, and he's continued to impress since turning professional - here are 15 facts about the rising PGA Tour star
William Mouw has made rapid progress since turning professional in 2023, and will be a regular on the PGA Tour just two years later after earning his card via the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Here are 15 things to know about the promising pro.
William Mouw Facts
1. William Mouw was born in Upland, California.
2. His dad Billy, who is a keen golfer, taught him the game.
3. He attended Pepperdine University in California, where he was a three-time All-American. He majored in communication studies.
4. His favorite player is Jack Nicklaus and, in 2017, the 18-time Major winner was honorary captain of the US Junior Presidents Cup team, which Mouw represented at the match. Four years later, he was a member of the victorious US 2021 Walker Cup team.
5. Mouw's first world ranking event came with an appearance in the 2022 US Open at the Country Club of Brookline after making it through final qualifying. He missed the cut at the Major after rounds of 75 and 74.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. He turned professional after finishing sixth on the 2023 PGA Tour University Ranking to earn automatic Korn Ferry Tour membership.
7. Before turning professional, he reached a career-high of seventh on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
8. Mouw made his PGA Tour debut in the 2023 John Deere Classic, where he finished T13.
9. He finished runner-up at the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event the Albertsons Boise Open to secure a PGA Tour card in his second season as a professional. His dad caddied for him at the event.
10. His dad also runs Billy’s Egg Farm in California. Mouw credited his time helping on the farm for his work ethic. As reported by Golf Digest, on his LinkedIn page, he wrote the farm “has helped me learn hard-working skills. I watched my dad work hard and demonstrate to me what it takes to be successful in this world. Waking up early mornings and being grateful for everything you have.”
11. He married his wife, Hannah, on 21 May 21 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. The couple attended rival high schools in California and met after one of William’s basketball games.
A post shared by William Mouw (@williammouw)
A photo posted by on
12. He is on PING’s global tour staff having originally been under contract with them through an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreement.
13. Mouw's favorite sports team is the Phoenix Suns NBA team.
14. He also enjoys playing tennis, ping pong and basketball.
15. Mouw taught himself to ride a unicycle in two weeks in middle school.
|Born
|Upland, California
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|College
|Pepperdine University
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Turned pro
|2023
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Professional Wins
|0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Current Tour
|PGA Tour
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Billy Horschel Admits Surprise Over Level Of ‘Disinterest’ Golf Civil War Has Created
The American admits to being surprised by how much apathy has been created as a result of the fractures at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
'We'll Know A Lot More By Year's End' - Rory McIlroy Hopes Tour Bosses' Shared Tee Time Can Expedite Pro Golf Peace Deal
The World No.3 is set to play with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf League chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Paul Peterson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Oregon State University alumnus Paul Peterson finally made it to the PGA Tour after over a decade of grinding on global circuits
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Taylor Dickson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro
After several years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dickson will be playing on the PGA Tour in 2025 after earning his first card - here are some facts about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Quade Cummins Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour player Quade Cummins via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ryan Gerard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player
Ryan Gerard is building an impressive career after graduating from the University of North Carolina in 2022
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Steven Fisk Facts: 18 Things To Know About The American Golfer
Steven Fisk is a PGA Tour player who came through the Korn Ferry Tour after graduating from Georgia Southern
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tom McKibbin Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Northern Irish Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour player Tom McKibbin via these facts regarding his life and golf career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Max McGreevy Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour player Max McGreevy via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matt McCarty Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour golfer Matt McCarty via these facts regarding his life and pro career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published