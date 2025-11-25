The 9 LIV Golfers In The Australian PGA Championship Field
There's a strong field assembled at the 2025 Australian PGA Championship, which features nine players from the LIV Golf League
It's the start of the new season on the DP World Tour and a strong field has assembled for the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.
The historic championship dates back to 1929, with the winner this week set to hold the iconic Kirkwood Cup, which has been won by the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Ian Baker-Finch, Greg Norman, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith through the years.
The line-up is stacked with the Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Marco Penge playing as well as nine LIV Golfers including three-time winner Smith and Joaquin Niemann.
We take a look at the nine LIV players teeing it up in Brisbane this week...
Abraham Ancer
Ancer is reportedly making a switch to Niemann's Torque GC team for 2026, although currently unconfirmed, and the Mexican is one of the star names in the field this week.
The former World No.11 is an Australian Open champion and also excelled at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. He's seeking his first victory since LIV Golf Hong Kong in March 2024.
Jose Luis Ballester
Ballester is one of the hottest properties in the game after joining the league following a successful amateur career at Arizona State University, where he won the 2024 US Amateur Championship.
He has just won his first professional title at last week's Saudi International so is arguably the most in-form player heading into the tournament.
Matt Jones
Two-time PGA Tour winner Matt Jones is one of Cameron Smith's Ripper GC quartet, with three of the all-Aussie team playing this week.
Jones won the Australian Open in 2015 and 2019 but is yet to lift this trophy.
The man from Sydney finished 40th in the LIV Golf League this year, with a best finish of T4 in Spain.
Marc Leishman
Marc Leishman is another of the Ripper GC side in the field this week, and he arrives off the back of a strong season where he won his maiden LIV Golf title in Miami.
The Warrnambool man has never won on the PGA Tour of Australasia, surprisingly, but has six PGA Tour victories. He is in good form after three top-11s in his last three starts.
Sebastian Munoz
Torque GC's Sebastian Munoz beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his first LIV Golf title in Indianapolis to close out the season, where he finished an impressive 4th in the standings.
The Colombian is arguably one of LIV's most underrated players.
Joaquin Niemann
Niemann is one of the biggest names in the field this week after proving himself to be one of LIV's top players courtesy of seven victories over the past two seasons.
He also won the Australian Open in late 2023 and the Saudi International in late 2024. He surprisingly missed the cut last week in Saudi so will be hoping to rediscover some form.
Carlos Ortiz
Carlos Ortiz is another player to have enjoyed a strong season, with the Mexican finishing 8th in the standings and recording his best ever Major finish with a T4 at the US Open.
He has won three times over the last two years, including two International Series titles and his first LIV Golf trophy at the Houston event in 2024.
David Puig
Puig has joined the DP World Tour for 2026 as he looks to increase his playing opportunities between LIV Golf, the Asian Tour and the European circuit.
The Spaniard, who attended Arizona State University, is regarded to be among the brightest prospects in the game with wins on the Asian Tour in 2023 and 2024. He is yet to taste victory in 2025, with a best finish of 3rd coming in Ras Al Khaimah on the DP World Tour this year.
Cameron Smith
Three-time Australian PGA Championship winner Cameron Smith will be the star name this week alongside the legendary Adam Scott.
The home favorite, from Brisbane, is a member at Royal Queensland Golf Club, which is where he won this title for the third time in 2022.
He has had a surprisingly poor season by his high standards, only finishing 18th in the LIV standings and missing all six cuts outside of LIV Golf tournaments, including at all four Majors.
Australian PGA Championship field: Other notables playing
- Adam Scott
- Min Woo Lee
- Elvis Smylie (defending champion)
- Marco Penge
- Ryan Fox
