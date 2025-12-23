This Week In Golf: TGL Season 2 Begins, Si Woo Kim Quashes LIV Rumors Once More And Masters Invites Sent Out

This Week In Golf: Jonny Leighfield’s regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

The year might be coming to a close and most of professional golf is finally putting its feet up for a well deserved break, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to talk about this week - far from it.

Before the week is out, professional golfers will be hitting balls on live TV once again, although not in the traditional environment.

Otherwise, plenty has already happened - largely involving LIV Golf in one way or another - as plans are made for a couple of key events in 2026.

Below are a handful of the biggest storylines from the world of professional golf this week. Enjoy.

TGL SEASON TWO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, December 28th at 3pm ET (8pm GMT), TGL is returning for its second season live from SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Kicking off the second season of the tech-infused indoor competition is a rematch of the season one finals between Atlanta Drive GC and New York GC.

Atlanta came out on top to win the inaugural SoFi Cup earlier this year, and they will hope to make a strong start to their title defence on Sunday. However, the reigning champions will try to do so without Justin Thomas, who underwent back surgery in November.

Atlanta's line up includes Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay, and they will take on New York's trio of Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.

MASTERS INVITES SENT OUT

A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99) A photo posted by on

With just under four months to go until the men's Major season begins, excitement is beginning to build already as invites to The Masters have been sent out to those confirmed in the 2026 field.

Justin Rose, who lost out in a playoff to Rory McIlroy, posted on Instagram to share he had received his invite to Augusta National in April and countless others have done the same over the past day or two.

Keep an eye out on social media this week and I dare say you'll see a few more pros posting their bespoke mail from The Masters.

SI WOO KIM SAYS HE'S NOT LEAVING FOR LIV (AGAIN)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Twice the subject of rumors regarding a potential switch to the LIV Golf League this month, Si Woo Kim once again posted on Instagram this week to say he will not be playing anywhere else but the PGA Tour in 2026.

He shared a story on the social media platform with an orange background and the words: "I will be playing on PGA Tour" around a week after another post that refuted claims he was considering a switch.

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS FIELD ANNOUNCED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the latest LIV Golf Promotions event - which is due to take place in January at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida - the field has been confirmed.

The biggest names involved in the four-day tournament include Anthony Kim, Chris Wood and the man who finished third in the Asian Tour's International Series, Miguel Tabuena.

Unlike last year, there will be two LIV Golf cards on offer to the pair of leading pros. 90 players are expected to tee it up in total.

TWO LIV PROS DROPPED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two names which also appeared in the LIV Golf Promotions field were Ripper GC's Matt Jones and RangeGoats GC's Ben Campbell.

News of the pair's inclusion in the LIV Golf Promotions field revealed they had been let go by their respective teams and are now hoping for a route back to the PIF-backed circuit via the playoff event.

Jones had been with LIV since it began in 2022 while Campbell had only played one full year as contracted player with the season before spent as a reserve.

MITO PEREIRA RETIRES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was some surprising news on Monday as former Torque GC player Mito Pereira announced his retirement from professional golf with immediate effect at the age of 30.

The Chilean is set to return to his home country after earning more than $11.5 million with the LIV Golf League and almost $4 million on the PGA Tour across his career.

In a statement, Pereira said he had been "thoughtfully considering" the decision "for some time" and was keen to return to Chile to focus on his personal life.

MORE AWARDS FOR MCILROY

Rory McIlroy RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Following on from his BBC Sports Personality of the Year award last Thursday, Rory McIlroy was named BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year and RTE Sports Personality of the Year this week.

The five-time Major winner claimed the RTE prize for the third time in his career and the BBC Northern Ireland gong for the fourth time.

SKY SPORTS RENEWS PGA TOUR DEAL

BREAKING: Sky Sports and the PGA TOUR have agreed a four-year extension to their long-standing partnership in the UK and Ireland through to the end of 2029 🚨⛳ pic.twitter.com/qKX9HpnAZRDecember 22, 2025

For golf fans in the British Isles, there was confirmation that Sky Sports had renewed its deal to be the exclusive home of live PGA Tour golf until 2029 on Monday.

The news arrives a month after Sky Sports confirmed it would remain the home of the Ryder Cup and DP World Tour until 2029, showing each of the next two biennial contests and maintaining its coverage of the European-based circuit.

Sky has also agreed to extend its golf coverage relating to The Masters, the Ladies European Tour and the Solheim Cup recently.

AWESOME LEE TREVINO INTERVIEW

Lee Trevino ♥️pic.twitter.com/hHUHOB0s0FDecember 22, 2025

Following the PNC Championship, Lee Trevino gave a brilliant interview to NBC Sports in which he declared he owes golf everything he has and even if he lived to 150, he'd never be able to repay the sport. Have a watch above.

END-OF-YEAR OWGR LOCKED IN

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

With no more counting tournaments until 2026, the year-ending OWGR rankings were locked in on Monday. Scottie Scheffler remains a long way out in front in the men's game, with five other Americans joining him inside the top-10. He is also the first player since Tiger Woods to end three consecutive years as World No.1.

Meanwhile, Jeeno Thitikul comfortably held off the challenge of Nelly Korda to claim the women's World No.1 spot. In a far more diverse list, England's Charley Hull ends the year fifth and one of seven different nationalities in the top-10.