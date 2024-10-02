William Mouw Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

The American had a successful amateur career, and he's continued to impress since turning professional

Mike Hall
William Mouw has made rapid progress since turning professional in 2023, and will be a regular on the PGA Tour just two years later after earning his card via the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. 

Here are 15 things to know about the promising pro.

William Mouw Facts

1. William Mouw was born in Upland, California.

2. His dad Billy, who is a keen golfer, taught him the game.

3. He attended Pepperdine University in California, where he was a three-time All-American. He majored in communication studies.

4. His favorite player is Jack Nicklaus and, in 2017, the 18-time Major winner was honorary captain of the US Junior Presidents Cup team, which Mouw represented at the match. Four years later, he was a member of the victorious US 2021 Walker Cup team.

5. Mouw's first world ranking event came with an appearance in the 2022 US Open at the Country Club of Brookline after making it through final qualifying. He missed the cut at the Major after rounds of 75 and 74.

6. He turned professional after finishing sixth on the 2023 PGA Tour University Ranking to earn automatic Korn Ferry Tour membership.

7. Before turning professional, he reached a career-high of seventh on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

8. Mouw made his PGA Tour debut in the 2023 John Deere Classic, where he finished T13.

9. He finished runner-up at the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event the Albertsons Boise Open to secure a PGA Tour card in his second season as a professional. His dad caddied for him at the event.

10. His dad also runs Billy’s Egg Farm in California. Mouw credited his time helping on the farm for his work ethic. As reported by Golf Digest, on his LinkedIn page, he wrote the farm “has helped me learn hard-working skills. I watched my dad work hard and demonstrate to me what it takes to be successful in this world. Waking up early mornings and being grateful for everything you have.”

11. He married his wife, Hannah, on 21 May 21 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. The couple attended rival high schools in California and met after one of William’s basketball games.

12. He is on PING’s global tour staff having originally been under contract with them through an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreement.

13. Mouw's favorite sports team is the Phoenix Suns NBA team.

14. He also enjoys playing tennis, ping pong and basketball.

15. Mouw taught himself to ride a unicycle in two weeks in middle school.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
William Mouw Bio
BornUpland, CaliforniaRow 0 - Cell 2
CollegePepperdine UniversityRow 1 - Cell 2
Turned pro2023Row 2 - Cell 2
Professional Wins0Row 3 - Cell 2
Current TourPGA TourRow 4 - Cell 2
