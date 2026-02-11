‘I’ve Never Made That Much Before' - Korn Ferry Tour Pro Breaks Down Earnings After First Win

James Nicholas is no stranger to sharing a breakdown of his costs and earnings after a good week, having done so in the aftermath of the US Open and following his best-ever Korn Ferry Tour finish (T3rd) last October.

Nicholas has even dived into the financial details of a full season playing pro golf, explaining how much he made while chasing his dreams.

But the latest breakdown will surely be one that the American enjoyed the most because it was all to do with his first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Nicholas held the 54-hole lead at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia last weekend and put together a colorful final round to complete the job in dramatic style.

The New York native made six birdies and three bogeys through 17 holes at Bogota Country Club before clinching the title with a 13-foot eagle putt at the last.

ELECTRICITY ON 18 ⚡️First-time-winner James Nicholas drains a 13-ft eagle putt to hoist the trophy @CountryBogota. pic.twitter.com/wU9bjQ6hmbFebruary 8, 2026

His five-under 66 was Nicholas' second of the weekend and helped him end the tournament on 19-under - two strokes in front of the USA's Norman Xiong.

Remarkably, he had played 29 holes on the Sunday due to the third round being suspended as a result of inclement weather, so Nicholas' victory was richly deserved.

Topping the leaderboard also sealed a $180,000 winner's check for Nicholas, and that made up the vast majority of his earnings for the week, but it wasn't all.

As he has done before the former Yale University golfer revealed a complete breakdown of his earnings and costs for the week in an entertaining Instagram post.

In said video, Nicholas explained that he also picked up an extra $30,000 or so in bonus money from his sponsors, taking his total income for the week to roughly $210,000.

However, as is the case for every pro golfer, the winner's check differs greatly from the amount of money players actually take home in the end.

While Nicholas did not discuss factors like taxes, he did share almost everything else that he paid for throughout his week in Bogota.

Starting with flights, Nicholas and his wife spent $2,100 on return tickets before adding on another $72 for taxis and $253 for their accommodation during their time in Colombia.

In regard to Nicholas' caddie, Brian, he earned $1,750 as a base salary but was rewarded with 10% of the winner's check as a bonus - taking his week's earnings to $19,750.

Despite the cost of living in Colombia being much lower than in the United States, Nicholas said that he spent just over $1,000 on food and groceries. However, he quickly clarified that a large portion of that was spent on a celebratory meal for him and his team in the aftermath of Sunday's victory.

There was a $20 locker-room fee and club-repair fee included, and Nicholas revealed that he also handed a $500 tip to the attendants at the end of the week, noting that "they deserve it" because of all the helpful work they do.

The final standalone cost for Nicholas was $42 for a massage, and that took his total spend to $22,785 after just one week on tour.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old was able to reflect on a total profit (before tax) of $187,215 thanks to his Astara Golf Championship win, ending the video by stating "I've never made that much before!"

Nicholas has moved up to third in the Korn Ferry Tour standings and could end the year progressing onto the PGA Tour if results continue to follow a similar trend to last week.

On the PGA Tour, there is a $500,000 stipend available to players as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money payouts, so Nicholas' breakdowns could feature even bigger numbers very soon.