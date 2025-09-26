Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Ryder Cup
It's not just the 24 players who will be looking for victory at Bethpage Black, as the 24 caddies present will hope to play their part in the team event
All eyes will be on the players at the Ryder Cup, as 12 men from America and 12 men from Europe do battle in New York.
Obviously, the players are the stars but, along with the 24 individuals present at Bethpage Black, there will also be 24 caddies present, as they look to help earn points for their respective sides.
Some players have only recently started working with their loopers, while some have forged a relationship that has lasted over a decade.
A caddie's role is crucial, especially when the stresses of a Ryder Cup comes around, with getting the right yardage only one of the key factors when it comes to making sure their player is able to play at their optimal performance.
With that in mind, take a look at every single player-caddie partnership ahead of the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup.
USA
Player
Caddie
Scottie Scheffler
JJ Spaun
Xander Schauffele
Russell Henley
Harris English
Bryson DeChambeau
Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Ben Griffin
Cameron Young
Patrick Cantlay
Sam Burns
Europe
Player
Caddie
Rory McIlroy
Robert MacIntyre
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Rose
Rasmus Hojgaard
Tyrrell Hatton
Shane Lowry
Jon Rahm
Sepp Straka
Viktor Hovland
Ludvig Aberg
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott have formed a formidable working relationship, with the pair picking up four Majors and multiple PGA Tour titles.
For the most part, the majority of the USA team have been with their caddies for a significant amount of time, with the most recent partnership being Collin Morikawa and Mark Urbanek.
Morikawa's use of caddies has been a notable story throughout 2025, with the two-time Major winner changing caddies five times throughout the PGA Tour season.
At the last Ryder Cup, Patrick Cantlay and his caddie, Joe LaCava, made headlines following the player's putt at the 18th green on Saturday evening.
Celebrating his boss's winning putt, LaCava was seen waving his hat in the air for a significant amount of time. This action angered Rory McIlroy, who was lining up his putt at the time which, if successful, would have resulted in a tie.
European-wise, McIlroy and Harry Diamond have forged a lengthy partnership that included claiming the Career Grand Slam at The Masters in April.
Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are among the longest player-caddie partnerships on the European team, as Ian Finnis and Mark Fulcher have worked with the English pair for a significant amount of time.
Like the Americans, the majority of the player-caddie partnerships have been in place for years, with the most recent being Matt Fitzpatrick and Daniel Parratt.
Back in March of this year, Fitzpatrick parted ways with long-time looper Billy Foster. Struggling with form, the Englishman has since recovered superbly, producing notable results at the PGA Championship and Open Championship, as well as three consecutive top 10s on the DP World Tour.
