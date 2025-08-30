Nelly Korda And Matt Fitzpatrick Make Putter Changes To Move Into Weekend Contention
Both Korda and Fitzpatrick have made significant putter changes at their respective events, with both Major winners in contention going into the weekend's play
Professionals aren't afraid to make changes to their golf bag, with even Major winners willing to try something different to get the most out of their golf game.
For 2025, Nelly Korda has seen her scoring average remain similar to that of 2024; however, the big difference has been the lack of wins, with the American not claiming a title, yet, this season.
It's somewhat of a surprise for Korda, who secured seven LPGA Tour victories last year, including a record-equaling five titles in a row.
That lack of wins has forced Korda to change a section of her golf bag, specifically the putter, with the two-time Major winner using a TaylorMade blade putter at the CPKC Women's Open and keeping it in the bag for this week's FM Championship.
Throughout 2024, Korda had wielded the Scotty Cameron Squareback 2, claiming six of her seven wins with it. At The Annika, she switched to the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, which remained in the bag for the start of 2025.
Having switched back-and-forth between the Spider Tour X and the bladed TaylorMade putter, the 27-year-old has been using the latter for the last two events, claiming a T10 at the CPKC Women's Open and currently sat inside the top 10 going into the weekend at the FM Championship.
As of writing, little is known about the bladed TaylorMade putter in the bag, but what we do know is that it's similar to the Titleist model that was used throughout the majority of 2024.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking after her first round at the FM Championship, a five-under 67 that included 29 putts, Korda stated: "(It's) Just something else that I’ve been feeling. Just something new.
"I had so much success with that (putter) head and I hit a couple before Toronto. Golf courses right now in Florida aren’t the best. Like the golf courses that I’m at just opened after being closed for a month. So there was a lot of sand on them.
"(I) Wasn’t really sure how I really liked the putter, but I just went with it. I knew I had so much success with that kind of putter and felt confident with (TaylorMade); obviously it’s a different grip, too. It’s a SuperStroke.
"I just picked it out of the group of putters that I had and that I liked, and kind of went with it."
Korda isn't the only Major winner to change their putter recently, with Matt Fitzpatrick also swapping out his flatstick for a new model.
Previously, Fitzpatrick had the Bettinardi DASS BB1 in the bag for a significant amount of time. In fact, the putter is based off the Yes! Golf Tracy II, which the Englishman had used since he was 16-years-old.
The slight issue was that Yes! filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and, in 2016, Fitzpatrick was unable to get hold of similar models to the putter he was using. That was when Bettinardi got in contact with the Major winner and, after testing 30 different putter prototypes, they eventually landed on the DASS BB1.
Now though, after a near decade of use, the nine-time DP World Tour winner has changed to the DASS BB48 Proto, a model based on Bettinardi's BB48 mallet.
A post shared by Bettinardi Golf (@bettinardigolf)
A photo posted by on
Putting the new putter into play following extensive testing with the company's Tour department, the Englishman fired back-to-back rounds of 66 at the Omega European Masters.
On the greens at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, he has ranked 17th and 15th in terms of putting average, producing 27 and 26 putts for the first and second rounds.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.