Matt Fitzpatrick And Billy Foster Part Ways After Six Years

Matt Fitzpatrick has split from his caddie of six years, Billy Foster.

The news comes after Fitzpatrick was one of several big names to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship.

The veteran caddie announced the news on his Instagram, writing: “Well after 6 great years, all good things come to an end.

“This game never stops to frustrate you & infuriate you….!!! Unfortunately times change & ultimately it’s the caddie or the coach that has to accept results are not good enough & when you stop enjoying what you are doing it’s time for a change. Thanks Matt we had a great run & who knows where the next chapter will go. Onwards & Upwards.”

A post shared by Billy Foster (@billy66foz) A photo posted by on

Fitzpatrick carded rounds of 78 and 72 at TPC Sawgrass to miss the weekend by two shots - the latest in a disappointing run which has seen in tumble down the World Rankings in recent months.

Fitzpatrick was 10th in the rankings as recently as April last year, but before The Players Championship, he had slipped to World No.61 - his lowest position for almost a decade. It has been a disappointing start to the year in general for Fitzpatrick too, with a best finish of T24 at The Sentry.

Fitzpatrick linked up with Foster in 2018 following the caddie’s split with Lee Westwood and the two shared considerable success together, with the highlight being Fitzpatrick’s maiden Major title in the 2022 US Open at the Country Club of Brookline.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Billy Foster helped Matt Fitzpatrick win the 2022 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following that performance, Fitzpatrick praised Foster’s influence, saying: "I think that's the one thing that I've learnt more and more certainly over the last few years, particularly with Billy on the bag as well, is just to stay patient and the birdies will come, basically.”

Less than a year later, Fitzpatrick won the RBC Heritage and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship assisted by Foster, while he was also pivotal in Team Europe’s win in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Reaction to the news of Fitzpatrick’s split with Foster came quickly, with one of his teammates at the Marco Simone match, Justin Rose, responding to the caddie’s Instagram post: “Congrats on a great run lads and was so epic to see how much you enjoyed the US Open win especially. See you soon no doubt Bill.”

Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut at The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports Golf broadcaster Iona Stephen also posted a response on Instagram, writing: “Congratulations on a great journey together.”

In January, Foster revealed he was scaling back his caddying duties, after a 42-year career, and would begin sharing the role with Dan Parrott.

There is no confirmation on who Fitzpatrick will turn to next, but he will be hoping the decision to part company with Foster pays off sooner rather than later with the first of the year’s four Majors, The Masters, now less than a month away.