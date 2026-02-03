The Equipment Debrief: Two New Putters Grab Our Attention As Sergio Garcia Talks Through His Bag Line-Up

We start this week’s golf equipment round-up with the news that there are two new TaylorMade premium golf balls on the market - or rather, new and improved TP5 and TP5x models.

Perhaps you’re already aware of this, for they hit retail outlets yesterday.

Maybe, if you took the Monday off work for a game of golf (lucky you), you’ve already put this ball into play. Early thoughts? Still using the same sleeve?

The key technical story here is TaylorMade’s new Microcoating technology, which is said to produce more consistent ball flights.

Next time you tee up your TaylorMade TP5, the 2026 model as used by Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, or the lowest-spinning TP5x to date, maybe take a brief moment to appreciate the science behind the manufacturer’s “most consistent tour golf ball family, ever”.

Here’s a summary: the new paint application process includes precisely controlling cure times and temperatures, and optimized atomization to the one-millonth of a gram of how much total paint is used.

The Tangible result, we’re told, is a more predictable full-shot dispersion, which includes: optimized peak high, consistent distance, a tight range of left-to-right misses, and reliable overall performance, especially in the wind.

The new golf ball has a slightly bigger core, too. If you’re something of a golf ball enthusiast, we invite you to read Joel Tadman’s full report on the new TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls, and why McIlroy and co may have made the switch.

SPOTTED ON TOUR

We watched a lot of golf this weekend. We’re neutral observers, of course, but it’s no great secret that there are one or two big Justin Rose fans in the office.

As the Englishman cruised to his 13th PGA Tour title in California, we were keen to see what equipment he was using to such good effect at Torrey Pines, where he posted the best winning score in the 74-year-history of the tournament.

Rose is a free agent, and his WITB is an interesting mix of clubs and different brands, which, at the top end of the bag, includes a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD Max driver, TaylorMade M6 3-wood, and TaylorMade Qi4D 7-wood.

Irons-wise, he has the Miura TC-202 (4-5) and Miura MC-502 (6-PW), then three Vokey wedges (Vokey Design SM10, 52° and 56°, Vokey Design Wedgeworks, 60°).

Of course, you don’t break one of Tiger Woods’ longstanding records without putting beautifully, so we’re expecting the former World No.1 to stick with his Scotty Cameron T-5 Tour Prototype.

It was in and out of the bag for much of last year, as he experimented with several other models, including a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Prototype.

Staying with putters, L.A.B. Golf fans may also have spotted a new addition to the brand’s line-up.

Our putter guru, Sam De’Ath, currently has a Toulon Las Vegas H1 25 in the bag, but he’s always one of the first to test new L.A.B. models - the brand renowned for pioneering Lie Angle Balance technology in putting - so we’ll be sure to bring you his verdict on the DF3i in the very near future.

What we can tell you is that the latest model builds on the success of the original Directed Force and best-selling DF3 - the one used by J.J. Spaun en route to US Open victory last year - and features a performance-driven profile engineered for players seeking a firmer feel.

According to L.A.B., the DF3i will suit those players who love the form of the DF3 but would prefer more responsive feedback at impact.

Sam is giving the putter a thorough workout ahead of its retail date of February 27 - so watch this space.

Inside Sergio's Bag

And last but certainly not least, we must talk about Sergio Garcia, who was back in DP World Tour action in Bahrain.

The Spaniard came very close to winning on the European circuit for the first time since 2019, and he was gaming some interesting new equipment.

Talking about his line-up with SMS on TOUR (watch below), Garcia showed off his new LA Golf irons and Golfyr putter.

Explaining that he had used LA Golf shafts for two years, the 16-time DP World Tour winner, said: "I have a mix of the cavity back and muscle back irons.

"It's pitching wedge to 7-iron in the muscle back and 4-iron to 6-iron in the cavity back. They feel really nice and I'm looking forward to using them throughout the week."

Little is known about the irons, but we do know they are called the MB-26 and CB-26 - and they definitely appear to be working well for the Fireballs GC captain.

Garcia also showed off his putter, the 'Maker Tour', which is made by Swiss brand, Golfyr.

According to the Golfyr website, the model is manufactured from 'cutting edge materials' including carbon and has been co-developed with Garcia.

The winged-mallet design features 'tungsten weighting for maximum stability' and a high MOI.

Hopefully the guys at SMS on Tour kept their paws off, for the Ryder Cup legend wasn't best pleased when we left a few fingerprints on his wedges at a LIV event last year.

Sorry, Sergio, we just love looking through tour bags and, well, we did have your permission...