Four Different Mizuno Irons And Four Different Brands: Steven Fisk's Interesting Sanderson Farms Championship Winning WITB
The American secured a maiden PGA Tour win at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with Fisk using a mixed bag of Mizuno, Ping, Odyssey and Titleist
Steven Fisk produced an incredible final round on Sunday to claim the Sanderson Farms Championship, earning his maiden PGA Tour title in the process.
Producing an eight-under 64 to win by two strokes from Garrick Higgo, Fisk's 24-under-par total tied the tournament's record, with the American using a mixed golf bag to do it.
A Mizuno staffer, Fisk also has Ping, Titleist and Odyssey in the bag, with the 28-year-old using four different iron models to tame The Country Club of Jackson.
Rising to 65th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, Fisk will receive plenty of benefits from his win and, below we have taken a look at the full set-up and bag he uses.
Driver
Starting with the driver, which is the Mizuno ST-Z 230. The same model is wielded by Adrien Saddier, who used it to win the Italian Open on the DP World Tour, with Fisk using the club to secure a first PGA Tour win of the year for Mizuno drivers.
Set at 9.5°, the driver has a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage White XD 70 TX shaft, with it being in the bag for a notable amount of time.
Along with the ST-Z 230, Fisk has previously used the Titleist GT3 at the RBC Canadian Open, but that move didn't last long as he was soon back in the ST-Z 230
Fairway Woods
Ping make some of the most forgiving fairway woods money can buy, with the G430 Max the most forgiving in their G430 range.
A slightly older model, Fisk has a 3-wood and 7-wood set-up. The 3-wood is set at 15° and the 7-wood at 21°, with both featuring in different shafts.
The 3-wood has the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 70 TX shaft, while the 7-wood has the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 80 TX. They have been in the bag for a number of years, helping Fisk to win on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.
Irons
Moving to the iron portion of Fisk's bag, there is a rather unique set-up whereby four different Mizuno irons are in play.
The first one is a Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi 3-iron, which is ranked as one of the best utility irons on the market. After the 3-iron, there is the Pro 245 in a 4-iron and Mizuno Pro 243 in a 5-iron.
Rounding out his bag is the Mizuno Pro S3 in 6-to-9-iron. Shaft-wise, the 3-iron has the KBS C-Taper 125 S+ and the 4-to-9-irons feature the KBS C-Taper 130 X.
In terms of the higher irons, the Pro 245 sits in the players' distance category, while the Pro 243 is a cavity back iron. These are more forgiving than the Pro S3s, which have a more compact profile, shorter blade length and thinner topline.
Wedges
Like several professionals on the circuit, Fisk has a mixed wedge set, which includes the Mizuno S22 in 46°, 50° and 55°. The American also has a Titleist Vokey Design SM10 in 60°.
All are ranked among the best golf wedges on the market, with the S22 providing a buttery soft feel, ample versatility and a classic head shape.
The Titleist Vokey Design SM10, meanwhile, is played by many pros and is the top model from the brand. Shaft-wise, the four wedges have KBS C-Taper 130 X shafts, which are the same as Fisk's irons.
Putter
Fisk's final club is his putter, specifically the Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie, the same head shape used by two-time Major winner Jon Rahm.
The putter has been in the bag for some time, but Fisk has chopped-and-changed the flatstick, opting to sometimes use the Ai-One version of his current gamer.
Featuring the White Hot Insert, Fisk's putter has a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 grip, with the American tied 13th in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting at the tournament.
Golf Ball
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Fisk used the Titleist Pro V1x, with the golf ball in the bag for a notable amount of time.
Ranked as one of the best golf balls on the market, the Pro V1x is used by a number of the world’s best, with it designed to help lower spin numbers and increase distance across the bag.
It has some big victories on the PGA Tour in 2025 and, with it performing superbly for Fisk at The Country Club of Jackson, it's unlikely that we will see him change golf balls anytime soon.
