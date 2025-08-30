Nelly Korda And Matt Fitzpatrick Make Putter Changes To Move Into Weekend Contention

Professionals aren't afraid to make changes to their golf bag, with even Major winners willing to try something different to get the most out of their golf game.

For 2025, Nelly Korda has seen her scoring average remain similar to that of 2024; however, the big difference has been the lack of wins, with the American not claiming a title, yet, this season.

Korda had used the Scotty Cameron Squareback 2 for the majority of her successful 2024 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's somewhat of a surprise for Korda, who secured seven LPGA Tour victories last year, including a record-equaling five titles in a row.

That lack of wins has forced Korda to change a section of her golf bag, specifically the putter, with the two-time Major winner using a TaylorMade blade putter at the CPKC Women's Open and keeping it in the bag for this week's FM Championship.

Throughout 2024, Korda had wielded the Scotty Cameron Squareback 2, claiming six of her seven wins with it. At The Annika, she switched to the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, which remained in the bag for the start of 2025.

Having switched back-and-forth between the Spider Tour X and the bladed TaylorMade putter, the 27-year-old has been using the latter for the last two events, claiming a T10 at the CPKC Women's Open and currently sat inside the top 10 going into the weekend at the FM Championship.

Left: Korda during the 2025 Founders Cup in February. Right: Korda during the 2025 CPKC Women's Open in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, little is known about the bladed TaylorMade putter in the bag, but what we do know is that it's similar to the Titleist model that was used throughout the majority of 2024.

Speaking after her first round at the FM Championship, a five-under 67 that included 29 putts, Korda stated: "(It's) Just something else that I’ve been feeling. Just something new.

"I had so much success with that (putter) head and I hit a couple before Toronto. Golf courses right now in Florida aren’t the best. Like the golf courses that I’m at just opened after being closed for a month. So there was a lot of sand on them.

"(I) Wasn’t really sure how I really liked the putter, but I just went with it. I knew I had so much success with that kind of putter and felt confident with (TaylorMade); obviously it’s a different grip, too. It’s a SuperStroke.

"I just picked it out of the group of putters that I had and that I liked, and kind of went with it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda isn't the only Major winner to change their putter recently, with Matt Fitzpatrick also swapping out his flatstick for a new model.

Previously, Fitzpatrick had the Bettinardi DASS BB1 in the bag for a significant amount of time. In fact, the putter is based off the Yes! Golf Tracy II, which the Englishman had used since he was 16-years-old.

The slight issue was that Yes! filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and, in 2016, Fitzpatrick was unable to get hold of similar models to the putter he was using. That was when Bettinardi got in contact with the Major winner and, after testing 30 different putter prototypes, they eventually landed on the DASS BB1.

Now though, after a near decade of use, the nine-time DP World Tour winner has changed to the DASS BB48 Proto, a model based on Bettinardi's BB48 mallet.

A post shared by Bettinardi Golf (@bettinardigolf) A photo posted by on

Putting the new putter into play following extensive testing with the company's Tour department, the Englishman fired back-to-back rounds of 66 at the Omega European Masters.

On the greens at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, he has ranked 17th and 15th in terms of putting average, producing 27 and 26 putts for the first and second rounds.